Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress | USA TODAY

Judge gives Roger Stone 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress' Russia investigation.
Roger Stone's sentence marks a downfall for the longtime political consultant who has advised presidential campaigns stretching back to Richard Nixon.
I’m the first To comment
It’s so pathetic when needy people say that.
Just curious, is your kind able to comment on the content?
But Andrew McCabe was fired because he lied under oath to the FBI not only goes free he gets a high-paying job with the most corrupt news media there is.
Mr. Rogers thank you for all the years you served in our government.☆ You Mr Rodger, have been trusted by many presidents in the past all the way back to President Nixon. I believe what has happened to you is unfair,””Breaking your door down and POLICE drawing their weapons on you and your Family in the middle of the night !,,☆,knowing ,they could have called you to come in .((,soo sad the way your home was raided!☆ just my opinion. Praying for you and your family!☆,,should be out very soon,,even sooner if eye had anything to do with it !☆,,PRESIDENT TRUMP is a good man !☆TRUMP 20/20☆☆☆☆☆☆☆
Trump is still waiting to hear from Vlad about whether to pardon Stone or not😉
Vlad already gave him permission to appoint a new intelligence agency head puppet.
You have Kuru syndrome as Hillary Clinton’s, she thinks everyone as Russian agent.
@VanGiai Do ok Eric get off the Whitehouse PC before they spank you again😂
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Good video! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
Goob job! 🙂 Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
They probably just did it three years cause they knew trump if re-elected would just exonerate him if it was longer. Sad. Well deserved prison sentence though. Kiss those years goodbye.
So unfair. He gave his point of view. He is 67. All emanating from a phoney sham. They let the real liars go – Comey and McCabe!
Another sucker lol!
Hillary got away with much more than this….
USA TODAY IS FAKE NEWS .
What’s his wife’s phone number? She’s hot!
Forty years would have been better…but let’s see how long until the Tramp pardons him…😱😫😡❣
Don’t worry I will have him out in 30 days.
So are we in a government with a president and attorney general that believes they are playing parts in the second edition of the movie idiocracy? Recommended sentencing as per the crimes by experienced law professionals isn’t something to be pushed aside. I don’t like it when our judicial system is being undermined. It’s hypocrisy at its finest.
Why are Hillary and Clapper still free then?