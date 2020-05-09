As the U.S. battles the coronavirus and dangerous misinformation about it, Dr. Anthony Fauci has emerged as the leading medical expert on the Trump administration’s virus task force. New polling shows Americans trust him far more than Pres. Trump, and this report shows how presidents in both parties have long valued Fauci’s nonpartisan scientific expertise since he emerged as a leader in the fight against AIDS in 1984. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on that history and Fauci’s prescient warnings about a “respiratory illness that can be spread from person to person,” and how that type of infectious disease means “nowhere in the world is completely safe when there's an epidemic raging in one part of the world.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/21/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

See Dr. Fauci's Stunning Pandemic Warning – Long Before Trump Minimized Coronavirus | MSNBC