Schumer: Stimulus relief is ‘unemployment insurance on steroids’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the effort to pass a bipartisan stimulus package to relieve the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
#CNN #News
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the effort to pass a bipartisan stimulus package to relieve the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
#CNN #News
This stimulus package needs to be in addition to expanded unemployment benefits. If the dollar amount has to be lower then so be it but Unemployment benefits should be expanded during this time. The maximum amount given to workers is not enough.
Congress should go on unemployment.
The should close because they can’t get nothing done. And president to because he is full of fake news.
@Eco Geek the Senate IS Congress you idiot. The house of representatives and the Senate make up Congress. What the f*^$ do they teach you people these days?
Doesn’t matter. All of them ate rich. Corrupt politicians. They don’t care about the average American.
@Eco Geek
Hahahaha! You fucking moron.
What about people in between jobs?
@Paul Christopher Little IDK Perhaps we need to find a way to shelter them while this is happening some place safe.
@Jeriba Shigan Someone thats sick and needed to get better before finding a new one.
What about all of the people that were forced to? Pay $50 for Amazon toilet paper and on and on and on. I am running behind this month. Shopping at Publix instead of Save-a-Lot excetera excetera
@Kay Mc That’s how we know you’re a sociopath. It’s bullshit that you would value people only by how much in taxes they’ve paid. Yes, they do get a check, why? because everyone needs money right now to live. If they can’t get a job to buy food and have a place to live (like most 18 year olds should try to do) just like you, then why should you? The taxes you’ve paid so far don’t even cover the cost that your local government spends to protect you! You know, Police, Fire, Health inspections, etc..
@Custis Longly My 2018 and 2019 tax returns says different.
Conceptually we are there he says?….how about literally???!!!
Does that mean that if you are super rich you deserve to live.It seems to me Corona virus will destroy only poor people on this planet.
@Mojo Jaye me too brother me too we are all on the same boat.
@What if I told you? This is why brother i decided to remain single forever.
What if I told you? don’t speak that new world evil into your life
TheOsmanly cool!
And I’m a 👧😊
And everyone is wondering why there are no test kits.
Most rents alone are over a thousand dollars a month it’s a joke What they are proposing.
Then return your check, you ungrateful POS.
@s There will be a lot of foreclosures if that is the case. It will be 2008 on steroids.
Be happy with anything, nobody else probably giving their citizens anything
Bail out for big companies, like it has always been the case
@s No, you heard wrong! Word is, all evictions should be halted during this crisis. Otherwise, where are they gonna go, since they have to quarantine in place? You know, that’s something you can search, to make sure you have the right info.
THE AMERICAN WAY IS TO BALE OUT THE CORPORATIONS! What happens when the banks close? We all know that will happen eventually! Are they going to pay our mortgages?
It was the banks that lost their liquidity during the 2008 crisis. The banks are not there yet. The workers are the most pressing matter.
Why do the airlines need a help when they have collateral and they can get small interest loans but America remember this time remember who we vote in office and what they done because they work for us
bigrich313 they can also file for bankruptcy.
Biden said he doesnt work for us.
bigrich313 airlines don’t just haul people, they haul materials, food, medicines, machines (ventilators)
so your argument is lacking in foresight……………
Thank you for playing! Try again…..
The rich own planes, commercial planes keep airports open. If commercial airlines go under, there go the airports. That would inconvenience the rich to pay more to keep airports open.
The local Cosco here and grocery stores are hiring. They need help stocking shelves, etc. People who lost restaurant jobs should apply there at least till their other jobs come back?
Yes! Wal-Mart is hiring and I thought some was temp jobs lasting till the end of may
Patty M and lose my unemployment?! 😂 😂 kidding not kidding
Patty M the local Costco where? Lol No one knows where you live, people are watching this from all of U.S. AND other countries also… lol
I doubt they are going to soak up 15 million jobs.
Thanks for sharing, but you should also share your State at the very least.
$1,000 per month covers rent and essentials uhhhhhh noooooo
ItsStillRealToMe DamnIt not in any city unless you have roommates
Jose Lorenzo Rodriguez sit down and be quiet the adults are talking
@Kay Mc get out of here!. Go to work.
@Victor Valencia some of those 300mil guns in civy hands might come back to haunt, “Y’ALL” !
Then get nothing.
He said 1000 can pay your rent, food and lights where does he live, tf
@The Tweatles 😂
Fantasy island I guess
@The Reverse so I should move with my two year old where there are shootings every other day? I live in Iowa. Small city. You cant find rent cheaper than 1000 unless you want to get robbed or take the chance of being shot. I’m good.
In 1981
I’m just saying everybody thats not voting for trump can send me their check. Ungrateful people. Stop making excuses and life might workout better for some of you. These comments reinforce what I already know about most of you.
“But a lie is a lie, and in itself intrinsically evil, whether it be told with good or bad intents.” ~ Immanuel Kant
Gregory W thy name be Schumer….
$1000 for rent, utilities AND food? Where do you live that will cover all those?
@Sean Adams
then why did gop in the senate SRLL THEIR SHARES OFF BEFORE TRUMPS ANNOUNCEMENTS
THEY HUNG BACK TO MAKE MILLIONS.
Right!? Hahahahahahahahahaha 1000 dollars. Lmfao. Bwhahahaha.
Miss Gigglebox I know right?
I thought they were trying to get rent/utility bills frozen?
Right
“The more often a stupidity is repeated, the more it gets the appearance of wisdom.” ~ Voltaire
Gregory W That’s what I say about Trump, good one!
“The issue today is the same as it has been throughout all history, whether man shall be allowed to govern himself or be ruled by a small elite.” ~ Thomas Jefferson
It’s not difficult to predict how this will all end – the rich get richer and the poor get poorer – because it always ends that way.
@Billy Jack i assure you, i do, and you liberal fucks arent getting one penny of it 🙂 THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT, for protecting my money. you liberal fucks are so goddamn lazy.
Young Phenom are you serious?
@Bundy Williams the answer is, if you borrow at zero interest for 50 years and obtain a real asset, with 2 percent a year inflation, you make 60% return on your money in 50 years, so that’s 600 billion profit for every trillion borrowed
Mo ses money and inflation are constructs.
@Bundy Williams the free stuff has been a huge problem, lots of folks worry about a reckoning for the decades and decades of freebies, the disaster relief, the welfare, the old people checks, etc etc. Especially the super wealthy, since the inflation forces them to juggle their wealth and churn the wheels of the economy.
Why must we go through a crises to make changes.
Because people are ungrateful until times get hard
Because trump was selling hallucination pills to the trumptards.
It’s because the people that are doing great do their best to make sure there is no change regardless of everyone else and the rest of us are too divided unless something or someone is killing us
Crisis=1.
Crises=more than 1.
I’m wondering if SSI is getting any support
-I Wonder How Many Billions Will Be Took Undercover..🤔