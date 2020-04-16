See Trump’s total reversal on his own authority

President Trump falsely claimed he had the “total” authority to reopen states, but now he told governors that they are the ones who will decide when their states reopen.
phase 2: “no gatherings over 50 people” BUT, all schools can open…
@elmagnificodep Eating in a classroom means extra cleaning is required afterwards. Desk tops are not sanitized magically. Teachers have to do enough cleaning after kids are excused as it is. Adding to it is not productive.
Bathrooms have hard surfaces where corona viruses can live for up to two days. Who cleans up the bathroom after every single time a child uses it? The teacher? The teacher is supposed to stop lessons while she cleans up the bathroom after a child has used it?
Transport of kids to school and back: is a busload of children with 1 infected child safer if there are 49 other kids on the bus and not 50? Is car pooling more sanitized than a school bus with a greater distance between kids?
Rainy day recesses are a challenge under ANY circumstances. Try using a gym for three recess periods a day for two days straight with a few infected people shedding viruses even though they are asymptomatic. How long would it take for a cluster to erupt? How long before the cluster turns into an outbreak?
Use your head yourself.
elmagnificodep it is an idiot plan develop by an idiot that governors with brains are not going to listen to because the moment the class bell rings you are going to have several hundred if not thousands of children running around spreading the plague everywhere.
@elmagnificodep Makes no sense!
Cyd Oman Umm no. That is creepy.
Cyd Oman Many schools have breakfast in class already. My kid is in first grade and is fully capable of cleaning up his mess.
You have my permission to do things you already had the power to do.
@samuel moore Think again junior
@Karl K Your wrong about correcting the Governors…… read the Constitution
Fast forward one week: “I never said I had total authority”
@Buttered Lumps Fact check… She didn’t ask people to go to crowded places. By the time she was in SF (Feb 24), the CNY parade had long been over (Feb 8).
@Buttered Lumps wrong timeline…. CNY occurred Jan 24, parade Feb 8.
No more parades in SF when Pelosi visited on Feb 24. Don’t believe Trump’s lies.
TRUMP REVERSED IT BECAUSE HIS DERANGED DELUSIONAL SELF GOT TOLD HE DIDN’T HAVE THAT POWER, HE WAS THINKING THE USA HAD A DICTATORSHIP AGAIN, AND GOT A WAKEUP CALL ! 🙃
@Paul Rossi He understands the basic principles of the Constitution very well!
@Paul Rossi America has ALWAYS been great
That seems like a lot of words for trump. Not a single “powerful”, “beautiful” or “no one has ever seen”?
The stable genius and cheerleader has done an incredible job like nobody has ever seen before putting this beautiful 50 piece puzzle back together stronger than it has ever been because he is winning the war against this fake news hoax bigly!
@Nathan R. That was spooky, it was like Trump* was in the room.
@Mason Bee Well if you listen to his ramblings everyday it should have sounded familiar
Much like the South Park’s Cartman: “You will respect My Authoritah”. What an idiot.
So… why cover these bs press conferences if nothing he’s saying is ever real?
@Donna Willams Mueller found NO COLLUSION which was my original point you pathetic idiot
@The Honkler leave them alone just make this people happy https://youtu.be/NzDhm808oU4
do you listen to him when he says one thing and then listen to him after he recants? Thats a true sign of something you should be aware of.
The Honkler from Muellers opening statement:
“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”
The report nor Mueller EVER said anywhere there was ‘no collusion’, numbnutz.
You left out stage 4 .
Back into lockdown for 6 months, uncontrolled death.
And how can I hold you accountable for your assertions?
You’re here. Saying things. Acting like you know something about it. Why should I listen to you? How can I contact you if I take your advice and it turns out to be bad?
@The Great Owl why do you have the need to hold some one accountable? It’s your life, stay home if you want or not. You are the only one accountable. I am stating my opinion as best I see it. You don’t have to listen to me. Make a decision yourself and quit looking for some one to blame. It’s called risk and there will always be some, all we can do is minimize it. Facts: curve is flattening, the actual death rate lower than we thought (that is not to say that this virus is not to be taken seriously), and the longer this shut down goes on the more of people’s livelihood will be lost. In my opinion it just needs to happen that is all.
Josh Purches At least not without proper testing, easily available access to testing, drugs and vaccines! We can’t just all go back to work as though nothing has been happening these last 5-6weeks. There’s a reason we’ve been in quarantine and the situation right now, is 100 times worse that it was when we started the quarantine. There’s been much talk about returning to work, but not one thing has been done, in terms of resources or structure, to create a framework whereby if people get sick (which they will) they will be quickly attended to. There’s no cure, no remedy! Quarantine and social distancing are our only stop gap options right now, until they come up with a drug or vaccine!
john abbot He’s already preparing for that by telling them that they’re in charge.
Funny how we never had “fake news” until we got a fake president
@vman armand Not interested in a youtube comment debate with a TDS riddled bigot. Sorry.
@vman armand I didnt say that now. 🤣🤣 CNN is giving way better COVID-19 coverage and info but Fox is right about having to keep our economy going with the threat of China agression. I just think we should find a safe and smart way but CNN or the leaders on the left have nothing better just criticizing all Trumps ideas.
@crazybongo5
conference Justice jeezus keerist you comrades need more training.
English, Ivan…English!
conference Justice oh Im not upset, Boris…I enjoy clowning you derps.
