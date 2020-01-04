Rocket Strikes Land In Baghdad, No Injuries Reported | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 4, 2020

 

Several rocket strikes have landed near Baghdad, one in the Green Zone near the U.S. embassy. No casualties or damage have been reported. NBC News' Richard Engel has details from Erbil, Iraq.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Rocket Strikes Land In Baghdad, No Injuries Reported | MSNBC

84 Comments on "Rocket Strikes Land In Baghdad, No Injuries Reported | MSNBC"

  1. Elaine jackson | January 4, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Praying for them and us all!😞

  2. Roosevelt B | January 4, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Just had to undo everything Obama had did. The peace agreement was a start and comrade trump tore it up and killed thier number 2 in charge. But he allows Russia to cybor attack our countries election with no repuccussion. Putin still gets WH visits and secret meetings. I hope comrade trumps poorly educated loyal supporters Wake the F up.

    • Hell Tanner | January 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Don Williams pallets off cash of Iranian money?

    • Aussie Titan | January 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Right so we had an agreement that allowed Iran to blackmail the US into compliance, with the consequences being that not complying would result in Iran developing the bomb. Meanwhile democrats accuse Trump of being weak in compromising with North Korea over their nuclear policy. Hypocrisy.

    • Don Williams | January 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @RockSteadyMoment what lives? Iran was then and still the number 1 terrorist sponsored country in the world.

    • Don Williams | January 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @James Dunn yet you dipshits are siding with the #1 sponsored terrorist countries in the world. Dont ask why is Iran in Iraq.

  3. Biggus Dickus | January 4, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    “War, huh, good god.
    What is it good for?
    Absolutely everything, listen to me…”

    – Dotard

  4. Denise Dye | January 4, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Captain bone spurs way to go send all his kids to fight

  5. ALAN 711 | January 4, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Well , here we go….more war…thought the plan was to use deplomacy and eventually stop these endless wars….wasn’t it ??

  6. Ken Mattice | January 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    wish world leaders would fight each other and leave the rest of us out of it.

  7. Dee Dee Winfrey | January 4, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    God please watch over the innocent.

    • Andrew F | January 4, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Roger M God bless brother!

    • Andrew F | January 4, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Cristal Bruce We are all sinners. Technically speaking none of us are innocent. Only through the saving grace of God and the sacrifice on the cross we are purified from our sins. Still not innocent… But exonerated. Don’t be decieved please. We have all fallen short of God’s glory! We have all rebelled against Him at some point. Myself included. I’m a sinner. I’m in no way innocent. The Lord has mercy on those who love Him and REPENT though. God bless and happy new year to you.

    • Roger M | January 4, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      See how many of us are crazy😜.. for those… who are non-believers… ignore us… I’m pretty sure if you heard the mermaid.. was saving people ..a lot of people would not pay no interest ..or no attention to a comment like that.. Amen brothers and sisters you guys keep fighting the good fight.. and believe in the man.. who gave his life for us all ..amen

    • Roger M | January 4, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      @Andrew F may God be with you and God bless as well

  8. Sheepless N Seattle | January 4, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    Drafting all Trump voters now. Report to your Marine Corp

  9. Reg U | January 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    It has begun.
    Sit back and enjoy the fireworks.
    Brought to you by the
    Coward in Chief of the U.S.A.

    • Gene Viève | January 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      Is Trumpsky or his Repulikans sending out for some popcorn, while the fireworks start over there, with or without nucs?

    • Mike Leslie | January 4, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @Gene Viève I went to the grocery store for more popcorn and they were all out! Apparently I wasn’t the first to this idea..

    • J Harrell | January 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Only people who voted for Treasonous Trump should have to fight in this war. 2 birds with 1 stone…

  10. Rebe Vera | January 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Our kids may die while Trump’s old brats are safely in bed. Remove him from office!!!

  11. Ray van Wayenburg | January 4, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Send Mitch McConnell to the front line.

    • Arthur Kroulik | January 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @V what a perfect bot response. 😂😂😂 You Russian bro?

    • Patricia roe | January 4, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      definitely

    • B.J Cameron | January 4, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      @New Blue 2 …do not under estimate Islam as it pushes into the West. Already it has found a HOME with Democrats and with open Borders making the US is an easy target. Under the Democrat Flag it will make the transition unimpeded. Soleimari found the establishment of Islam CELLS in other Countries so easy as Liberals embrace freedom of their Enlightenment Philosophy. The Islam Religion accepts no one who is not of Islam.

  12. 傭兵Cloud | January 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Right: We want a War!!
    Left: Well go ahead and enlist.
    Right: We all have bone spurs..

