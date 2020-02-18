Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash during last lap of Daytona 500 | USA TODAY

February 18, 2020

 

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was listed in serious condition and is being treated at a Daytona Beach hospital after suffering a horrific crash at the Daytona 50.
The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will mostly be remembered for the grizzly wreck involving Ryan Newman on the final lap. The frightening crash occurred when teammate Ryan Blaney nudged Newman's No. 6 car ahead of Hamlin on the backstretch. But extra contact forced Newman to spin out, as his car flung violently into the wall and flipped into the air before being hit hard again by Corey LaJoie as he crossed the finish line. Newman's car landed on its roof and skidding across the track.

41 Comments on "Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash during last lap of Daytona 500 | USA TODAY"

  1. Jackie Treehorn | February 18, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    That was a hell of a hit he took from the other car…. Yikes 😬

  2. 4GUI4 | February 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    I hope everything goes well for him and hope he gets well soon. my support for the family at this difficult time.

    • Scott Gossett | February 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Why do you act like you’re in the loop with them. Nobody cares that you give good wishes. You’re like a hallmark holiday. Seriously though man. Get a life.

    • Thadius Vonhammer | February 18, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Scott Gossett awe you need a hug dude

    • BoHippian | February 18, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Scott Gossett wow. Did he say he was in the loop with them? Lots of people are sending good wishes and praying for him and his family, including myself. And all you can do is bash the well wishers? Not cool.

    • YeetSkeet | February 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @Scott Gossett man i hope nobody tells you get well when u get hurt or an illness

  3. Mike Up | February 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    🙏 for the rocket man for a full and speedy recovery.

  4. The Winter Brigade | February 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Thankful for safety advancements prayers his way

  5. Big H | February 18, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    I hope his recovery goes well.

  6. Matt Nicholson | February 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Hope you heal quickly Ryan you’ve done alot rocket man

  7. Judy Spaulding | February 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I saw the first part but had to stop it made me ill. Hoping for the best!

  8. R McElhaney | February 18, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Get well, Ryan!
    We are all praying for you!

    • Trapped In Time Surrounded by Evil | February 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      no we aren’t, but thanks for the generic religious blanket statement social media post in the comment section.

    • Bat Flips 42 | February 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      Trapped In Time Surrounded by Evil you are good at being a jerk..

    • Native NYGirl | February 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      I’ve tried ‘praying’ for a cure for different cancers, autism, and to end world hunger on a regular basis but somehow ‘God’ never listens to them. More proof that he’s not as powerful as you Bible thumpers perceive him to be so it’s up to our best scientists and doctors to find a solution to these issues instead.

    • Trapped In Time Surrounded by Evil | February 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

      @Bat Flips 42 thank you

  9. Danny Sullivan Music | February 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Get better soon, Ryan!

  10. PartTimeJedi | February 18, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Nooo! I saw Ryan win his first race back in the early 2000s at NH speedway. Hope he will be all right…

  11. Gerald Murphy | February 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    My prayers, are with you in recovering from this accident.Hope your up and around soon.👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  12. Megan Lopez | February 18, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    Wtf. On a different video it says he was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” !!

  13. Carol Smith | February 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    God be with you Ryan you actually went slightly Airborne crossing the field this was a horrible wreck please take your time and heal you’re a winner God love you God bless!

  14. milwscruffy | February 18, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    With as little information coming out as there is, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear brain injury or paralyzed. Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst.

  15. CHRISTINA COOK | February 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Praying for you, Ryan.

  16. T WU | February 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Weird the lack of info and update on his status.

    • rayism 24b | February 18, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      I think Newman is dead. His wife left him the week before. Roush – Fenway release a statement with the *WRONG* date?
      NASCAR is saying Newman is alive hoping with time Newman will fade off into the footnote.

  17. Dawnie Newman | February 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Us Newman’s are tough Ryan,,, prayers work and lots of us are praying for you

  18. D Young | February 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  19. Barru Grogan | February 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    All the best for a full recovery

  20. Kathy Taylor | February 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    😭😭😭😭Hugs, Kisses and Prayers coming your way. Get Well, Rest Well,
    You are the Best!!!!

