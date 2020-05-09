Second Worker Reportedly Dead Of Coronavirus At South Dakota Meat Plant | All In | MSNBC

A second worker from a Sioux Falls, South Dakota meat processing plant has died of coronavirus, as the plant becomes a major virus hotspot. Aired on 04/21/2020.
new jobs opening up for those republicans that want to get back to work
@SouthSide Chicago I never saw anyone proclaiming they were Democrats but I saw lots of those stupid looking red hats and Trump signs at every state protest Republicans were the big majority at those places lol
SouthSide Chicago Democrats wearing maga hats and flying confederate flags and nazi flags? Try again
William H Music 2020 I’m not opening that link Russian troll!
@William H Music 2020 wow! You say that after listening to the garbage tRump talks everyday… you are delusional….🙄
It may not be over even after you recover.
Sweet Jesus this is so wrong
If you eat bacon or ham you are paying for this to happen!! So unhealthy also!!
_The Everything is Fine meme has entered the chat._
And Trump started the mess that he can’t cleaned up.
For those who watched Strong Bad Email, this is like the hastily drawn dialog box Homestar drew on paper and taped to the screen, reading: “Everything is fine. Nothing is ruined.” Behind that, a screen reads: “FLAGRANT COMPUTER ERROR. I don’t know what you did, moron, but you sure screwed things up.”
M Murase lol forgot about that website
South Dakota in general did not take this seriously. One of those states that did not do the Stay at Home. Something that was going to be expected. Too late cause of the governors decision. 😖 Bet you they were getting and spreading inside of work and outside. The governor made a bad choice.
Mr. Kim 👍🇺🇸
Kenshannon Jeter ⚰️⚰️
@Larry Aldama I live in the bloody red state of south dakota and dear leader kristi has been a train wreck from the get go! Remember her genius anti drug ads??? “Meth, we’re on it.”.
Now to the current mess. Testing? Pshaws!
This is the ‘procedure’ to get a Covid 19 test in this state of despair:
Call a 1 800 number and hold….and hold….and if your battery hasn’t died, make an appointment to be tested at a garage that is in an undisclosed location…maybe…
As for the Smithfield Plant, these workers have been screaming for help since FEBRUARY!!!
Action was ONLY taken after it became a national news story!
And still testing?
Nope, she ordered 2 million doses of the Hydroxychloroquine to make ‘us’ pharmaceutical Guinea pigs!
She also LOVES chatting with Jared! Sorry, time for my sedative!
Happy Earth Day all! 🌎🌐🌟😎💨💨💨
@Mr. Kim It’s not about red vs. blue. All states deserve leadership and representation that cares about the health and safety of the people first and foremost.
Maggie Rezac 😔😔
A great time to become vegan.
They are getting infected in all food plants, that includes non meat plants.
Thomas Johnson Here in California where the majority of the nation’s food source comes from it’s not happening. You know why because we are practicing social distancing and following the shut down.
The VIRUS doesn’t know if your vegan, I’m willing to bet some that work at the plant are vegan and vegetarian. The contact with people that are infected is the problem and the ORANGE TURD AND SOME OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE OWNER OF THE PLANT SHOULD ME MADE TO WORK THERE. GOD HELP US ALL.
@David Butler I live on the east coast and we get little food from California, all our meats come from inside our state, milk and eggs local, snacks local, fruits and vegetables local for 6 months, then for the rest of the year we get most of our fruits and Vegs from Florida, the south, some Mexico, south America, and some from California.
@David Butler I just researched and found that even though California produces alot of food , they still only produce about 11% of the nations food. Most states produce alot of food.
The situation at this meat packing plant just PROVES the need for more aggressive covid-19 testing country wide….
Not really. The plant could have been tested on one day…. and then infected the next day. Useless.
@R L T with the mentality you have it just proves that more widespread aggressive testing needs to be done and continued social distancing country wide…
Another words 100% of the population needs to be tested before we open the country not just 1% like trump* thinks is good enough…
We need to know how far spread before we can SAFELY open the country….
@Gary Albert You can be tested today….and get infected tomorrow. Think of that…..If your Doctor thinks you should be tested…then so be it…but mindless “snapshot in time” testing is silly.
