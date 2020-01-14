Sanders denies telling Warren a woman couldn’t beat Trump | USA TODAY

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie didn't think a woman could beat Trump.

Elizabeth Warren confirmed reporting that Bernie Sanders in 2018 "disagreed" that a woman could beat President Trump to become president.

