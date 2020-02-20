Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress | USA TODAY

February 20, 2020

 

Judge gives Roger Stone 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress' Russia investigation.
Roger Stone's sentence marks a downfall for the longtime political consultant who has advised presidential campaigns stretching back to Richard Nixon.

20 Comments on "Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress | USA TODAY"

  1. Julian Young | February 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    I’m the first To comment

  2. J. Muller | February 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    But Andrew McCabe was fired because he lied under oath to the FBI not only goes free he gets a high-paying job with the most corrupt news media there is.

    • Chet Loves America! | February 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      Mr. Rogers thank you for all the years you served in our government.☆ You Mr Rodger, have been trusted by many presidents in the past all the way back to President Nixon. I believe what has happened to you is unfair,””Breaking your door down and POLICE drawing their weapons on you and your Family in the middle of the night !,,☆,knowing ,they could have called you to come in .((,soo sad the way your home was raided!☆ just my opinion. Praying for you and your family!☆,,should be out very soon,,even sooner if eye had anything to do with it !☆,,PRESIDENT TRUMP is a good man !☆TRUMP 20/20☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

  3. *Omniscient* * Observator* | February 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Trump is still waiting to hear from Vlad about whether to pardon Stone or not😉
    Vlad already gave him permission to appoint a new intelligence agency head puppet.

  4. Raided | February 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

  5. Trap Town SIC | February 20, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

  6. Trap Town SIC | February 20, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

  7. Gary Travis | February 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    They probably just did it three years cause they knew trump if re-elected would just exonerate him if it was longer. Sad. Well deserved prison sentence though. Kiss those years goodbye.

  8. Doran Vee | February 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    So unfair. He gave his point of view. He is 67. All emanating from a phoney sham. They let the real liars go – Comey and McCabe!

  9. Ascension5dEarth | February 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Hillary got away with much more than this….

  10. Philip Hoang | February 20, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    USA TODAY IS FAKE NEWS .

  11. JOHN DOE | February 20, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    What’s his wife’s phone number? She’s hot!

  12. JayKB | February 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Forty years would have been better…but let’s see how long until the Tramp pardons him…😱😫😡❣

  13. Jerk Store | February 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry I will have him out in 30 days.

  14. Rockin Never Rollin | February 20, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    So are we in a government with a president and attorney general that believes they are playing parts in the second edition of the movie idiocracy? Recommended sentencing as per the crimes by experienced law professionals isn’t something to be pushed aside. I don’t like it when our judicial system is being undermined. It’s hypocrisy at its finest.

  15. Barry Sorento | February 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Why are Hillary and Clapper still free then?