@R L T yeah if I’m tested today and tomorrow I get infected at least I would know who I was in contact with in that 24 hour period making it easier to trace the spread of the virus…
Wide spread testing will be required until a safe vaccine can be developed…
@Gary Albert Reminding you that there is no vaccine for AIDS. Still. For now…only people with symptoms will be tested. The economy will reopen. People are fed up and have been financially decimated. 80,000 died of the flu last winter. It is all relative. Context is everything.
It’s just the beginning…I’m sorry for the families…Company profits & production are more important than hardworking employees….👎
ALAN 711 everyone infected should sue them. The expense of the new precautions would’ve cost them the same whether made now or earlier. But in waiting for later have endangered their employees.
@Tolu Osinowo
The Republicans will just pass a law that you can’t sue an employer for COVID-19. The may have snuck it in an aid package already, it’s the sort of thing they do.
@Tolu Osinowo I agree , there is definitely a class action lawsuit here, those families , I hope will receive representation from a very good legal firm.
And Trump is out here whining about re-opening the country when people are dying like this
It’s just awful, But that is all he is concerned about…the economy that affects his re-election campaign.. And YES..there are still alot of people who are dying of Covid19. Watch the numbers go UP 1 week after some States try to reopen.
Kevin Pham ⚰️⚰️⚱️👹
The Blue Wave ⚰️⚱️
@Stash Tweeker You people are SO hyper-focussed on telling others what to do, that you are blinded as to what YOU should be doing…
@André Linoge… Your future has been stripped by the legion of death. Evil will now destroy your existence
Will anyone be able to track cases of covid19 that comes out of protesters?
@Pati Pena You must have the financial means to do so. Alimony? Child support? Welfare? Those who do not….have no other choice but to get back to work…with preventive measures in place. Just like the staff at your local Target. You can sit and wait for the government to tell you what to do. Others find that objectionable.
@R L T this is why there should be protections for all our workers but the decimation of our unions, and the refusal to provide every American with Government paid health care is decimating our economy.. plus if Trump had been any type of leader.. he would have started off the National Emergency speech by taking charge..instead he said it’s not his fault.. and he’s not responsible.. – we know he is not at fault for the beginning of the pandemic but for every mismanaged dollar that has been spent and every life lost in AMERICA he is responsible.. he could have said to the governors.. we know this is gonna be hard but we can work with the states to get you what you need instead of fighting with them everyday..
@Pati Pena Oh God….here we go…off on a tangent. No thanks. Bye.
@R L T nothing to say – just like your fearless leader..
@John Jeffrey And?
Boycott every single businesses that is not protecting their employees 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Name one business that is protecting their workers?🤔
Muslims and Jews already on it.
@William H Music 2020 The National Society of Hermits are solid.
This is absurd. They had the opportunity to protect people thru choose not to.
William H Music 2020 you have absolutely zero credibility here. The fact that you still comment here shows the immensity of your blatant stupidity.
Then they transfer to the meat and we eat it. We are doom.
I might skip eating meat with that brand. I might stick with vege and fruits for awhile
You can still eat meat if you cook it properly. Just don’t eat it raw.
That’s almost impossible considering how consolidated everything has become…
Smithfield being the biggest in the United States means their tentacles stretch across the entire country coast to coast
Never under any circumstances eat raw pork. 😱
I’m pretty sure any meat that is cooked would be okay it’s the sandwich meat that are not cooked
@edward mille 🤣🤣🤣🤣
So living close together will transmit the virus. But standing and working shoulder to shoulder inside of a processing plant won’t, yep that a mindlessly asinine republicans F ed up logic alright. She must be one of the trump university graduates.
Yeah, dats messed up! I wish they would close all the meat plants. I would rather be starving than dead from this killer of a virus! Hope they come out with the vaccine soon. You going to get the vaccine too?
Michael Wood. I’m a retired combat field medic. and I’m hearing that it will be well over a year in development. Stay safe and take care of your family.
Another politician and company that deserve to be liquidated for their lies.
Cut Twice 😔
Cut Twice If society liquidates miserable human beings….you may be screwed.
Too bad the virus doesn’t only attack Trumpsters! lol
@R L T FUKOFF STOOPID. U MUST BE DEAF SWELL AS DUMB
Forrest Trump duh duh doo doo dah dah.
