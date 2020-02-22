NBC News is projecting that Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucus.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Sen. Bernie Sanders Is The Projected Winner Of The Nevada Democratic Caucus | MSNBC
I want to taste Chris Mathews salty tears. Mmmmm, yummy.
I came here to pist tgis exact statement. Never been so happy to be beaten to the punch!
Gross
Missy’s got his panties wet….
Trump’s second term will be….a prison term.
@Tokenetta agree.
@Sondra Dupree 😂😂😂😂 yea right.
Lock him up!!
@I.P. DAILY 😂😂😂😂😂😂
hope Bernie beats trump. Bernie is much more American than trump
@Thomas Brandt that’s because you don’t know anything about policy
@Annie That sounds so
ridiculous, even a Trumpanzee would laugh.
Go Bernie 2020🗽🇺🇸🗽🌎
@Don Williams Would you call FDR not a real American?
@Sharon Formation”Bernie chose to use the time”
to do what?
“foster a sister city program between Burlington and Yaroslavl.”‘
How has this benefited any people? He’s full of lies.
YEE HAW!🥳 … 45% BERNIE
We can do this!💙🇺🇸
54.1 to be exact, let’s go Bernie!!!
Bernie is more like 2%, the other 98% isn’t there.
Let’s go Bernie!
Yay Bernie!!!! 🔥
@Puppy Love I feel like I’m watching an old, crusty old man about to turn to dust running for President of the US in some campy black and white movie. The Mummy’s Ghost maybe?
Makes me teary eyed to see Trump getting closer to being out of office and getting a real President. Bernie 2020
Make trump a one term prez again
Ameila Singh Bot! Russian troll! Learn to spellcheck Amelia….
@Rsb Delija polls can be influenced depending on how the question is asked and apparently, you think, your going to influence bernie supporters in another direction… remember “fake news” being a thing? Although real people refer to it as misinformation. Misinformation is a great influence these days.
Good job Bernie! Your the man! You speak peace and yet the trolls are still out to get you.
@Zee Lieb Thats true, but the unemployment is lowest ever and thats why people have it better under Trump.
And its not because of Obama who said “some jobs are is not going to comeback, and Trump will not fix it”.
3 years later 7 million more new jobs under Trump and lowest uneplyoment.
Sanders have good points with healthcare and dont say Trump is perfect but Trump is better if you compare these 2 in my opinion.
Chuck Todd, Joy Reid and Chris Matthews must crying and choking right now.
Chuck and Joy may take up the drink. Matthews may quit. Who knows, he may regains some of his sanity.
@Southern Hippie Hillary surrogates said the exact same thing, yet 2016 exit polling had Sanders trouncing Trump, unlike her.
Maybe you need to re-think your studied statistical analysis, such as it is.
@the blue penguin
Trump will easily defeat Bernie. Very intelligent strategy by Israel Lobby. Very clever.
@M Hussain After your health democracy is the most important thing in life, so for me it is much more then that. Democracy gives me a voice, it gives me freedom, it gives me a choice, and it gives me opportunities. We remember the people who fought for all that, and gave their lives on the battlefield. To me it is much more then just politics. And to see that these people from MSNBC compare democratic voters with nazi’s is really disgusting and an abomination. And those are the nicest most polite words I can think of.
Let them CHOKE ,I LOVE IT.
“I don’t see how Sanders is the front runner’. Chuck Todd. What a loser, how can anyone treat that guy seriously after that?
Too quick to jump to conclusions. Links provided. 😉
@Anonymous Coward thnx, and apology for being suspicious.
@Matt D thnx. specially for the Tweet ^^
@Don Williams of bribed politicians
As Russia tries to pretend it is helping Sanders, when the reality is they are trying to taint his campaign to help Trump.
STFU about Russia. Good God it’s getting old
Your favorite neo-liberal was also a favorite in Russia. Can we put this talking point to bed now?
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2012/09/26/why-putin-wants-obama-to-win-a18095
FEEL THE BERNNNNNNNN!!!! Proud Black educated mother “Bernie bro” here! Lol
🙌 Proud, single, African American Southern educator for #Bernie2020
#MisfitBlackGirl
Don Williams bro we’re not commie’s, we’re evolving with capitalism. People need help! I hope this platform gives you the outlet you’re looking to air grievances, I feel you bro. The MSM is now treating Bernie supporters just like they treated trump supporters. I’m Sorry my dude.
The most diverse Bernie brothers and sisters around town. The only way to win such a devisive President is to unite and fight. #unitedwestanddividedwefall
I am with you sis.
Proud white man for Trump just came to see what the snowflakes with TDS are crying about this time.🇺🇸✝️👌🏴🤙👊✝️👌💒✝️👊🏴🇺🇸
I just sent in my WA primary ballot. Bernie got my vote.
MSNBC is CorpDem heaven… RepubliCON lite.
Thank you!!!!!
👏👏👏👏👏 yeah, ok. Good! 😁❤️💪
Surprised you aren’t calling it for Pete.
I bet perez is packing his bags, because Bernie is coming for him.
Who is that
Chris Pacman who is that?
Chris Pacman He’s the chairman of the DNC. Corrupt like the Republicans.
I cant wait
MSNBC says Bernie is at 45% but every other source says 55%. What’s up with that MSNBC? Can’t handle the numbers? Does Bernie “make your skin crawl”?
FEEL THE BURN YOU CRYING MSMBC😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 LETS KEEP THE SANDERS TRAIN PUFFING STEAM TO THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
heart burn more like.
I’m curious MSDNC, who’s coming in a ”strong” third? Or fourth? Because we all know that person’s the real winner here. Isn’t that right? Lol.
“MSDNC” is a talking point that Trump uses himself, so I am presuming that the real winner you are referring to is Trump.
@Jenette Phillips That was a straight up report of decisive victory. Somehow that was DNC plot? Paranoid much?
@Ivan Johnson thank you… even when they are winning the world is somehow against them. super irritating…
@Ivan Johnson I am not paranoid, you don’t know who/what I support. I am simply making the statement because I, as a progressive liberal who voted lasted election cycle, think we should be careful about saying the same type of stuff that pours out of Trump’s mouth. I am not devaluing your message, I am challenging your language.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
You will not silence us! They called this so early Bc we CRUSHED IT!
Chuck Todd the poster boy of the “establishment” made the wrong choice to bat against Sanders.
But what do we know. We’re just some “digital brown shirts”
Chuck Todd is a nincompoop.
Chris Matthews Likens Bernie’s Strong Nevada Showing to France Falling to Nazi Germany in WWII.
MSNBC is now worse than Fox news.
Bernie is winning with 54%. How can you spin that corporate tools?
I always voted Democrat but if the leftist steal from Bernie again then I will not ever vote Democrat again! I didn’t like how he was treated in 2016!
@Jeff Woods 50% OF Nevada is no one ?
No candidate in history, on either side, has ever taken the popular vote in the first 3 states….
Let’s see how quickly these cocksvckers take to fall in line.
They’re fundamentally cowards. Watching them seek to curry favor should be hilarious.
MSNBC: “still no clear front-runner”
@T G Great, lol.
Bernie – Record breaking numbers.
MSNBC – He’s not electable.
Tennesseean here. Will be early voting for Bernie on Monday.
That’s right, make you sure you SHOVE Chris Matthews face in it
Jesse Ajuda 🌊
Fellow Tennessean here. Me too!
Jesse Ajuda, California Thanks you!
Kathy Ann Pardi Not only California, all real Americans thank you