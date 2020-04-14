Saskatchewan planning ‘phased-in’ approach to reopen economy

TOPICS:

April 14, 2020

 

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is looking at a 'phased-in' approach with extensive testing to reopen the economy.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Saskatchewan planning ‘phased-in’ approach to reopen economy"

  1. Anna Vajda | April 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    You guys have some of the lowest numbers so lucky you.

  2. Tom | April 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    great video keep up the amazing content

  3. Andrea Leclair | April 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    I appreciate the premiers taking matters into their own hands.

  4. Tommy Breeze | April 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Yes ,back to work the sooner the better lead don’t follow

  5. Tyler Howitt | April 14, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    👍

  6. Ken Hiebert | April 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Bad idea.

  7. Terry Curtin | April 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Does Premier Moe know that Abbot Labs has a five minute test?

  8. Me | April 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Trudeau “new normal” verses Saskatchewan’s, “when does football start” approach.

    Obviously Westrrn Canada has said the hell with Trudeau.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.