Schumer: Stimulus relief is ‘unemployment insurance on steroids’

March 21, 2020

 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the effort to pass a bipartisan stimulus package to relieve the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
74 Comments on "Schumer: Stimulus relief is ‘unemployment insurance on steroids’"

  1. Zach Thompson | March 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    This stimulus package needs to be in addition to expanded unemployment benefits. If the dollar amount has to be lower then so be it but Unemployment benefits should be expanded during this time. The maximum amount given to workers is not enough.

  2. Vital Signs | March 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Congress should go on unemployment.

  3. Shane Blair | March 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    What about people in between jobs?

    • Shane Blair | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Paul Christopher Little IDK Perhaps we need to find a way to shelter them while this is happening some place safe.

    • Shane Blair | March 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Jeriba Shigan Someone thats sick and needed to get better before finding a new one.

    • Bumble Blimfield | March 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      What about all of the people that were forced to? Pay $50 for Amazon toilet paper and on and on and on. I am running behind this month. Shopping at Publix instead of Save-a-Lot excetera excetera

    • megafauna7 | March 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Kay Mc That’s how we know you’re a sociopath. It’s bullshit that you would value people only by how much in taxes they’ve paid. Yes, they do get a check, why? because everyone needs money right now to live. If they can’t get a job to buy food and have a place to live (like most 18 year olds should try to do) just like you, then why should you? The taxes you’ve paid so far don’t even cover the cost that your local government spends to protect you! You know, Police, Fire, Health inspections, etc..

    • Shane Blair | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Custis Longly My 2018 and 2019 tax returns says different.

  4. NewYork85 | March 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Conceptually we are there he says?….how about literally???!!!

  5. TheOsmanly | March 21, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Does that mean that if you are super rich you deserve to live.It seems to me Corona virus will destroy only poor people on this planet.

  6. Debra Burgos | March 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Most rents alone are over a thousand dollars a month it’s a joke What they are proposing.

  7. Separate Realities | March 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    THE AMERICAN WAY IS TO BALE OUT THE CORPORATIONS! What happens when the banks close? We all know that will happen eventually! Are they going to pay our mortgages?

    • Derrek Landauer | March 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      It was the banks that lost their liquidity during the 2008 crisis. The banks are not there yet. The workers are the most pressing matter.

  8. bigrich313 | March 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Why do the airlines need a help when they have collateral and they can get small interest loans but America remember this time remember who we vote in office and what they done because they work for us

    • Christopher Haist | March 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      bigrich313 they can also file for bankruptcy.

    • mike s. | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Biden said he doesnt work for us.

    • Don Hardcastle | March 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      bigrich313 airlines don’t just haul people, they haul materials, food, medicines, machines (ventilators)
      so your argument is lacking in foresight……………

      Thank you for playing! Try again…..

    • J R | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      The rich own planes, commercial planes keep airports open. If commercial airlines go under, there go the airports. That would inconvenience the rich to pay more to keep airports open.

  9. Patty M | March 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    The local Cosco here and grocery stores are hiring. They need help stocking shelves, etc. People who lost restaurant jobs should apply there at least till their other jobs come back?

  10. Jack Sparrow | March 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    $1,000 per month covers rent and essentials uhhhhhh noooooo

  11. laura laura | March 21, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    He said 1000 can pay your rent, food and lights where does he live, tf

    • DaRichBk Rican | March 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles 😂

    • David Stinson | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Fantasy island I guess

    • thatonegamergirl 11 | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @The Reverse so I should move with my two year old where there are shootings every other day? I live in Iowa. Small city. You cant find rent cheaper than 1000 unless you want to get robbed or take the chance of being shot. I’m good.

    • Bruh Really | March 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      In 1981

    • JOSH Pittman | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      I’m just saying everybody thats not voting for trump can send me their check. Ungrateful people. Stop making excuses and life might workout better for some of you. These comments reinforce what I already know about most of you.

  12. Gregory W | March 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    “But a lie is a lie, and in itself intrinsically evil, whether it be told with good or bad intents.” ~ Immanuel Kant

  13. Miss Gigglebox | March 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    $1000 for rent, utilities AND food? Where do you live that will cover all those?

  14. Gregory W | March 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    “The more often a stupidity is repeated, the more it gets the appearance of wisdom.” ~ Voltaire

  15. Gregory W | March 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    “The issue today is the same as it has been throughout all history, whether man shall be allowed to govern himself or be ruled by a small elite.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

  16. Billy Jack | March 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    It’s not difficult to predict how this will all end – the rich get richer and the poor get poorer – because it always ends that way.

    • Eric Graham | March 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Billy Jack i assure you, i do, and you liberal fucks arent getting one penny of it 🙂 THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT, for protecting my money. you liberal fucks are so goddamn lazy.

    • Emberlea McCulligh | March 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Young Phenom are you serious?

    • Mo ses | March 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Bundy Williams the answer is, if you borrow at zero interest for 50 years and obtain a real asset, with 2 percent a year inflation, you make 60% return on your money in 50 years, so that’s 600 billion profit for every trillion borrowed

    • Emberlea McCulligh | March 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Mo ses money and inflation are constructs.

    • Mo ses | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Bundy Williams the free stuff has been a huge problem, lots of folks worry about a reckoning for the decades and decades of freebies, the disaster relief, the welfare, the old people checks, etc etc. Especially the super wealthy, since the inflation forces them to juggle their wealth and churn the wheels of the economy.

  17. blessed1880 | March 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Why must we go through a crises to make changes.

  18. Guyverzone01 | March 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    I’m wondering if SSI is getting any support

  19. TheeKidd Unknown | March 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    -I Wonder How Many Billions Will Be Took Undercover..🤔

