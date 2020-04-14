Scheer says flight with family was ‘common sense decision’

TOPICS:

April 14, 2020

 

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he felt he and his family made the best decision flying to Ottawa on a nine-seat plane given the circumstances.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

4 Comments on "Scheer says flight with family was ‘common sense decision’"

  1. Tom | April 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    amazing content keep it up

  2. Cherokee Guy | April 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Dont even deserve to be in opposition

  3. Lunamaria | April 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Andrew has to work… But we all know Trudeau is a diva.

  4. NATURAL LAW | April 14, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    COMMON sense is not so COMMON anymore. Sadness.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.