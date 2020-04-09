Second World War veteran dances on his porch

April 9, 2020

 

A 97-year-old Second World War veteran was filmed dancing in front of his house in Wisconsin to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling.'

8 Comments on "Second World War veteran dances on his porch"

  1. l m | April 9, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Rock on!

  2. Tom | April 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    great video keep up the great content

  3. Tom | April 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    cool video keep it up

  4. Anna Vajda | April 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Any other time that’s not news worthy.

  5. Enterprise | April 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    That was awesome 😄

  6. C Clark | April 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Thank you for that!!!

  7. JCP 55 | April 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Bachataaa!!

  8. Jane James | April 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Great💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

