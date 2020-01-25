Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a press conference that President Trump's lawyers "do not contest" the facts laid out in their case for impeachment.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Schiff Claims Trump's Lawyers 'Do Not Contest' The Facts In The Impeachment Trial | MSNBC
CONVICTtheORANGENESS
On what crime? Or is the left favoring tyranny?
FOREIGN TROLLS & BOTS FOR TRUMP 2020
FOREIGN TROLLS & BOTS FOR THE DEMOCRATS
great job. america need honest people’s like you all. who’s will defend the constitution always.
But they’re lying. It’s proven. There’s proof! It’s a fact. The Dem side is completely cold heartedly lying. What a art of lying these folks have.
Adam Schiff did not even show up to defend his investigation in front of Congress. He is a liar and will face investigation. The American people deserve the truth.
@Bob Cook apparently you didn’t get the message dummy!!
Facts should trump the fiction offered up by # 45 & his motley crew.
DENISE BELL How about watch the trial. Obviously you get all your news from the spin factory. Don’t pay attention to the news, you’re uninformed. If you do, you’re misinformed.
Watch and decide for yourself. You side with a party that oppresses all of us Americans. Particularly black communities.
Learn how state government works, and research the facts. I’ve in the city, and now the sticks. Ik where I found all the opportunities, and less taxes.
What really helps you aka Jane Q taxpayer? 🤔
100% record economy, lowest unemployment and highest stock ever all while exposing the Dems.
@Gary Mellow You forgot to call Sarah a “Russian agent” and a “Nazi.” And you consider yourself a Leftist puke?!? Let’s try and stay FOCUSED…eh, Gary?
Apparently Hillary Clinton, is, not only did she let those men die in Benghazi.. she kept Top Secret documents on Private server in her house then.. destroyed the drives with Hammers and bleechbit when she was subpoenaed to turn them over.. Her server was hacked and documents were leaked.. She is a threat to National Security.. All of this while head of the State.. ODD shes still walking Free.. Sounds like POS and you Sound Uneducated..
Information is still coming out about people 45 says he doesn’t know. Stay tuned, there’s more to come!
A lot more was coming for the Russia hoax they said. Then nothing, a lot was coming for Iran war, and the. Nothing, maybe if you were a little less naive in the news you watch you wouldn’t sound so dumbed down, a lot more to come, is what they want you to think, haven’t you ever asked yourself why if this president is so bad, has he not passed any laws or bills that are racist, bigoted, sexist??? Ignorance leads to deception, do your research and stop being sheep
Can you handle the truth?
https://youtu.be/ngIKjpucQh8
@Mark Haddox And you beleive him? If Giuliani had anything, he would have brought it up already.
They do not contest because there is nothing to contest. Facts and Actions are loud an clear with regards to the “DRUG DEAL” that everyone including the Vice Pres. was in the loop about. They instead resort to deflections and scapegoating the Biden’s (like they are the ones on trial for Abuse of Power). The Pres’s legal team are a bunch of SAD have-beens and losers. The type he attracts!
AND Trump’s own defense counsel is in the loop in the Cover Up!!
Annie Warbux –
Ray McGovern is a 27 year veteran of the CIA. He confronted Adam Schiff over alleged Russian Interference in the 2016 presidential election. Schiff is ruined and exposed. https://youtu.be/ngIKjpucQh8?t=2481
Their circular argument is for those with mental capacity of a toddler. Surprise, that’s their god.
Do not worship idols
#whataboutism Hillary Obama and Joe. Might as well invite Both Hillary and Oobama and Joe to testify.
Here’s how Schiff does it, masterful!
https://youtu.be/ngIKjpucQh8
“He” linked the two, when he used the word, “though”. That is the damning word that links his request for a favor, to Zelinski’s request for javelins. He wasn’t just changing the subject. He predicated one on the other, with the use of the word “though”.
@Huh? Not as fake as your account.
What sort of loser screams fake news at actual quotes from the imbecile in-chief # *”Russia, if you’re listening”!*
Box Jabber the simpletons are on the video. Democrats look like nasty miserable people. And schiff the story teller.
HE also said do “us” a favor. and “our country”not “me” or any other pronoun indicating any personal favor was involved.
Javelins had nothing to do with foreign aid, totally separate issue.
