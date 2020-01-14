Sanders denies telling Warren a woman couldn’t beat Trump | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 14, 2020

 

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie didn't think a woman could beat Trump.
Elizabeth Warren confirmed reporting that Bernie Sanders in 2018 "disagreed" that a woman could beat President Trump to become president.

#elizabethwarren #berniesanders

30 Comments on "Sanders denies telling Warren a woman couldn’t beat Trump | USA TODAY"

  1. GG Jones | January 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    She’s known to lie. Pocahontas

  2. Jesse H | January 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    I’m not sure if Elizabeth Warren is a woman. She lies about everything else.

  3. Golden W | January 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Ahhh poitics.! God bless God bless

  4. Dirty Bird | January 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Bernie encouraged her to run in 2016. He would not have run then . Fact and I did support her but becoming more and more disappointed and liking him a lot. I donated to her even.

  5. Mark Green | January 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    There’s no way that Bernie would have had such an opinion, let alone expressed such an opinion.

  6. dood poop | January 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Why does she think that she can get away with so many peculiar lies like this?.. she’s ridiculous with it.

  7. ali syed | January 14, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Bernie is on record supporting the idea of a female president since 1988. Didn’t Elizabeth Warren lie about being native american and then was forced to apologize? She got owned by Trump, therefore she is the lowest hanging fruit. Also, she seems to be okay with spreading falsehoods in order to further her agenda. She has a huge credibility problem.

  8. Albir Albir | January 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    I am sick and need surgery

  9. Female Ranger of Norrath | January 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Well..🤔
    All I can say is..🙄
    Welcome back!
    ..(pause)..
    Mr. Andy Kaufman! 😲
    Please queue the song:
    🎼🎤🎵🎶
    “Man on the Moon”
    Made famous by:
    R.E.M.
    That’s why. 👶
    Love from 💕
    Michigan
    USA 🇺🇸
    Peace 🌿🕊
    P.S.
    Hate comments I will automatically assume, are from
    Mr. Tony Clifton.
    Welcome back, sir.

  10. myredfestiva | January 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    If Biden chose Bernie as his running mate they could call it the “Burden” ticket.

  11. PowerMad | January 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    YouTube is now YouSlideshow

  12. John Pearson | January 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth Warren is lying. Stop supporting her.

  13. invisible man | January 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    This is only the beginning. Bernie should have ran as a independent.

  14. One of many | January 14, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    “There can be only one”🇺🇸

  15. First Last | January 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Bernie really told her to get her butt back to the teepee and fix him a buffalo sandwich.

  16. datguy729 | January 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    And again, the corp media spread lies from a pathological liar like its the truth.

  17. WillumpFirst | January 14, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Isn’t she the same person who said she’s a Native American. Ugh she’s trying too hard to appeal to the population.

  19. Ann Beekeners | January 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Do you want a beer Lizzy??

  20. Terri Lynch | January 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    This voter believes Bernie Sanders. 🌊🌊🌊

