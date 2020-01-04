Several rocket strikes have landed near Baghdad, one in the Green Zone near the U.S. embassy. No casualties or damage have been reported. NBC News' Richard Engel has details from Erbil, Iraq.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rocket Strikes Land In Baghdad, No Injuries Reported | MSNBC
Praying for them and us all!😞
Elaine jackson how about thoughts? Any thoughts with those prayers?
Elaine jackson While he’s in office prayers won’t help.
Voting will effect more than talking quietly to yourself. Think about it….
Just had to undo everything Obama had did. The peace agreement was a start and comrade trump tore it up and killed thier number 2 in charge. But he allows Russia to cybor attack our countries election with no repuccussion. Putin still gets WH visits and secret meetings. I hope comrade trumps poorly educated loyal supporters Wake the F up.
@Don Williams pallets off cash of Iranian money?
Right so we had an agreement that allowed Iran to blackmail the US into compliance, with the consequences being that not complying would result in Iran developing the bomb. Meanwhile democrats accuse Trump of being weak in compromising with North Korea over their nuclear policy. Hypocrisy.
@RockSteadyMoment what lives? Iran was then and still the number 1 terrorist sponsored country in the world.
@James Dunn yet you dipshits are siding with the #1 sponsored terrorist countries in the world. Dont ask why is Iran in Iraq.
“War, huh, good god.
What is it good for?
Absolutely everything, listen to me…”
– Dotard
Biggus Dickus I think we’d be in world war 3 already had Hillary won. She sure talked about Russia a lot. We should count our blessings. In thanks I’ll offer you the song I came on here to share, I listen to it whenever disheartened by liberals and it gives me hope. 🙂 https://youtu.be/L5rcrsCVbXw
TRUMP AND HOS ZIONIST JEW FRIENDS WILL BE IMPEACHED. THEY ARE THEY ANTICHRIST THAT WILL FALL AND BURN
@Toward Treatise These ladies appear to be pretty disheartening!
@josh grant I guess that’s what it takes for a liberal to inspire me anymore…
Captain bone spurs way to go send all his kids to fight
Well , here we go….more war…thought the plan was to use deplomacy and eventually stop these endless wars….wasn’t it ??
ALAN 711 And bring our troops home.
@Lana Kahl 👍 👍
As if these idiots didn’t learn from voting poppy Bush & lil’ Bush… Neocons – warmongers
@Fahim Ahmad 👍 👍
wish world leaders would fight each other and leave the rest of us out of it.
@tin pan alley 1619 Broadway Can u imagine!!!the world would be a beautiful place
Aww….c’mon, – you don’t really expect someone who ‘suffers with heel spurs’ to fight, – do you?
Yes & get their own personal families & buddys only. They should leave the rest of the world alone.
The idea is to maintain plentiful supply of poor and uninformed citizen that are disposable whom the government can pay to fight its wars.
Ken Mattice. Those were are the “good old days” when generals led their armies, not just sit and watch.
God please watch over the innocent.
@Roger M God bless brother!
@Cristal Bruce We are all sinners. Technically speaking none of us are innocent. Only through the saving grace of God and the sacrifice on the cross we are purified from our sins. Still not innocent… But exonerated. Don’t be decieved please. We have all fallen short of God’s glory! We have all rebelled against Him at some point. Myself included. I’m a sinner. I’m in no way innocent. The Lord has mercy on those who love Him and REPENT though. God bless and happy new year to you.
See how many of us are crazy😜.. for those… who are non-believers… ignore us… I’m pretty sure if you heard the mermaid.. was saving people ..a lot of people would not pay no interest ..or no attention to a comment like that.. Amen brothers and sisters you guys keep fighting the good fight.. and believe in the man.. who gave his life for us all ..amen
@Andrew F may God be with you and God bless as well
Drafting all Trump voters now. Report to your Marine Corp
Excellent idea! Led by their very own ‘armchair general’ Donald J. Trump!
@Stupidity Kills yes I agree nobama was a fake.
Exactly….
@Robert The Bruce this guys is obviously a complete moron….. Trump loves the uneducated and the uneducated love Trump!
It has begun.
Sit back and enjoy the fireworks.
Brought to you by the
Coward in Chief of the U.S.A.
Is Trumpsky or his Repulikans sending out for some popcorn, while the fireworks start over there, with or without nucs?
@Gene Viève I went to the grocery store for more popcorn and they were all out! Apparently I wasn’t the first to this idea..
Only people who voted for Treasonous Trump should have to fight in this war. 2 birds with 1 stone…
Our kids may die while Trump’s old brats are safely in bed. Remove him from office!!!
When not in bed they’ll be slaughtering endangered species.
You have kids serving? We have a all volunteer military and a very small number of patriots actually make the commitment and enlist.
