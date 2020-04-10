Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tells Chris Hayes the federal government should consider bailing out employers who continue to pay furloughed employees’ wages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/19/2020.

Sen. Doug Jones: Reimburse Employers Who Continue To Pay Furloughed Employees | All In | MSNBC