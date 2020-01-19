Royal resignation frees Harry and Meghan from the “ball and chain” of their titles: Royal historian

Royal historian and biographer William Kuhn discusses Thomas Markle's comments that Harry and Meghan are "throwing away" their titles, and why the royal couple want to be free of their duties.
i do not care about their decisions whenever they go, they pay for everything because they are parent and adults,
Can we talk about something else this is getting old.😜🇨🇦
Well soon enough Megan Markle will be old and no one will care about her.
@I Got Fat Will Prince Harry then just remain 35 years of age for ever, whilst The Duchesse ages?
@steve randall it’s different
Don’t they need bodyguards😨
They will always have adequate security because of their family ties.
Canadian taxpayers should not have to pay security costs.
@M F Q Agreed! We should not have to pay for multi millionaires security costs to live in our country. Granted I agree they need security measures. But that should not be the Canadian tax payers problem.
M F Q I consider this issue a no brainer…. so taxpayers will likely pay 😂
@Ashley T R let them die
They won’t. They’ve shut down every other complaint, why build up animosity for no reason
Most likely Harry will never become the King, so if his life is to be meaningful, it is honorable to try and make it so.
Disney is the commercial opportunity involved right now!
@ Raymond Payette my sentiment
I agree.
Where is the ei line for royalty?
Its called high class welfare to get ei you have to work in this cuntry
BBC do mention they will stick amounts to be payed like ‘security’ to London so what do you think happens here
As long as it doesn’t mean Andrew stepping back in to replace them
That could never happen, he could never “replace” them, as he is not in direct succession to the throne.
Why would that happen?
I hope not. He is a disgrace 2 the British ppl. We wont let that happen
I am pretty sure they did not opt to give up their HRH titles.
Charlotte Camp – HRH is a style. Their titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their titles remain. They have chosen not to use HRH when their work does not represent the monarch, but if they return as full time senior royals, the style has not been removed.
@sarahspeaks144THEY did NOT chose they were told they cannot use them.
@Fred Bone Becauses, of course, you were right there in the midst of the Sandringham Summit and can accurately report exactly what happened.
@sarahspeaks144 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
“Ball and chain”….really?
The term is very camp and almost street like! How many books has this character actually sold?
Lazy moochers!
That seems harsh and unnecessarily critical. Harry did a lot as a Royal and was in the army, I think. I don’t see lazy or moochers. What’s with these nasty name-calling accusations?
@Rashone I am sure Ex prince H did alot. The taxpayers know that. He was not the only one who was in the army. Its high time that he gets a job and pays for his own security bill. By the way. Hope he stays in Canada.
@P M Of course he wasn’t the only one who served in the army. I just question the trashy label, “lazy moochers.” “High time” he gets a job and pays for his own security…not relevant when he was a royal so it’s really not “high time”. He and Megan are on their own, so yes, now they have to pay their way.
hmmm
Worst “professional” comment I’ve seen to date…
“A Royal, formerly known as Prince.”
😂😂😂
P.S. It’s a newspaper headline
What about staging, photoshopping, and lies
The key word is “FREEDOM” great for them. Harry will always be “The People’s Prince and you do not need a royal title for that, wtg. I applaud them 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😘👐👐👐👐👐👐💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
OMG what a hard life shaking hands on occasions, go to banquets and smile…and the only pay they get in return is a life in unimaginable luxury …so true, who would want that job?….sigh!
The Queen did strip them of their royal title and all abilities to serve the queen and country….as prince Harry stated in his exit speech it wasn’t his desire but had no choice.
“Ball and chain” that continues to provide great privileges – some others continue to pay for their freedom. Hope they don’t forget that there is more to life than business deals – they have to be sincere and honest to themselves. Remember celebrity is a fickle thing … attention shifts all the time.
Royal duties should only be done by senior members of the royal family, after they’ve worked out they’re useless at everything else.