Good Schiff a job well done we are the American people’s we deserve the TRUTH. So stop hideing the TRUTH.💙🇺🇸
Adam Schiff did not even show up to defend his own report in front of Congress. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQRzqdJg7wE
@Hildebeast Clinton I say the first witness should be Trump but as history has shown when he had his first divorce he pleaded the 5th 5 times to keep from admitting that he had affairs so I am sure he would plead the 5th again
Slimy Schiffe 👺
Want To See Witness and Document? What was Slimy Schife Doing In The First Place?
No evidence and FAKE articles of impeachment which are illegitimate because the HOUSE NEVER VOTED FOR THE INQUIRY Just order by Pelosi Coup Champ.
Trump Train Non Stop MAGA to KAG!
Demo Rats Just Got Fooked! within 2 hrs! CASE DISMISSED!
When you have no facts or contrary evidence then try to argue procedure.
They have evidence, they just don’t know what it is.
@Kevin Mezentsev Parroting Trump’s lies don’t make them true. Maybe you should actually watch the news, instead of getting the tldr version from Fox.
We can argue about the first article of impeachment; abuse of power. But earlier this week Trump publicly admitted to withholding evidence the Democrats needed to investigate him. Which means by definition, he is guilty of the second article of impeachment; obstruction of Congress. How can the Republicans dispute this?
Obstruction of Congress IS NOT an impeachable offense dufus!
@M3 ICT SOLUTIONS Leftists seem to ignore the fact that Obstruction of Congress is NOT an impeachable offense. As a matter of fact it’s not an offense at all. It’s not the first time inter Government has been at odds. Remember the Dept. of Justice resisting submitting documents?
How can you dispute that the demonrats didn’t include bribery in the articles even though they accused him of that for months? That is like me claiming you assaulted me but I report it as a hate crime or some sh*t.
*Its just a matter of connecting the dots !*
That is exactly how conspiracy theories work.
They do, but they rub some out along the way. The Republicans, and defenders keep trying to erase context.
How many times have you heard that from the Democrats!
@Rhonda Clark
Why would Rep. Shiff lie?
Rep. Shiff is exposing your Nero to be the Beast that Dumpty acually is, not the great guy he claims himself to be.
So, why would Rep. Shiff lie?
If you can’t spot Dumpty’s lies–hint, his lips are moving–then why would anyone trust your judgment about anyone else’s truthfulness?
With or without Dumpty’s impeachment and removal, We, The People are going to get him on 11/3/2020.
The only open question is how many of his Regressican’ts will be out along with Dumpty!!!
ANd then the indictments and trials can begin!!!
Wo0dy
Donald Rumsfeld didn’t seem worried when he announced 2.3 trillion could not be accounted for at the pentagon.
He knew it would be a good news day on the 11th. Crooks the lot of em.
Inside job, 9-11
Deflection
@John Caulfield – Was aware of this well over a decade ago. Sadly, no one cares.
This is precisely why they have to be voted out of office.
🗣Thus far, 72% of Americans (including republicans & independents) want to see documents & hear from the witnesses. These & more will be the folks who will be VOTING in November. Keep this in mind🤔
@katrina Sandoval Now I know that so called research is nonsense
@Jon Slagill “Joe admitted to a crime.”
if Joe committed a crime, then lock him up and all the Republicans who were in Congress at the time, since they wanted him to do it.
There’s no way law enforcement can justify charging anybody with any none violent crime if Trump gets away with this.
Gets away? Lol he did nothing wrong.
There’s notion back in New Zealand that Cantabrians are one eyed supporters , well Republican’s are blind. See no evil speak no evil hear no evil of the POTUS.
Go back home, no one worth a darn wants ya here.
Give the democratic party your name they will register you as a United States voter!
I want to hear the President of the say God bless the United States of America ..
No only do they believe their conspiracy is fine, but they believe it’s perfect. They’re saying that want more perfections. This is a group of cheaters gone wild.
The serpent left, democratic scum bring you death at warp speed even to all of the expendable fukkpuppets that support msnbc serpent brainwashing operatives
You go get ’em Adam Schiff!
Here’s how Adam Schiff does it!
https://youtu.be/ngIKjpucQh8
KGB Agent Orange and Moscow Mitch should be tarred and feathered like the traitors they are.
Crime please?