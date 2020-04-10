Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tells Chris Hayes the federal government should consider bailing out employers who continue to pay furloughed employees’ wages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/19/2020.
Sen. Doug Jones: Reimburse Employers Who Continue To Pay Furloughed Employees | All In | MSNBC
There are still officials there that think this is a hoax?!
adjwindu70 , I even saw an evangelist doing like “ witch craft “ saying he can cure the covid 19 through touching and praying. Asking for huge fee. REALLY? Good luck followers of this crazy man.
They follow Fox.
@GIRL _fromOz I am also in Australia but I think simply being distant does not mean this is acceptable and can be ignored.
@GIRL _fromOz Murdoch’s tentacles are still in Australia. He basically sets the LNP agenda.
@paul lymberopoulos possibly. 😉 but there is no TV network like Fox News with blatant lying and manipulating the Prime Minister. That task is reserved for holy-roller religious nuts.
That does nothing for independent contractors! My husband works at fixing IT in businesses but all the offices closed! This doesn’t help a whole section of the population. To make things worse, he also doesn’t qualify for unemployment!
Spread a disease then, Asia counting on this, so America STFU
Haley Lind I hope you and your family are ok. Wishing you the best.
Give the Employees the Money.
What good does it do to pass the Money through a Corporation first?
Healthy Corporations should be able to make it. Others will fail. Those that fail may be replaced. The replacements may be superior to those that failed.
Senator Jones Idea seems Sound as long as the Payroll Processors get the Funds directly and there is good Accounting Controls and Oversite, I support the Idea.
Blink Once on Sunday! Great Depression 2 is most likeky if the Goods and Services 100 million People provide is removed from the Economy.
What good will Money be if there is nothing to buy?
Some Functions such as those which maintain the Electric Grid and Food Production and Distribution will need to be staffed. A great many Companies now will go out of business. Putting the responsability to process Pay in the hands of Payroll Processors and out of the Boss decision realm is what this proposal says. This will be Great Depression 2.
No amount of Money can reolace the Work People do.
The way most things work now will all be Changed and not likely to look much like now in Two Years.
Jim Skarw Sounds like you will have to make your own Gig. Gig Workers will have it tough but many may do well because they often work out of the Box.
The Box is disintegrating.
Good Luck to you!
@Mike McGarrity JUST PAY every American $1200 per month until Crisis ends. NO exceptions. SSN and ID at any SS Office or Bank or Posted to your Bank Account. The money is there. The U.S.A. got a lot of money! (were the only country in the World allowed to print money) Communist countries do this all the time. Even with fraud the idea is to pour money into the economy. Shutting people out will lead to unrest that could destroy the U.S.A. The government finally has to satisfy the masses. A wrong move by Trump and McConnell could start a fire that no one can put out. Millions dead from COVID-19 and millions more as the military/police face infected rioters. That could lead to World Wide KAOS! I Prey they do this the right way. Don’t take away someones income and tell them to stay indoors with no means to survive.
@Harrington Benton 50% unemployment will likely be the cause of the destruction you’re talking about. Maybe try using that thing between your ears instead of just trying to prove you’re right. There are 100 times more payroll workers than freelancers in the country. The unemployment system has already seen a massive spike in claims in the last couple weeks. Things are already bad and I guarantee they will get a lot worse. When you’re talking about millions of families losing their incomes, many of them permanently, it’s no joke. The government has a responsibility to help as many people as possible and try to save as many lives as possible first and foremost. The second priority is to save as many jobs as they can. There’s a lot more people in the country than just you.
I’m now out of work because of this so I guess instead of paying my bills, I will just send IOU’s.
Still doesn’t include more testing. This country NEEDS TESTING
LoveAndLight 360 Don’t worry about it l. My Comedy Club Party could decrease the number of cases for future outbreaks.
College kids spreading virus, stooopid, but want free college. You Dum AF
Labs are ramping up.
Trump does not want us to know that there is anything up to a million people with it already. Because of the shortage of tests they may not be testing the right people. NBA players do not need testing just for the sake of testing.
@Usa mabaho Young people do not see danger in the way older people do. Up until about twenty-five every person feels they are invincible. It is easy to blame the young but had the bars and clubs been closed sooner they would not have gone in the first place. I know as an oldie I am supposed to bash the young but as I feel young I am happy to cut them some slack. I will say one thing however: If all of them there who supported Bernie Sanders had voted, they could have helped themselves to get free public college.
Lets say they payout $1200 so will we be taxed up front or next year when we do our taxes for 2020? If we are taxed up front then I would get around $960.
As they say nothing is for free and the federal government will make sure we pay for what we get. So I guess anything is better then nothing.
I am not going to hold my breath for a check. The government will find some way to screw it up and we will be in severe economic hardship and contraction by fall of 2020.
The people who will need it the most are the ultra poor who don’t file taxes and wont get it.
Since I’m now under lock down and can’t work, all my bills are getting IOU’s
omg lindsey graham
and mike meyers
had a love child
From “Hoax” to “War-time President.” HOW many citizens of the USA — including in his own base — are dumb enough to miss THAT flip flop?!?
Good point, it’s not the ignorance that drives me insane… It’s the proud ignorance that deserves no quarter.
His base is on his wave length and brainwashed so they fiercely defend him and he can do no wrong.
ALL
Well he is a Hoax Wartime President, in fact he is a hoax president. Still there is choice in November between voting for a Democrat with Senile Dementia or voting for a Republican with Senile Dementia.
@SB ESPN Those people will always vote against their own best interests and for the interests of the billionaire and high multi millionaire class. Anybody who says Medicare For All cannot be paid for is either rich or uneducated about it: It saves $450,000,000,000 a year. We have the richest country in the world ever and nobody asked how we are going to pay for the (Up till now) $2,500,000,000,000 that Trump has used to try and keep the stock market looking good, that failed.
No! You have to pay every citizen immediately!!!
Everyone was effected.
Businesses last!
It’s almost like they forget that the business owners have money, and the workers don’t.
Scott Yost I have a very small window cleaning business with my son, it’s just the two of us, I can’t work right now, can’t get unemplyment or this pais leave, what about me?
@Anita Noecker your business should be next.
#1 As an American citizen.
#2 your business
You will be paid twice!
@Scott Yost Did I miss something? I will admit I’m not watching the news 24/7, but what do you mean I would get paid twice?
Just close off Alabackwards and keep it closed.
The employees should be taken care of first!
**our corrupt govt just created the next great depression**
i wish Doug Jones could win again
Why do we have to bail out corporations? They’re getting billions? They paid no taxes
Prior to Trumps tax gift to the rich and rich corporations, I would have said that it was a good thing to do but they broke our trust and now the only money I would let them have is what they pay their workers and fo as long as they retain those workers.
Small business definetly need it. Corporations got tax cuts so chalk that up as their bailout.
I assume that the stimulus will be taxable at the end of the year. So out of the $1000 stimulus will people actually get to keep?
Lack of testing, lack of protective gear equals many many guinea pigs. Welcome to the experiment
What about the veterans that’s disabled under paid
I’m a veteran. I’m not disabled. Nor am I underpaid. Thank you
Ah, a true Republican. Giving the money to payroll companies, ha. I guess in times of crisis we see who’s colors are really true.
So what if they dont?
Then how do you stimulate those out of business?
Dorks!
What do you know a good idea coming from a out of the South