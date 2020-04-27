Senator Kamala Harris of California on leaders in her state filling the leadership vacuum left by Washington.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Sen. Harris: ‘Let’s Meet The Needs Of The Moment’ | Deadline | MSNBC
As long as we have the ORANGE virus things will go worst.
Tangerine
You know you’d be covered for that under a Medicare for All scheme.
#M4A
Absolutely. Do not listen to Moronvirus.
He thinks that doing his job deserves praise.
@NOT YOU The only job in his 73 year and he sucks at it. Not really surprising.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” — Trump. Well, it’s April.
How’s that mnuchin money kamala? After the housing crash and 2008 depression and epsteins 2008 deal?
Yea, on March 10th, the NYC health commissioner and Mayor told everyone to go out and continue to live life as if everything was normal. “And don’t miss that Parade!”
He just accepted 1000 ventilators from the Chinese and thanked Ambassador of China. lmao. China owes the world reparations for this Pandemic.
Yes It’s April And It’s April Shower Month 🌧🌧
@darknite 123222 April is April Shower 🌧🌧🌧🌧 Month !
Thank you sen. Harris 💯 trump only wants the rich to survive
But whose blood sweat and tears would they drink?
@David Hatchell Trump only cares about the 1% we all know that.He gave a tax cut to them and not anyone else.
It’s not Trump’s tax cuts, though they were the smallest tax cuts in history. Trump’s $4 trillion bank bailout, selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, amnesty, universal basic income, Syria war which will lead to an economic collapse.
You should not open your coronavirus stimulus check. Donate it
@Catherine3385 gluttony pride greed wrath SMH Americans did it this time 🙌🙌🙌 God works in mysterious ways
Glad that at least our Senators have single-payer healthcare…
Sarcasm, right
Meanwhile Pence has ‘single-prayer’ healthcare!
She’ll be fine, Kami gets regular immune-boosting protein shots from Willie Brown.
@Shawn Smith Juvenile says what juvenile knows..
desantis had no idea to shut down fla.realy let the village’s burn down. Republicans said that. sacrifice ur grand parents
Survival of the fittest!
Big dollars in Spring breakers. They are so morally bancrupt craven cowards they haven’t worked out that their voter pool are the elderly wealthy retirees and are the most likely to succumb to the virus.
Apostrophic Crime: village’s = villages.
Stable genius knows how to treat coronavirus than the infection doctors
“We still dun have paid sick leaves”
Huh What? Why not? why isnt the government mandating all companies give its employees paid sick leaves.
I’m quite shocked! I can’t imagine living without these ……..basic human rights! Strange as a Canadian! Cheers and stay safe!
Our “big pharma” is massive and has massive wealth. And we don’t have tests from them because there’s no money in it for them ! It’s another elephant In The room.
Exactly! All you politicians take their bribe but you won’t call on them to step up to the plate to take one for the payers that make them rich to make test. The government as a whole is pathetic. Just a bunch of greedy rich people with fake hearts. Only concerned if it makes your bank account grow. Kamala if you really felt the way you say you would have endorsed Bernie instead of Dementia Joe.
Actually the labs are making huge profits running their own tests and the costs keep going up because of their scarcity, and the congressional law that says insurance must pay the full cost.
She’s so genuine and endering. I like her!!
Message!!!!!
2020 , the year that never was
Get him out, someone anyone..maybe all of us need to..
damoulton Well Keyboard warrior. Google Maps will get you to DC. Go on Stud.
@Don Williams oh that’s right narcisist s can go on social media. Great comment 😅
Another MLK or JFK incident who knows.
@Marlowe Dugger yes but none of you know how to shoot a rifle.
Trump screwed up, everyone screws up, 4 more years
Watch out : Trump has a “hunch” that Iran is about to attack the US.
he said virus is a hoax
AOC for President
panthera50 ….Shock Doctrine in action
California is showing us how it’s done. They’re ahead of the curve, so let’s follow them. Good work Cal.
@Bono Budju the left/right paradigm is a ploy to keep us divided and them in power. Stay safe✌
@Shawn Smith I couldn’t agree more hence this cannot be a left /right issue. However holding the President accountable for his inaction should fit in neither. I have voted Republican most of my life as did my parents but I cannot buy into this Republican President hubris and arrogance.
