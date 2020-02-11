Bernie Sanders Campaign Manager says President Trump's 'meddling' in the election shows that the Sanders campaign is a threat.
Sanders Campaign Manager: 'I Think It'll Be Tight' In New Hampshire | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Chuck Todd = meh
Love Bernie! 💙
Excellent video. Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]
Bernie is unique. Hes a one shot game changing deal. The trajectory of the future is at stake. Choose wisely.
Game changing? Socialism has been tried and has failed for hundreds of years. People are sick of it.
@Dolphin Man that’s not true. Do you mean communism? Because theres already many successful socialistic programs that benefits society. Some, like corporate socialism in the form of tax cuts for large corporations is even favored by Republicans
@Dolphin Man lol right
Feel The Bern 🔥
I’d pay real money to never have to hear or see that hackneyed slogan again.
C.A.T. Feel the Bern 🔥
I’m feelin the Bern here in Arizona!
🏜🔥🌼🔥🏜
@PJH199 1 Having an original thought is hard, yes?
Bernie bros hair are on fire
Chuck Todd is so frustrating to listen to he’s literally the same moron who label all of us Bernie Sanders supporters as brown coats. For crying out loud. How anyone can take this man series is beyond me.
Why brown?
Socialists fits bettet
Bernie is the spiritual leader and he is not even a Democrat
SANDERS 2920
Bern, Bern, Bern 🙂
Speaking of tight, I wonder how snug t’rump’s suit fits with that adult diaper underneath? 🤔
😄😆
Bernie 2020
We must unite behind whoever wins the Democratic nomination for President
Bernie Sanders will be the nominee.
Chuck Todd: chill out…
Bernie scares poor little Chucky.
@2:47 “what does that look like”…in the snottiest tone on earth #fuckchucktodd
Woooooow. Chuck is pathetic 🤣🤣🤣
As always.
#fuckaChuckTodd
On the case of Mayor Pete Buttplug , it will be tight.
Chuck Todd is KUNG FU ChipMunk when on MSNBCannibal Border hunts .. Andrea growls at chuck alot for refusing to use a melee weapon
ill gotten gain
ganging up
against uncle
bernie riding
herd upon
broom stick
How can a man ‘married’ to a man calls himself moderate? You get to be super leftist..