Lana Kahl 😂🤣🤣ROFL your in for a rude awakening. To be honest I thought the same thing about Obama!
I hope you thought the same about Obama when he started five extra Wars
Send Mitch McConnell to the front line.
@V what a perfect bot response. 😂😂😂 You Russian bro?
definitely
@New Blue 2 …do not under estimate Islam as it pushes into the West. Already it has found a HOME with Democrats and with open Borders making the US is an easy target. Under the Democrat Flag it will make the transition unimpeded. Soleimari found the establishment of Islam CELLS in other Countries so easy as Liberals embrace freedom of their Enlightenment Philosophy. The Islam Religion accepts no one who is not of Islam.
Right: We want a War!!
Left: Well go ahead and enlist.
Right: We all have bone spurs..
@T H Johnson sent the first troops into Vietnam. After Kennedy’s assassination, before that we had advisors over there.
@T H We have been terrorists all over the world since WW#2 Because the MIC dictates our foreign policies
@Patricia roe in 53 Mcarthur sent planes and troop transports in at the French forces request. In ’54 CIA sent in an additional 24 pilot’s. In 56 Eisenhower sent in Troops to Train South Vietnamese Forces. 1959 saw the first American Casualties.
Left: wait, what does enlist mean? I’ve never heard that term. Oh wait, doesn’t that mean the Army Sailor-men people do stuff with the flying machines and the scary guns?
I watch this footage of our troops mobilizing with a heavy heart, knowing that some of those faces wont be coming home to their families
What an incredibly irresponsible decision to start this conflict.
@Vic Someone I know right? They need to pick one already.
@Vic Someone You leftists are just too much, always jumping straight to worst case scenario doomsday paranoia.
@Jagger Lux Trump pulled the trigger and has been goading and starving Iran since he stole the presidency. He started this thing all right, there is no whataboutism here. America is a terrorist organisation and you guys vote for it every time, well the reckoning is upon us all now. Thanks ‘murica, now sod off and worry about feeding your own poor and helping your own sick instead of leaving poor people to die. America is the definition a rogue state.
I don’t feel one bit bad for those military members, especially those who joined the military during the Trump regime. They knew what they signed up.
Rich people don’t fight in wars……….
@Rohan Kumar rich man’s war, poor man’s fight
D B Obama was never drafted either. Trump was called up FIVE times
Bionic man Adam driver served in the Marines
This time they will pray to die to get rid of the extreme pain.
I hear Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka support the war effort by collecting money for the troops. Oh wait, “for the Trumps”.
They never were good at spelling. It’s hereditary, like bone spurs.
People seem to conveniently forget that happened,and not that long ago either, then they had to go to court and were ordered to attend a course on how to not rip charity’s off. Also the trumpy family are banned from running a charity in new york ever again lol 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
@John woos stranglehold fan wow crazy world . and yet people still vote for him 😭😭😭
My thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent citizens of Iran who are caught in the cross fire of this political mayhem.
Mac Daddy – Thoughts and Prayers do create Action in more ways than you think 🤔
Marlena Forbes-Reidy
I’m sorry. I wasn’t saying they don’t do anything. I agree with you. What I am saying is to also take action along with prayer. I just want to make that clear.
I could have written that comment a little bit clearer. So once again I meant no offense and sincerely apologize if I did offend you.
God Bless my friend.
Mac Daddy – All Good Blessings ♥️
Marlena Forbes-Reidy
Thank you.
Trump was tired of people saying he’d never fight in a war, so he started one.
@CAVKING19DELTA TEXAS Hi Troop. I’m an old Cav man too. 19K4H-A8. I see the Cav is still in good hands. Scouts Out!
Carl Spackler I will be sure to tell my dad. I myself am the son and nephew of cavalry soldiers
@CAVKING19DELTA TEXAS Trump isn’t. Trump is a coward and has always been one.
@Average Joe …with an average IQ makes for a very average comment. Islam hate Atheists and Homosexuals and now they have made their HOME with Democrats, it will not be long once Democrats take over Congress for the US to become ISLAM. The Democrats with open Borders will see an influx of Middle East, African Workers and Goat herders all seeking a piece of American PIE. So average Joe get your Quran and prayer mat ready.
You dumb. An HVT presented himself outside his AO and TRUMP terminated him. Happened 536 times during Obama administration.
It’s easy to Start sh*t when you’re in a Safe place, And your love one’s are all home Safe and Secure, But what a bout the Safety of others, That are in the middle of your Madness ! 🤢
You think He’s concerned about “others”?
@Jack Boot HECK NO, AND THAT’S MY WHOLE POINT ! 🤔👍🏻
I am so worried for Richard Engel and our media/troops out there.
Young men and women die when rich people want a war. 🤬