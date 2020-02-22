Sen. Bernie Sanders Is The Projected Winner Of The Nevada Democratic Caucus | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 22, 2020

 

NBC News is projecting that Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucus.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

82 Comments on "Sen. Bernie Sanders Is The Projected Winner Of The Nevada Democratic Caucus | MSNBC"

  1. Mister Quantum | February 22, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    I want to taste Chris Mathews salty tears. Mmmmm, yummy.

  2. Roman Clay | February 22, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Trump’s second term will be….a prison term.

  3. DMT Selfies | February 22, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    hope Bernie beats trump. Bernie is much more American than trump

  4. Terri Freeman | February 22, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    YEE HAW!🥳 … 45% BERNIE
    We can do this!💙🇺🇸

  5. Marco M | February 22, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Makes me teary eyed to see Trump getting closer to being out of office and getting a real President. Bernie 2020

    • Glow Pond | February 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      Make trump a one term prez again

    • Anita Neuleader | February 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Ameila Singh Bot! Russian troll! Learn to spellcheck Amelia….

    • Zee Lieb | February 22, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Rsb Delija polls can be influenced depending on how the question is asked and apparently, you think, your going to influence bernie supporters in another direction… remember “fake news” being a thing? Although real people refer to it as misinformation. Misinformation is a great influence these days.

    • Zee Lieb | February 22, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Good job Bernie! Your the man! You speak peace and yet the trolls are still out to get you.

    • Rsb Delija | February 22, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Zee Lieb Thats true, but the unemployment is lowest ever and thats why people have it better under Trump.
      And its not because of Obama who said “some jobs are is not going to comeback, and Trump will not fix it”.

      3 years later 7 million more new jobs under Trump and lowest uneplyoment.

      Sanders have good points with healthcare and dont say Trump is perfect but Trump is better if you compare these 2 in my opinion.

  6. Xombiticus | February 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd, Joy Reid and Chris Matthews must crying and choking right now.

    • Gar Goil | February 22, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Chuck and Joy may take up the drink. Matthews may quit. Who knows, he may regains some of his sanity.

    • the blue penguin | February 22, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Southern Hippie Hillary surrogates said the exact same thing, yet 2016 exit polling had Sanders trouncing Trump, unlike her.

      Maybe you need to re-think your studied statistical analysis, such as it is.

    • M Hussain | February 22, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @the blue penguin
      Trump will easily defeat Bernie. Very intelligent strategy by Israel Lobby. Very clever.

    • insAneTunA | February 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @M Hussain After your health democracy is the most important thing in life, so for me it is much more then that. Democracy gives me a voice, it gives me freedom, it gives me a choice, and it gives me opportunities. We remember the people who fought for all that, and gave their lives on the battlefield. To me it is much more then just politics. And to see that these people from MSNBC compare democratic voters with nazi’s is really disgusting and an abomination. And those are the nicest most polite words I can think of.

    • Emmanuele Spataro | February 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Let them CHOKE ,I LOVE IT.

  7. Steve of Queanbeyan | February 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    “I don’t see how Sanders is the front runner’. Chuck Todd. What a loser, how can anyone treat that guy seriously after that?

  8. Todd B | February 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    As Russia tries to pretend it is helping Sanders, when the reality is they are trying to taint his campaign to help Trump.

  9. Vonette76 | February 22, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    FEEL THE BERNNNNNNNN!!!! Proud Black educated mother “Bernie bro” here! Lol

    • Pamela Lawrence | February 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      🙌 Proud, single, African American Southern educator for #Bernie2020
      #MisfitBlackGirl

    • myles mills | February 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Don Williams bro we’re not commie’s, we’re evolving with capitalism. People need help! I hope this platform gives you the outlet you’re looking to air grievances, I feel you bro. The MSM is now treating Bernie supporters just like they treated trump supporters. I’m Sorry my dude.

    • MrShpaco | February 22, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      The most diverse Bernie brothers and sisters around town. The only way to win such a devisive President is to unite and fight. #unitedwestanddividedwefall

    • rome368 | February 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      I am with you sis.

    • Daniel Glencross | February 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      Proud white man for Trump just came to see what the snowflakes with TDS are crying about this time.🇺🇸✝️👌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤙👊✝️👌💒✝️👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸

  10. Snuffy Ballparks | February 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    I just sent in my WA primary ballot. Bernie got my vote.
    MSNBC is CorpDem heaven… RepubliCON lite.

  11. Private Citizen | February 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Surprised you aren’t calling it for Pete.

  12. Dana Herron | February 22, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    I bet perez is packing his bags, because Bernie is coming for him.

  13. Brian Amberg | February 22, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    MSNBC says Bernie is at 45% but every other source says 55%. What’s up with that MSNBC? Can’t handle the numbers? Does Bernie “make your skin crawl”?

  14. ryan Washington | February 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    FEEL THE BURN YOU CRYING MSMBC😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 LETS KEEP THE SANDERS TRAIN PUFFING STEAM TO THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. Kel | February 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    I’m curious MSDNC, who’s coming in a ”strong” third? Or fourth? Because we all know that person’s the real winner here. Isn’t that right? Lol.

    • Jenette Phillips | February 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      “MSDNC” is a talking point that Trump uses himself, so I am presuming that the real winner you are referring to is Trump.

    • Ivan Johnson | February 22, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Jenette Phillips That was a straight up report of decisive victory. Somehow that was DNC plot? Paranoid much?

    • Izabella Aof | February 22, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Ivan Johnson thank you… even when they are winning the world is somehow against them. super irritating…

    • Jenette Phillips | February 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Ivan Johnson I am not paranoid, you don’t know who/what I support. I am simply making the statement because I, as a progressive liberal who voted lasted election cycle, think we should be careful about saying the same type of stuff that pours out of Trump’s mouth. I am not devaluing your message, I am challenging your language.

    • Kathy Ann Pardi | February 22, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂😂😂

  16. RDF1nner | February 22, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    You will not silence us! They called this so early Bc we CRUSHED IT!

  17. bing | February 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd the poster boy of the “establishment” made the wrong choice to bat against Sanders.

  18. Dfw Fqdefqw | February 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Chris Matthews Likens Bernie’s Strong Nevada Showing to France Falling to Nazi Germany in WWII.
    MSNBC is now worse than Fox news.
    Bernie is winning with 54%. How can you spin that corporate tools?

  19. Terry Tater | February 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    No candidate in history, on either side, has ever taken the popular vote in the first 3 states….

  20. Jesse Ajuda | February 22, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Tennesseean here. Will be early voting for Bernie on Monday.

