Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash during last lap of Daytona 500 | USA TODAY

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was listed in serious condition and is being treated at a Daytona Beach hospital after suffering a horrific crash at the Daytona 50.
The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will mostly be remembered for the grizzly wreck involving Ryan Newman on the final lap. The frightening crash occurred when teammate Ryan Blaney nudged Newman's No. 6 car ahead of Hamlin on the backstretch. But extra contact forced Newman to spin out, as his car flung violently into the wall and flipped into the air before being hit hard again by Corey LaJoie as he crossed the finish line. Newman's car landed on its roof and skidding across the track.
That was a hell of a hit he took from the other car…. Yikes 😬
Should have done an D. Earnhardt
Russell Hillery what’s wrong w you Dale died wishing some to died your a sick person
@Russell Hillery Dude wtf?!
I hope everything goes well for him and hope he gets well soon. my support for the family at this difficult time.
Why do you act like you’re in the loop with them. Nobody cares that you give good wishes. You’re like a hallmark holiday. Seriously though man. Get a life.
@Scott Gossett awe you need a hug dude
@Scott Gossett wow. Did he say he was in the loop with them? Lots of people are sending good wishes and praying for him and his family, including myself. And all you can do is bash the well wishers? Not cool.
@Scott Gossett man i hope nobody tells you get well when u get hurt or an illness
🙏 for the rocket man for a full and speedy recovery.
It’s 2020 and we still have bubba going around in circles for money and fame. Reckless and ridiculous.
Thankful for safety advancements prayers his way
I hope his recovery goes well.
Hope you heal quickly Ryan you’ve done alot rocket man
I saw the first part but had to stop it made me ill. Hoping for the best!
Get well, Ryan!
We are all praying for you!
no we aren’t, but thanks for the generic religious blanket statement social media post in the comment section.
Trapped In Time Surrounded by Evil you are good at being a jerk..
I’ve tried ‘praying’ for a cure for different cancers, autism, and to end world hunger on a regular basis but somehow ‘God’ never listens to them. More proof that he’s not as powerful as you Bible thumpers perceive him to be so it’s up to our best scientists and doctors to find a solution to these issues instead.
@Bat Flips 42 thank you
Get better soon, Ryan!
Nooo! I saw Ryan win his first race back in the early 2000s at NH speedway. Hope he will be all right…
My prayers, are with you in recovering from this accident.Hope your up and around soon.👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Wtf. On a different video it says he was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” !!
that’s what it says here. HIs injuries are serious but not life threatening.
Grand Admiral Thrawn oh wow I’m a ditz
God be with you Ryan you actually went slightly Airborne crossing the field this was a horrible wreck please take your time and heal you’re a winner God love you God bless!
With as little information coming out as there is, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear brain injury or paralyzed. Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst.
Praying for you, Ryan.
Weird the lack of info and update on his status.
I think Newman is dead. His wife left him the week before. Roush – Fenway release a statement with the *WRONG* date?
NASCAR is saying Newman is alive hoping with time Newman will fade off into the footnote.
Us Newman’s are tough Ryan,,, prayers work and lots of us are praying for you
Prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
All the best for a full recovery
😭😭😭😭Hugs, Kisses and Prayers coming your way. Get Well, Rest Well,
You are the Best!!!!