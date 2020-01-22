SCOTUS hears school choice case | USA TODAY

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Espinoza v. Montana, a case over state scholarship funds and the prohibition of use at parochial schools.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
First
Giocool767 Congratulations 🎊
Your prize is on the way 💰
Spend it wisely !
School school school 🤦♂️
Hey !
Malik Khaloua says Hey !
Seems like it would be at conflict with the schools tax exempt status from its religious association
Didnt trump change that or try.
@subliminal yes last week
Bowl cut, check
The government should not tell parents where to send their children
absolutely !
My taxes should not pay for religious indoctrination! You want taxes to go to a religious school, the churches should pay taxes!!!!
@tucking fypo The government isn’t paying for it. It’s giving a tax break to the donors, not the schools.
@code65stang The tax benefit is going to the donors, not the schools.
@tucking fypo if they’re giving quality education why not?
Hot for teacher
SCOTUS overturns Impeachment
WoW, that’s strange. Wasn’t on the docket.
Smile
Too bad lady. Pay for your own schools then. Separation of church and state exactly for this type of self righteousness.
https://youtu.be/uQJoar17jyo
Sorry, I thought the title said “SCROTUM”.
Now I see that was incorrect.
same thing
Start taxing religious institutions
yes !
Absolutely!!!!
Then you would have to give them political franchise, so political parties that represent religion would be legal.
S
Separation of Church & State there’s a reason learn History!! Some times “You have to take Responsability to Teach Your kids morals & Values it is Not the Government’s job! I homeschooled. I Scarifice what I wanted to give the most important gift to my childten , they are older now & are fine adults teaching now their kids. Good luck!
your kids and your tax money extorted for unions and government – they should get a majority of school tax money to educate there children as they see fit – and again they their children and if dont even want them in school thats the parents bussiness – and im not religuose
Taxes should not promote any of the 1000’s of gods. If your choice of god is what you want your children to learn, that is what you want for your child, you pay for it, not the rest of us!
Know ur history United states was built around the catholic church look at newyork virgina the whole east cost every main. Street u will find a catholic church on it and was probably the first building on those streets as the churches branched out so did the citys
So I guess why would someone pay public schools tax and THEN pay for private. Give what little it is back and let them go elsewhere. Competition improves the breed. (I’m leaving religion out or you could throw it in if you want)
Let’s take government money out of school. I don’t want my taxes to go to education.
North Korean??????
@code65stang North Korea, is communist. They would fully fund schools, with tax dollars.
If they pay tax dollars, then I well vote on their side if I was a supreme court judge. Benrie 2020
I support the plaintiff
One more attack on the separation clause. Taxpayers should not have to pay for religious schools and that’s what this is really about.
💟‼️🥇❗️✝️🏳️🌈🌏🌍🌎💝Beautiful and More!‼️💚