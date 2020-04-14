Scheer says flight with family was ‘common sense decision’

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he felt he and his family made the best decision flying to Ottawa on a nine-seat plane given the circumstances.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
amazing content keep it up
Dont even deserve to be in opposition
Andrew has to work… But we all know Trudeau is a diva.
COMMON sense is not so COMMON anymore. Sadness.