    • Patricia roe | January 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @T H Johnson sent the first troops into Vietnam. After Kennedy’s assassination, before that we had advisors over there.

    • Patricia roe | January 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      @T H We have been terrorists all over the world since WW#2 Because the MIC dictates our foreign policies

    • T H | January 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @Patricia roe in 53 Mcarthur sent planes and troop transports in at the French forces request. In ’54 CIA sent in an additional 24 pilot’s. In 56 Eisenhower sent in Troops to Train South Vietnamese Forces. 1959 saw the first American Casualties.

    • 413 Sporting | January 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      Left: wait, what does enlist mean? I’ve never heard that term. Oh wait, doesn’t that mean the Army Sailor-men people do stuff with the flying machines and the scary guns?

  13. RDR | January 4, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    I watch this footage of our troops mobilizing with a heavy heart, knowing that some of those faces wont be coming home to their families

    What an incredibly irresponsible decision to start this conflict.

    • Sheeshkebabz | January 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      @Vic Someone I know right? They need to pick one already.

    • Jagger Lux | January 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @Vic Someone You leftists are just too much, always jumping straight to worst case scenario doomsday paranoia.

    • Vic Someone | January 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      @Jagger Lux Trump pulled the trigger and has been goading and starving Iran since he stole the presidency. He started this thing all right, there is no whataboutism here. America is a terrorist organisation and you guys vote for it every time, well the reckoning is upon us all now. Thanks ‘murica, now sod off and worry about feeding your own poor and helping your own sick instead of leaving poor people to die. America is the definition a rogue state.

    • Jeff Webb | January 4, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      I don’t feel one bit bad for those military members, especially those who joined the military during the Trump regime. They knew what they signed up.

  14. Bionic man | January 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Rich people don’t fight in wars……….

  15. MVVpro | January 4, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    I hear Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka support the war effort by collecting money for the troops. Oh wait, “for the Trumps”.

    • Jack Boot | January 4, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      They never were good at spelling. It’s hereditary, like bone spurs.

    • John woos stranglehold fan | January 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      People seem to conveniently forget that happened,and not that long ago either, then they had to go to court and were ordered to attend a course on how to not rip charity’s off. Also the trumpy family are banned from running a charity in new york ever again lol 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    • Erick Meze | January 4, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @John woos stranglehold fan wow crazy world . and yet people still vote for him 😭😭😭

  16. Marlena Forbes-Reidy | January 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    My thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent citizens of Iran who are caught in the cross fire of this political mayhem.

    • Marlena Forbes-Reidy | January 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Mac Daddy – Thoughts and Prayers do create Action in more ways than you think 🤔

    • Mac Daddy | January 4, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      Marlena Forbes-Reidy
      I’m sorry. I wasn’t saying they don’t do anything. I agree with you. What I am saying is to also take action along with prayer. I just want to make that clear.
      I could have written that comment a little bit clearer. So once again I meant no offense and sincerely apologize if I did offend you.
      God Bless my friend.

    • Marlena Forbes-Reidy | January 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Mac Daddy – All Good Blessings ♥️

    • Mac Daddy | January 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      Marlena Forbes-Reidy
      Thank you.

  17. Jason W | January 4, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Trump was tired of people saying he’d never fight in a war, so he started one.

    • Carl Spackler | January 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      @CAVKING19DELTA TEXAS Hi Troop. I’m an old Cav man too. 19K4H-A8. I see the Cav is still in good hands. Scouts Out!

    • CAVKING19DELTA TEXAS | January 4, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      Carl Spackler I will be sure to tell my dad. I myself am the son and nephew of cavalry soldiers

    • Grim Reefer | January 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      @CAVKING19DELTA TEXAS Trump isn’t. Trump is a coward and has always been one.

    • B.J Cameron | January 4, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Average Joe …with an average IQ makes for a very average comment. Islam hate Atheists and Homosexuals and now they have made their HOME with Democrats, it will not be long once Democrats take over Congress for the US to become ISLAM. The Democrats with open Borders will see an influx of Middle East, African Workers and Goat herders all seeking a piece of American PIE. So average Joe get your Quran and prayer mat ready.

    • Dave Schultz | January 4, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      You dumb. An HVT presented himself outside his AO and TRUMP terminated him. Happened 536 times during Obama administration.

  18. ma,ma gee's gospel | January 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    It’s easy to Start sh*t when you’re in a Safe place, And your love one’s are all home Safe and Secure, But what a bout the Safety of others, That are in the middle of your Madness ! 🤢

  19. Kristin Wood | January 4, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    I am so worried for Richard Engel and our media/troops out there.

  20. Rod Grosvenor | January 4, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Young men and women die when rich people want a war. 🤬

