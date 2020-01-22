SCOTUS hears school choice case | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 22, 2020

 

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Espinoza v. Montana, a case over state scholarship funds and the prohibition of use at parochial schools.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

39 Comments on "SCOTUS hears school choice case | USA TODAY"

  1. Giocool767 | January 22, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    First

  2. King Bling67 | January 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    School school school 🤦‍♂️

  3. Malik Khaloua | January 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Hey !

  4. NotMe Us | January 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Seems like it would be at conflict with the schools tax exempt status from its religious association

  5. _Monarch | January 22, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Bowl cut, check

  6. stenbak88 | January 22, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    The government should not tell parents where to send their children

  7. mister62085 | January 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Hot for teacher

  8. mopthermopther | January 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    SCOTUS overturns Impeachment
    WoW, that’s strange. Wasn’t on the docket.

  9. ramlinshoes | January 22, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Too bad lady. Pay for your own schools then. Separation of church and state exactly for this type of self righteousness.

  11. phục êwê | January 22, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Sorry, I thought the title said “SCROTUM”.
    Now I see that was incorrect.

  12. Orenthal Simpson | January 22, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Start taxing religious institutions

  14. Sherri Greeydelinarez | January 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Separation of Church & State there’s a reason learn History!! Some times “You have to take Responsability to Teach Your kids morals & Values it is Not the Government’s job! I homeschooled. I Scarifice what I wanted to give the most important gift to my childten , they are older now & are fine adults teaching now their kids. Good luck!

    • Charles Toles | January 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      your kids and your tax money extorted for unions and government – they should get a majority of school tax money to educate there children as they see fit – and again they their children and if dont even want them in school thats the parents bussiness – and im not religuose

    • code65stang | January 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Taxes should not promote any of the 1000’s of gods. If your choice of god is what you want your children to learn, that is what you want for your child, you pay for it, not the rest of us!

    • matthew Dreyer | January 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Know ur history United states was built around the catholic church look at newyork virgina the whole east cost every main. Street u will find a catholic church on it and was probably the first building on those streets as the churches branched out so did the citys

  15. Justanother Oglesby | January 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    So I guess why would someone pay public schools tax and THEN pay for private. Give what little it is back and let them go elsewhere. Competition improves the breed. (I’m leaving religion out or you could throw it in if you want)

  16. mike logan | January 22, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Let’s take government money out of school. I don’t want my taxes to go to education.

  17. Yellow Jacket | January 22, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    If they pay tax dollars, then I well vote on their side if I was a supreme court judge. Benrie 2020

  18. Truck Taxi | January 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    I support the plaintiff

  19. Andrew John | January 22, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    One more attack on the separation clause. Taxpayers should not have to pay for religious schools and that’s what this is really about.

  20. JosephCecilHorne SmithJunior | January 22, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    💟‼️🥇❗️✝️🏳️‍🌈🌏🌍🌎💝Beautiful and More!‼️💚

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.