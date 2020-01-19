Royal resignation frees Harry and Meghan from the “ball and chain” of their titles: Royal historian

TOPICS:

January 19, 2020

 

Royal historian and biographer William Kuhn discusses Thomas Markle's comments that Harry and Meghan are "throwing away" their titles, and why the royal couple want to be free of their duties.

43 Comments on "Royal resignation frees Harry and Meghan from the “ball and chain” of their titles: Royal historian"

  1. Jamie Siple | January 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    i do not care about their decisions whenever they go, they pay for everything because they are parent and adults,

  2. garry olsen | January 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    Can we talk about something else this is getting old.😜🇨🇦

  3. pamela morrison | January 19, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Don’t they need bodyguards😨

  4. M F Q | January 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Canadian taxpayers should not have to pay security costs.

  5. Raymond Payette | January 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Most likely Harry will never become the King, so if his life is to be meaningful, it is honorable to try and make it so.

  6. Bernie Hughes | January 19, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Where is the ei line for royalty?

  7. Mason McDixon | January 19, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    BBC do mention they will stick amounts to be payed like ‘security’ to London so what do you think happens here

  8. Shirley Thomson | January 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    As long as it doesn’t mean Andrew stepping back in to replace them

  9. Charlotte Camp | January 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    I am pretty sure they did not opt to give up their HRH titles.

    • sarahspeaks144 | January 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      Charlotte Camp – HRH is a style. Their titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their titles remain. They have chosen not to use HRH when their work does not represent the monarch, but if they return as full time senior royals, the style has not been removed.

    • Fred Bone | January 19, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @sarahspeaks144THEY did NOT chose they were told they cannot use them.

    • sarahspeaks144 | January 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Fred Bone Becauses, of course, you were right there in the midst of the Sandringham Summit and can accurately report exactly what happened.

    • Susan | January 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @sarahspeaks144 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  10. Paul Moran | January 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    “Ball and chain”….really?

  11. P M | January 19, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Lazy moochers!

    • Rashone | January 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      That seems harsh and unnecessarily critical. Harry did a lot as a Royal and was in the army, I think. I don’t see lazy or moochers. What’s with these nasty name-calling accusations?

    • P M | January 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      @Rashone I am sure Ex prince H did alot. The taxpayers know that. He was not the only one who was in the army. Its high time that he gets a job and pays for his own security bill. By the way. Hope he stays in Canada.

    • Rashone | January 19, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @P M Of course he wasn’t the only one who served in the army. I just question the trashy label, “lazy moochers.” “High time” he gets a job and pays for his own security…not relevant when he was a royal so it’s really not “high time”. He and Megan are on their own, so yes, now they have to pay their way.

  12. Cs119 cs119 | January 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    hmmm

  13. Susannah Wilkinson | January 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Worst “professional” comment I’ve seen to date…

  14. Kezia | January 19, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    “A Royal, formerly known as Prince.”
    😂😂😂

    P.S. It’s a newspaper headline

  15. Cynthia Runge | January 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    What about staging, photoshopping, and lies

  16. annie bullard | January 19, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    The key word is “FREEDOM” great for them. Harry will always be “The People’s Prince and you do not need a royal title for that, wtg. I applaud them 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😘👐👐👐👐👐👐💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

  17. ricieri rici | January 19, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    OMG what a hard life shaking hands on occasions, go to banquets and smile…and the only pay they get in return is a life in unimaginable luxury …so true, who would want that job?….sigh!

  18. Rheeanna Spiritweaver | January 19, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    The Queen did strip them of their royal title and all abilities to serve the queen and country….as prince Harry stated in his exit speech it wasn’t his desire but had no choice.

  19. Nomvula Dlamini | January 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    “Ball and chain” that continues to provide great privileges – some others continue to pay for their freedom. Hope they don’t forget that there is more to life than business deals – they have to be sincere and honest to themselves. Remember celebrity is a fickle thing … attention shifts all the time.

  20. trev moffatt | January 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Royal duties should only be done by senior members of the royal family, after they’ve worked out they’re useless at everything else.

