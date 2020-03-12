Self-quarantined doctor says his four children will tire him out before COVID-19 does

TOPICS:

March 12, 2020

 

Dr. Jonathan PeterSchmitt is in self isolation in France with his family and says they likely contracted COVID-19 at a church event.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Self-quarantined doctor says his four children will tire him out before COVID-19 does"

  1. Gia Pacella | March 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    🙂👍💕💕💕💕🤣🤣🤣🤣

  2. ThickemsUP | March 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Waste of time.

  3. True Tech | March 11, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Anyone who wants to raise 4 children, well that’s like really asking for suffering by the only default of your own.

  4. True Tech | March 11, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Seriously, the most educated of scientists know that death from viral infections, still has never produced even a single afterlife.

  5. Joseph Lavoie | March 11, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    This is Criminally negligent and he should lose his licence for downplaying this. At 20% critical care, 3-4 of his 18 infected family members would be in hospital on oxygen if he had actually got Covid19.
    He may have been exposed, but clearly 18 of his family members did not get coronavirus. It doesn’t even sound like he had it.

  6. Voot Eimer | March 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Dont F-ing leave

  7. Joanne Pereira | March 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    I agree if you think you been closer to someone maybe infected with virus Please stay home That’s the only way we can keep it from spread👍

  8. HagShack5 | March 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Until he dies of…you know… coronavirus

  9. roof pizza | March 11, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    everyone who’s had kids knows it’s terminal.

  10. alreadythen1 | March 12, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Thank you Doctor!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.