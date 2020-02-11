Sanders Campaign Manager: ‘I Think It’ll Be Tight’ In New Hampshire | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 11, 2020

 

Bernie Sanders Campaign Manager says President Trump's 'meddling' in the election shows that the Sanders campaign is a threat.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

32 Comments on "Sanders Campaign Manager: ‘I Think It’ll Be Tight’ In New Hampshire | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Médiatique Video | February 11, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd = meh
    Love Bernie! 💙

  2. Trap Town NCS | February 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Excellent video. Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  3. poofy puff | February 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Bernie is unique. Hes a one shot game changing deal. The trajectory of the future is at stake. Choose wisely.

    • Dolphin Man | February 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Game changing? Socialism has been tried and has failed for hundreds of years. People are sick of it.

    • poofy puff | February 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Dolphin Man that’s not true. Do you mean communism? Because theres already many successful socialistic programs that benefits society. Some, like corporate socialism in the form of tax cuts for large corporations is even favored by Republicans

    • J Bennett | February 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Dolphin Man lol right

  4. Raymond Rohena | February 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Feel The Bern 🔥

  5. Fananimation | February 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Bernie bros hair are on fire

  6. crash bandicoot | February 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd is so frustrating to listen to he’s literally the same moron who label all of us Bernie Sanders supporters as brown coats. For crying out loud. How anyone can take this man series is beyond me.

  7. Floyd Schneider | February 11, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Bernie is the spiritual leader and he is not even a Democrat

  8. Kristin Brown | February 11, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    SANDERS 2920

  9. D Saint | February 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Bern, Bern, Bern 🙂

  10. Ro G | February 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Speaking of tight, I wonder how snug t’rump’s suit fits with that adult diaper underneath? 🤔
    😄😆

  11. Alma D | February 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020

  12. Joe Romo | February 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    We must unite behind whoever wins the Democratic nomination for President

  13. R T | February 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd: chill out…

  14. Jeff Andersen | February 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    @2:47 “what does that look like”…in the snottiest tone on earth #fuckchucktodd

  15. Rapid Burrito | February 11, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Woooooow. Chuck is pathetic 🤣🤣🤣

  16. J Bennett | February 11, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    #fuckaChuckTodd

  17. stu beast | February 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    On the case of Mayor Pete Buttplug , it will be tight.

  18. She's my President | February 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd is KUNG FU ChipMunk when on MSNBCannibal Border hunts .. Andrea growls at chuck alot for refusing to use a melee weapon

  19. Allen Tolman | February 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    ill gotten gain
    ganging up
    against uncle
    bernie riding
    herd upon
    broom stick

  20. Samou Semana | February 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    How can a man ‘married’ to a man calls himself moderate? You get to be super leftist..