Tomorrow and next year Trump or no Trump Ill wake up in the Land of the Free and youll still be getting oppressed and jailed by Putin if you speak out.
#gulagsNvodka
Anytime you challenge a coward, he will fold. Same with his Deplorable base :)))
Jayel hahaha you will all be dead for following trump to the grave . Following his go to church advice haha.
@mark stepien 30000 dead and climbing isnt a story
@mark stepien yet Trump insults and looks down on people all rhe time
@Ron F guess if were liberals in charge their super powers would of stopped all this. Its easy enough pointing the finger but it isn’t going to change anything and nothing would be different with someone else in power. Stop kidding yourself buddy, trump put together a task force for this jan 27 meanwhile you were all screaming impeachment, not a mention of the virus. Pelosi says he didn’t act fast enough but even she didn’t start acknowledging it until 25 feb after trump asked for funding. The UK acted even slower, again its ok pointing the finger but nothing would be different.
I guess someone gave him a copy of the Constitution with his picture on it so he finally read it.
Chris Jelley: you have a welcome sense of humor that I bet (hope!) your family appreciates! Best, stay well.
With his reading skills it would take him days if not weeks to read the constitution
Lol… I’m sure that’s what happened
You mean the Constitution the Socialists wad up when it doesn’t suit their agenda?
Yes, that’s what THEY told HIM, and he’s come up with the “idea “for them to follow their own state and constitutional laws. Good listening little apprentice pseudo prez. Just follow what the adults say.
@Evan West CNN is leftist/marxist propaganda. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/cnn-publishes-chinese-propaganda-praising-china-degrading-the-u-s-navy
@DDKaraokeOutlaw *”plan that he promised”*
Isn’t it amazing he accomplished so much w/ globalist elite using media to bash 24/7 attempt to remove from office? The man is incredible and made the best economy in spite of it.
@The Honkler After Donald’s declaration of adjourning the Congress last night … some people were so incredibly excited … and today – his “Eminence” obviously was afraid of someone or something. What is going on ???
@Arthur Pozner Huh? Afraid of what? He’s a guy who has always changed his mind on things.
Republican ideology: small government, big corporations
– Trump: I have total power over governors
– Republicans: [… crickets…]
@TB1M1 exactly. I keep telling my friends had they dont this at the start of March, most of the country would be on the verge of reopening. Every day we delay doing it is another week or two we have to social distance. People should have shut up and done it, trump should have sucked it up and done it and initiated the DPA in FULL force…. and he should have admitted that removing the CDC Global pandemic force from.places like CHINA was a horrible idea. Ya know take a shred of responsibility
Imagine if Obama said it. Conservatives would be losing their minds
greg j tell everyone why you love trump so much?
From 15 to 0
30,000 dead
The miracle never happened
Sad
@Kiza D WhiteHorse nope… the orange turd did lie to himself and the american people. He knew about the virus in mid january and downplayed it by comparing it to a flu. Because he feared it would affect the wall street. If he had taken it seriously from Day one bringing in countermeasures like extended testing he would’nt have ended in this mess. Maybe WHO could’ve done things differently… but they never screwed up like 45 Who defunded CDC in 2018 and let sick patients travel to the US on regular flights. Putting 100s of passengers going the risk of being infected.
andreas pedersen How was he supposed to take it seriously from day one when the WHO was saying it doesn’t transfer from human to human?
clown liberals are too stupid to know what is the truth
Trump’s reversed on authority that he never had in the first place.
It took Trump almost a week to realize that he was wrong.
TJ Roelsma,
Yes, exactly, the total authority gambit, another of Trump’s “trial balloons.”
@TJ Roelsma Remember when tRump said he was tired of watching 14 year old baseball games and caught himself…immediately said what little he was able to watch? He knew he just blew it but like the spoiled man/baby he is, he assumes he covered himself. It’s common knowledge he spends hours watching t.v.
@george lenard ta cote for sleepy joe…it is america vote him out…
i am enjoying this modern day game of thrones,
joffrey baratheon is all grown up!
He’s giving me more anxiety thn the virus listening to him is like entering the twilight zone😵
Thomas Fletcher, 100 percent correct Thomas, the media are the enemy of the people.
LETS HELP HIM OUT…EXPRESS COLONOSCOPY.
@Demo Slayer the cult 45 whistle a tune as they pass by the coffins
Dont listen if you dont want to drink stay out of the bar you choose to listen
@P CC simple solution dont watch it theres an idea
The dictator finally gave in. What a shame.
“Teflon Don”. It’s so obvious. I can’t believe he has followers
Eco Geek Mexico put an army on the border and the wall is better than he first suggested, drugs and illegals down by record numbers, how could you possibly be upset . O that’s right when Trump or USA get a win you get more salty.
Just look at the support…..good luck……God bless
he’s campaigning kids.
Baron Von Dump try making a coherent sentence next time.
He can’t take responsibility. “It is not my fault” he will say. What a coward, and poor leader.
Damn! First people say “He has no authority over governors, he can’t make them open the economy.” Now he acknowledges that and you cry he can’t take responsibility. To much… Damned if he does damned if he don’t.
@ray ray no he is just….DAMNED!
@Anthony Poe Whatever you say Anthony
He is a leader only by title….
If he is the best that America has, god help you all.
Correct, that is why he is ” letting Governors to make that decision” He does not want RESPONSIBILITY and, HE will blame Govs. if something wrong comes up( hope not) …..YOU WILL SEE…….and in his words……..” BELIEVE ME ” hahaha