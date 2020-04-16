See Trump’s total reversal on his own authority

April 16, 2020

 

President Trump falsely claimed he had the “total” authority to reopen states, but now he told governors that they are the ones who will decide when their states reopen.

104 Comments on "See Trump’s total reversal on his own authority"

  1. Liam O'Donnell | April 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    phase 2: “no gatherings over 50 people” BUT, all schools can open…

    • Cyd Oman | April 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @elmagnificodep Eating in a classroom means extra cleaning is required afterwards. Desk tops are not sanitized magically. Teachers have to do enough cleaning after kids are excused as it is. Adding to it is not productive.

      Bathrooms have hard surfaces where corona viruses can live for up to two days. Who cleans up the bathroom after every single time a child uses it? The teacher? The teacher is supposed to stop lessons while she cleans up the bathroom after a child has used it?

      Transport of kids to school and back: is a busload of children with 1 infected child safer if there are 49 other kids on the bus and not 50? Is car pooling more sanitized than a school bus with a greater distance between kids?

      Rainy day recesses are a challenge under ANY circumstances. Try using a gym for three recess periods a day for two days straight with a few infected people shedding viruses even though they are asymptomatic. How long would it take for a cluster to erupt? How long before the cluster turns into an outbreak?

      Use your head yourself.

    • ruby scott | April 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      elmagnificodep it is an idiot plan develop by an idiot that governors with brains are not going to listen to because the moment the class bell rings you are going to have several hundred if not thousands of children running around spreading the plague everywhere.

    • Nathan R. | April 16, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @elmagnificodep Makes no sense!

    • elmagnificodep | April 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Cyd Oman Umm no. That is creepy.

    • elmagnificodep | April 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      Cyd Oman Many schools have breakfast in class already. My kid is in first grade and is fully capable of cleaning up his mess.

  2. Rene | April 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    You have my permission to do things you already had the power to do.

    • God Save My Life | April 16, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    • Dennis Manson | April 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @samuel moore Think again junior

    • Dennis Manson | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Karl K Your wrong about correcting the Governors…… read the Constitution

  3. Norm | April 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Fast forward one week: “I never said I had total authority”

    • Fitzwilliam Darcy | April 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Buttered Lumps Fact check… She didn’t ask people to go to crowded places. By the time she was in SF (Feb 24), the CNY parade had long been over (Feb 8).

    • Fitzwilliam Darcy | April 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Buttered Lumps wrong timeline…. CNY occurred Jan 24, parade Feb 8.
      No more parades in SF when Pelosi visited on Feb 24. Don’t believe Trump’s lies.

    • greg j | April 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Where’s Fredo? Heard he had run in with some mad cyclist who called him out on his BS?

    • Eli Dicken | April 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Robert Clawson why come to CNN to cry about CNN?

      Its the disinformation soldiers, folks…point and laugh heartily, but dont take these poor commies seriously

    • Eli Dicken | April 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      greg j 😴

      Eat a borscht, comrade

  4. ma,ma gee's gospel | April 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    TRUMP REVERSED IT BECAUSE HIS DERANGED DELUSIONAL SELF GOT TOLD HE DIDN’T HAVE THAT POWER, HE WAS THINKING THE USA HAD A DICTATORSHIP AGAIN, AND GOT A WAKEUP CALL ! 🙃

  5. Pedro Correia | April 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    That seems like a lot of words for trump. Not a single “powerful”, “beautiful” or “no one has ever seen”?

    • Nathan R. | April 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      The stable genius and cheerleader has done an incredible job like nobody has ever seen before putting this beautiful 50 piece puzzle back together stronger than it has ever been because he is winning the war against this fake news hoax bigly!

    • Mason Bee | April 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Nathan R. That was spooky, it was like Trump* was in the room.

    • Nathan R. | April 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @Mason Bee Well if you listen to his ramblings everyday it should have sounded familiar

  6. anyone home | April 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Much like the South Park’s Cartman: “You will respect My Authoritah”. What an idiot.

  7. Jackson Hill | April 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    So… why cover these bs press conferences if nothing he’s saying is ever real?

