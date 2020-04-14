Saskatchewan planning ‘phased-in’ approach to reopen economy

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is looking at a 'phased-in' approach with extensive testing to reopen the economy.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
You guys have some of the lowest numbers so lucky you.
For now! Wait for it.
great video keep up the amazing content
I appreciate the premiers taking matters into their own hands.
Most definitely.
Yes ,back to work the sooner the better lead don’t follow
👍
Bad idea.
Get the rapid testing in place, and full speed ahead…
Does Premier Moe know that Abbot Labs has a five minute test?
Trudeau “new normal” verses Saskatchewan’s, “when does football start” approach.
Obviously Westrrn Canada has said the hell with Trudeau.