Samsung unveils new smartphones | USA TODAY

Electronics giant Samsung is widely expected to introduce on Tuesday the first major new tech products of 2020 with several new editions of the Galaxy smartphone.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy Fold: What to expect from the new update

The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce three new editions of the Galaxy smartphone, along with a foldable flip smartphone aimed at young consumers – and have them available for sale within days of the event. (By comparison, the CES show in January touted many new products, but most won't be on sale until the spring at the earliest.)

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.