    • The Honkler | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Donna Willams Mueller found NO COLLUSION which was my original point you pathetic idiot

    • Rix Amoris | April 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @The Honkler leave them alone just make this people happy https://youtu.be/NzDhm808oU4

    • Naeb B | April 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      do you listen to him when he says one thing and then listen to him after he recants? Thats a true sign of something you should be aware of.

    • The Honkler | April 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @laharl sama It’s from 4chan dumb fugg

    • Eli Dicken | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      The Honkler from Muellers opening statement:

      “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”

      The report nor Mueller EVER said anywhere there was ‘no collusion’, numbnutz.

  8. Malibu 340 | April 16, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    You left out stage 4 .
    Back into lockdown for 6 months, uncontrolled death.

    • Baron Von Dump | April 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Kevin J Lopez Make me pansy

    • The Great Owl | April 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Kevin J Lopez

      And how can I hold you accountable for your assertions?

      You’re here. Saying things. Acting like you know something about it. Why should I listen to you? How can I contact you if I take your advice and it turns out to be bad?

    • Kevin J Lopez | April 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @The Great Owl why do you have the need to hold some one accountable? It’s your life, stay home if you want or not. You are the only one accountable. I am stating my opinion as best I see it. You don’t have to listen to me. Make a decision yourself and quit looking for some one to blame. It’s called risk and there will always be some, all we can do is minimize it. Facts: curve is flattening, the actual death rate lower than we thought (that is not to say that this virus is not to be taken seriously), and the longer this shut down goes on the more of people’s livelihood will be lost. In my opinion it just needs to happen that is all.

    • judith atiri | April 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Josh Purches At least not without proper testing, easily available access to testing, drugs and vaccines! We can’t just all go back to work as though nothing has been happening these last 5-6weeks. There’s a reason we’ve been in quarantine and the situation right now, is 100 times worse that it was when we started the quarantine. There’s been much talk about returning to work, but not one thing has been done, in terms of resources or structure, to create a framework whereby if people get sick (which they will) they will be quickly attended to. There’s no cure, no remedy! Quarantine and social distancing are our only stop gap options right now, until they come up with a drug or vaccine!

    • judith atiri | April 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      john abbot He’s already preparing for that by telling them that they’re in charge.

  9. Cherie Cullum | April 16, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Funny how we never had “fake news” until we got a fake president

    • FACTBOT 5000 | April 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @vman armand Not interested in a youtube comment debate with a TDS riddled bigot. Sorry.

    • Xi Jinping | April 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @vman armand I didnt say that now. 🤣🤣 CNN is giving way better COVID-19 coverage and info but Fox is right about having to keep our economy going with the threat of China agression. I just think we should find a safe and smart way but CNN or the leaders on the left have nothing better just criticizing all Trumps ideas.

    • conference Justice | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @crazybongo5
      😀

    • Eli Dicken | April 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      conference Justice jeezus keerist you comrades need more training.

      English, Ivan…English!

    • Eli Dicken | April 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      conference Justice oh Im not upset, Boris…I enjoy clowning you derps.

      Tomorrow and next year Trump or no Trump Ill wake up in the Land of the Free and youll still be getting oppressed and jailed by Putin if you speak out.

      #gulagsNvodka

      😉

  10. Real M | April 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Anytime you challenge a coward, he will fold. Same with his Deplorable base :)))

    • Kate Sweetblu | April 16, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      mark stepien
      Does not take much, Your too dam easy to entertain. 😂😂✌️

    • The Darkness | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Jayel hahaha you will all be dead for following trump to the grave . Following his go to church advice haha.

    • Ron F | April 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @mark stepien 30000 dead and climbing isnt a story

    • Ron F | April 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @mark stepien yet Trump insults and looks down on people all rhe time

    • mark stepien | April 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Ron F guess if were liberals in charge their super powers would of stopped all this. Its easy enough pointing the finger but it isn’t going to change anything and nothing would be different with someone else in power. Stop kidding yourself buddy, trump put together a task force for this jan 27 meanwhile you were all screaming impeachment, not a mention of the virus. Pelosi says he didn’t act fast enough but even she didn’t start acknowledging it until 25 feb after trump asked for funding. The UK acted even slower, again its ok pointing the finger but nothing would be different.

