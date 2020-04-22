Scheer says one weekly in-person House session not enough

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says one in-person House session a week is not enough to ensure accountability within the government.
Evan is so Liberal biased. If he actually respected his viewers he would know Canadians want Parliment open. Evan never attacks a Liberal this way.
Evan is on point, you’re just crying
@Cballin Conservatives cry whenever they don’t get a free ride.
Liberals don’t like it when the get asked real questions. They will cut your funding or charge you with hate speech.
@Not Entirely Apathetic we all saw scheers eyes roll when evan asked him why he didn’t think he needed to follow the same rules he’s preaching, conservatives think they are above the law, the fact that they lost the last two elections to a drama teacher who did blackface says otherwise.
The left is lazy.
At 4:24 Sheer nails it!!!! Open Parliament. We are still a democracy.
Open it for what exactly? More infections of already rabid conservatives mp
Outgoing??? He needs to be outgone!!
So does Trudeau bet he’s still here. Canada needs purge and reset.
if i have to work, so do politicians. why is their life more important?
They can work online and stay at home. We have to. Not sure why Scheer thinks he’s special.
Rob Davidson what sort of work do you do? I doubt that it’s on the level of an mp or even the pm. But keep dreaming. It’s easy for you con jobs to be delusional
Will Prime Minister Clairol be attending ? He should be safe enough. Who would want to be seen within six feet of the liberal leper ?
Parliament should be and stay open.
It’s open. Go sit there but don’t ask others to risk their lives to come listen nonsense from conservatives
We didn’t shut our parliament down during H1N1, Sars, Hong Kong flu or even the Spanish flu so there is no reason to shut down over this. If Trudeau just wants to hide out in his home maybe he should resign and let someone else do the job.
What’s wrong with you Evan? Content, with the most rudimentary of our foundations to disappear into a curated and not as widely demographicly accessible cyber-world?
Totally agree. Keep that pitiful excuse for a Prime Minister and government accountable. Seems like he’s on permanent holiday mode.
What’s the point of having parliament when we know liberals and the so called opposition is just gonna ignore Canada and do what WHOand China tell them to do until there’s nothing left anyway.
Your 15 minutes are up, so go back to being irrelevant. That you do well.
Why can’t parliament happen virtually? Major company’s across Canada are still operating with their ELT’s all at home. Could MP’s learn to take turns and speak one at a time?
To run the The House of Parliament virtually, and properly, laws would have to be rewritten. What happens to the idea of Parliamentary privilege, for example? Say the wrong thing, make a necessary but highly contentious accusation and then what? Get sued for defamation? Technically, of course, it is possible to run some form of a parliament remotely, but that needed to be thought through ahead of time. It wasn’t. Like so many matters of preparedness. The unfortunate reality of this situation is that the government is using it as a blunt tactic to avoid accountability in a situation where their minority status normally infers upon them a very high degree of accountability.
Evan working hard for his government pay check.
How is it even a consideration for less oversight?
Your local grocery store cashier has a greater sense of duty and responsibility than the PM. If the PM doesn’t want to perform his essential service, why should anybody else?
Cons are just playing politics during a pandemic. Ever since this started they other parties have had their say and been involved with what’s going on. They are just playing games to try and stay relevant.
Racerprose 6,000,000 plus votes is relevant. Ndp greens and bloc are irrelevant nationally
Fork Tongue Trudeau needs to be held accountable regardless of the situation. Newsflash He does not have a majority.
All other countries have their governments open , Trudeau is hiding and spending without accountability, they are a minority government, this is our government why can’t they be tested for Covid then resume parliament.
Justin should be pressed about having two planes come back with no medical equipment but of course they won’t ask. They’re in Justin’s pocket.