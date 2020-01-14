Sanders denies telling Warren a woman couldn’t beat Trump | USA TODAY

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie didn't think a woman could beat Trump.
Elizabeth Warren confirmed reporting that Bernie Sanders in 2018 "disagreed" that a woman could beat President Trump to become president.
She’s known to lie. Pocahontas
Is that a Trump talking point, or Bernie’s?
I’m not sure if Elizabeth Warren is a woman. She lies about everything else.
and she got something to say about everything
Bernie encouraged her to run in 2016. He would not have run then . Fact and I did support her but becoming more and more disappointed and liking him a lot. I donated to her even.
Save your money don’t give your money to the Democrrats they don’t deserve it
Lor M. Think for yourself, don’t let the tv think for you.
There’s no way that Bernie would have had such an opinion, let alone expressed such an opinion.
Why does she think that she can get away with so many peculiar lies like this?.. she’s ridiculous with it.
Bernie is on record supporting the idea of a female president since 1988. Didn’t Elizabeth Warren lie about being native american and then was forced to apologize? She got owned by Trump, therefore she is the lowest hanging fruit. Also, she seems to be okay with spreading falsehoods in order to further her agenda. She has a huge credibility problem.
If Biden chose Bernie as his running mate they could call it the “Burden” ticket.
the bigger burden will be bernie and ocasio as vp. wouldn’t that be something?
Hong Kong Phooey it would be funny but Id bet my life savings against its reality and sleep like a baby doing it.
i’d be looking for you if my idea became reality. remember, we’re talking about democrats here
Elizabeth Warren is lying. Stop supporting her.
This is only the beginning. Bernie should have ran as a independent.
Bernie really told her to get her butt back to the teepee and fix him a buffalo sandwich.
And again, the corp media spread lies from a pathological liar like its the truth.
Isn’t she the same person who said she’s a Native American. Ugh she’s trying too hard to appeal to the population.
This voter believes Bernie Sanders. 🌊🌊🌊