The director of this company should be jailed.
I believe it is owned by a Chinese businessman.
Okay so they “got the virus at home” but even if that’s true, there is no turn off switch that goes off when they get to work. 🤦🏾♀️ That’s not how that works. I guess Smithfields money means more to them than their own employees and their families 🤷🏾♀️
How stupid you must be to think is important where a person got infected, that is almost impossible to know, incredible.
they work for eight hours shoulder to shoulder, but got infected on the way home.????
sounds more like pushing the blame to the little man AGAIN… She’s setting them up, if there’s gonna be a lawsuit..
The more people you come in contact with, the greater the likelihood of infection. The Governor and Smithfied are full of it.
@cesar leon It’s VERY important. If they got it on the job, then everyone at that job is in danger of taking it home to their families; and the company needs to take greater precautions to protect their workers. The contact tracing then needs to start on the job. If they were infected at home by a family member, then contact tracing needs to start from there and the employee must quarantine; so he does not take it to the job and infect others. It does very much matter where he or she was infected.
The crazy part is that people still think this is a hoax.
Yeah, wait till they see all the dead bodies stacking up at the crematory, maybe they will get it then huh?
@Stan Shady – That’s right Stan, let their bodies hit the floor, let their bodies hit the floor! Song is perfect for this crisis right? Do you stay in your house all the time? We only go out for groceries or occasional food pickup at a restaurant. I”ve had two family members die in Georgia. Have you lost anyone yet?
@Patricia Blea Exactly! I’ve had two family members die from this. They just don’t understand do they? People calling it a hoax will change their mind when they start to see other’s in the street dying from it and can’t get into a hospital because they are overwhelmed. I hope they shut the every meat processor down and keep the businesses closed until next spring. I think this is going to be around for a long time. People need to be ready to stay in their homes until this is all over. Some of us may have to starve to get the virus curve down to a manageable level. Have you lost anyone yet? Any friends or family?
They all have the same talking points. It’s just the flu bro, COVID is fake, and the 5G nonsense. Apparently stupidity is more contagious than this virus
it is. 21 deaths in the whole state of SD, less than 200 in the hospital, less than 40 critical. its a hoax.
If yer gonna drive around protesting something, this plant might be a good destination.
@Maggie Rezac sorry for the delay, Maggie. Life.
Thanks for what you’re doing with care packages! They really like being acknowledged! I try to memorize names of those who wait on me, and I will wait just to thank them when they do.
Here in Oregon it’s against the law to pump your own gas!
I’m 68, homeless, 4yr, revolutionary anarchist. I post mostly on news and left political talk channels like Pacman, TYT, Ring of fire, etc, and all Nat news. Since I’m extreme left of everyone, I look at things without being very vested in the subject, whatever it is. As a political activist for 45 years, I’ve watched this xenephobic reactionary trend grow in this country. My only motive or agenda is exposing close mindedness and its purveyors where I see them. I try to be honest and fair, but I’m Also quick to strike when I’m attacked ( threads, I’m speaking of). Your comments have been thoughtful and direct. I’ve gone over them a couple of times. Please keep up the fight. It gets lonely out here, and it’s nice to just connect for a change. Then, back to the battle!! I’ll keep an eye out for you! 💞☮️👍
Those aholes are protesting the unfairness of being forced to stay home in order not to be killed by a deadly virus and its stifling of free market capitalism.
@R L T Weak sauce.
Shaun Johnson See a Urologist. Also give it a rest. Free time could result in excessive auto erotic stimulation.
Shaun Johnson You’re a dope. Sorry but it is true.
For Republicans, it’s always about the “others”. The “others” in NYC, or the “others” on the coasts, or the minorities, or the big cities, or the prisons, or the nursing homes, and now, the immigrants that work in meat packing plants in their own communities. Except that the “others” are getting closer and closer to “home.” This governor should be getting more and more nervous.
are they really trying to blame this virus outbreak on the people who work there? what?
I can’t believe that all this meat was sent out around the counyry for sale after they knew the virus was in the plant. I wouldn’t be buying any meat from this company or state. Sheesh!
Covid 19 leaves dead bodies (if they inhabit the body) so the meat does not contain the virus after a few days.
@doggiesarus and you cook the meat hopefully