  11. Chris Jelley | April 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    I guess someone gave him a copy of the Constitution with his picture on it so he finally read it.

  12. Máire Walton | April 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Yes, that’s what THEY told HIM, and he’s come up with the “idea “for them to follow their own state and constitutional laws. Good listening little apprentice pseudo prez. Just follow what the adults say.

  13. Health Care | April 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Republican ideology: small government, big corporations
    – Trump: I have total power over governors
    – Republicans: [… crickets…]

    • deamonomic | April 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @TB1M1 exactly. I keep telling my friends had they dont this at the start of March, most of the country would be on the verge of reopening. Every day we delay doing it is another week or two we have to social distance. People should have shut up and done it, trump should have sucked it up and done it and initiated the DPA in FULL force…. and he should have admitted that removing the CDC Global pandemic force from.places like CHINA was a horrible idea. Ya know take a shred of responsibility

    • He's single and has a smol peepee | April 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Imagine if Obama said it. Conservatives would be losing their minds

    • Mike Caldwell | April 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      greg j tell everyone why you love trump so much?

    • He's single and has a smol peepee | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @greg j Orange man good

  14. david 107 | April 16, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    From 15 to 0

    30,000 dead

    The miracle never happened

    Sad

    • andreas pedersen | April 16, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Kiza D WhiteHorse nope… the orange turd did lie to himself and the american people. He knew about the virus in mid january and downplayed it by comparing it to a flu. Because he feared it would affect the wall street. If he had taken it seriously from Day one bringing in countermeasures like extended testing he would’nt have ended in this mess. Maybe WHO could’ve done things differently… but they never screwed up like 45 Who defunded CDC in 2018 and let sick patients travel to the US on regular flights. Putting 100s of passengers going the risk of being infected.

    • Kiza D WhiteHorse | April 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      andreas pedersen How was he supposed to take it seriously from day one when the WHO was saying it doesn’t transfer from human to human?

    • 98LowDown | April 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      clown liberals are too stupid to know what is the truth

    • Jason Kennedy | April 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Watch Pandumbic right here on YouTube!

  15. Acer Maximinus | April 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Trump’s reversed on authority that he never had in the first place.
    It took Trump almost a week to realize that he was wrong.

    • Acer Maximinus | April 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      TJ Roelsma,
      Yes, exactly, the total authority gambit, another of Trump’s “trial balloons.”

    • Dennis Manson | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Acer Maximinus Every day ??? How about the same sentence

    • Donna Willams | April 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @TJ Roelsma Remember when tRump said he was tired of watching 14 year old baseball games and caught himself…immediately said what little he was able to watch? He knew he just blew it but like the spoiled man/baby he is, he assumes he covered himself. It’s common knowledge he spends hours watching t.v.

    • Gary Simone | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @george lenard ta cote for sleepy joe…it is america vote him out…

    • Gary Simone | April 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Nathan R. and what does that solve…or mean ??

  16. MrMacroVision | April 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    i am enjoying this modern day game of thrones,

    joffrey baratheon is all grown up!

  17. Tracie Howard | April 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    He’s giving me more anxiety thn the virus listening to him is like entering the twilight zone😵

  18. Thomas N | April 16, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    The dictator finally gave in. What a shame.

  19. DIP-HOUSE.COM | April 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    “Teflon Don”. It’s so obvious. I can’t believe he has followers

  20. Warren Mundell | April 16, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    He can’t take responsibility. “It is not my fault” he will say. What a coward, and poor leader.

    • ray ray | April 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      Damn! First people say “He has no authority over governors, he can’t make them open the economy.” Now he acknowledges that and you cry he can’t take responsibility. To much… Damned if he does damned if he don’t.

    • Anthony Poe | April 16, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @ray ray no he is just….DAMNED!

    • ray ray | April 16, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Anthony Poe Whatever you say Anthony

    • Naeb B | April 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      He is a leader only by title….
      If he is the best that America has, god help you all.

    • carmen patricia conde fierro | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Correct, that is why he is ” letting Governors to make that decision” He does not want RESPONSIBILITY and, HE will blame Govs. if something wrong comes up( hope not) …..YOU WILL SEE…….and in his words……..” BELIEVE ME ” hahaha

