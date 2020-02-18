Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash during last lap of Daytona 500 | USA TODAY

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was listed in serious condition and is being treated at a Daytona Beach hospital after suffering a horrific crash at the Daytona 50.

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will mostly be remembered for the grizzly wreck involving Ryan Newman on the final lap. The frightening crash occurred when teammate Ryan Blaney nudged Newman's No. 6 car ahead of Hamlin on the backstretch. But extra contact forced Newman to spin out, as his car flung violently into the wall and flipped into the air before being hit hard again by Corey LaJoie as he crossed the finish line. Newman's car landed on its roof and skidding across the track.