@Bono Budju and ignorance
@Fugee Kue Exactly!!
@Don Williams It’s easy to exceed what you’re hoping for when every other time you asked for help you got nothing.
Man, she really nailed it
Absolutely! When will the American people wake up, get behind decent, right thinking people like this lady and Andrew Cuomo, and consign to history the Republican ideal of money, greed, the right to bear arms, and racism.
“When you have 15 people and within a couple of days it’s going to be down to close to zero. We really think we’ve done a great job in keeping it down to a minimum, I like this stuff, I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it so well. No I don’t take responsibility at all.” Donald Trump
Dirty Kamala Harris would lock everyone up
@Alex H LOL! She’s such a hypocrite!
Bono Budju He certainly put “America First” he’s a failure as a leader. We can all see how bad he is.
Brenda Heeligan failed at what you mother of 6 baby’s daddies ?
@Brenda Heeligan I know what you mean. Gavin Newsom is worse than Gray Davis. We need to recall him as governor.
Well here goes the lies of a 12 year old. He speaks like a 12 year old. Need a real president. He likes to sound so important and he can’t. Man child.
You need to be president?
@Memphis Memphis why should I be president, I didn’t run for the job. Maybe you should have ran for president 😉, you’d probably do a better job than the man child that on the podium every day with no answere, and his tail stuck between his legs.
Most 12 year olds are more articulate than this ‘stable genius’.
Mr Orange should visit an ICU in New York.
We’re on our own, just do the right things, trump can’t spell right.
Trump was told by his own HHS in October 2019 that the US wasn’t ready for a pandemic of this type and he didn’t procure ventilators. Trump dismantling the Pandemic Response Team and slashing the CDC budget has resulted in “Trump’s Death Panels.” Trump needed to ramp up production of ventilators, masks, respirators, wipes, etc. 5 weeks ago back when Trump and FOX were telling everyone that the virus would “Disappear like magic”
@Ruth Crabtree yes ,and Bill Gates contributes more to the WFO than any other individual . The WFO are the ones who reported In January that the corona 19 could not be transmitted human to human . The WFO is a joke ,they are stooges for china ,there has been endless investigations into there corruption . The US gives them 50 million annually .
@Maria Ysaguirre I’m not saying anything of the sort .merely giving the facts . When Trump stopped flights coming from China in January . Shumer ,Biden and Pelosi all called him a racist and was over reacting . Joe Scarborough this morning said that the pandemic was plain as sight than . Well that’s odd because for the entire month of January morning Joe only mentioned the pandemic once ,January 22 ,in fact that had a medical expert on there that said there was nothing to worry about ,that it was just like the flu . These are just facts . The media’s agenda of division and discourse will continue and the will continue driving this narrative in the months to come . We the people should stand against this . We are all United as one now ,with one common purpose. We are now what the media says we’re not . It is with great hope that when this over ppl will see the truth of this and stop allowing the media to do this to us .
Bottom line Easternsun??? trump played it down back in January, February, started to see the writing on the wall in March (maybe) bc he is in denial and cares only about the market and his reelection. Who cares who Morning Joe had on or what he said back in Jan.??? He is not the POTUS, yes many watch Morning Joe but he doesn’t have the power of the presidential office. And why has this president not implemented the Pandemic Response Action to it’s full force? What’s he waiting for?
@Easternsun Eastern sun yes he did shut it down also got rid of the response team that was stationed in China to report viruses like this to the U.S government to take measures to slow to near stop it from coming. Republicans in charge dropped the ball and we warned yall against these terrible Republican politicians. So enough defending ineffective leaders. No Republican besides Gov. Baker handled this the correct way.
@Maria Ysaguirre maybe you you have never liked Trump from the beginning and feel the need to blame him for everything that has happened or will happened . I think you are right in his down playing of it in January and February. But than China wasn’t particularly forth coming with the actual data which as doctor fuacci pointed out what they had to go by .
Not a good time to have a self-serving narcissist in charge.
How could trump have handled any of this worse? Lies and lies to keep his “feel good factor, ew” while the virus becomes an epidemic here, treats press briefings like trump rallies replete with disinformation, hate spreading and attacks on journalists then brags about his ratings, he then abdicates all responsibility so governors are forced to bid against each other for medical equipment. How does half the country “think” he’s doing a competent job? Madness!