Robinson Says One Word Explains Why Trump Shouldn’t Be POTUS | Morning Joe | MSNBC

The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson writes why there's one single word that explains why Trump shouldn't be president. Aired on 4/7/2020.
He has investments in companies that create hydroxychloroquine!!!!! Hello people are you surprised?
This is snake oil, colloidal silver, gold bullion, etc. This is what right-wing personalities do.
So pathetic.
We Are Free SD nope not surprised at anything that comes out nowadays
Proof? We have enough of the drug in our stockpiles, we don’t really need to down billions in making more.
Nope! Hugs from the UK
I called that the second he mentioned it. He is t going to use any of his brain cells on us unless it also makes him money!
Trump wants to be a “War President”. He’s actually a Fugitive President
– trying to win a re-election to avoid going to jail.
@TA Gil Leadership happens when society decides to allow someone control. Even in communism. So it happens because of all of us.
Pub Comrad Exactly a point i have made on many occasions!!!!!
What did he do that’s illegal?
@Paul Taylor Clueless Orange
Rico Castañon we can only hope.
Who else thinks Trumps slow response was related to getting his investments in line ahead of his policy?
@Lexx S 😂😂😂 i just fact checked you. Trumps financial stake in that is virtually negligible. It’s indirect via mutual funds and administered through family trusts he doesn’t control. It’s the same thing if you have a retirement pension that invests in the stock market or 401k. He owns the equivelent of $1485.00 of shares in Sanofi that produces Hydroxychloroquine.
Here’s something else, Sanofi doesn’t own the patent on that drug, the FDA has cleared any licensed drug manufacturer to produce it. That means if it turns out that it is a cure, even China can produce it. There’s virtually no money in it for him, you people are dumber than a 2 day old turkey! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Mr Deplorable2020 do you really know what his investments are. Do you know family members, friends, etc… it’s not like anyone can see his tax returns to know if there are any financial entanglements. This is why all public officials need to disclose their financials. I don’t care what party. You saw the first thing politicians did was dump stock when they knew it was getting bad. Transparency eliminates questions.
@Lexx S Then using your logic, you can’t prove he is making money from this right? You can’t make a statement like you did without backing it up. I read multiple sources and they all made the same conclusion. You’re right, we don’t know for sure, but that also means you’re original statement isn’t accurate either. You should retract that since you’re taking the moral high road now.
Greeeeeed
amicloud five star General bonespurs
He removed the IG who was to oversee the 2trillion spending. He’s going to steal money for his own hotels lol. What a smart guy
quant turtle exactly!!
Yeah and the left included pay raises in the 2 trillion dollar bill 😂
Kriptic what’s wrong with that?
ANYONE WITH A BRAIN KNOWS TRUMP SEES A CHANCE TO LINE HIS POCKETS BY PUSHING THIS DRUG. PUT TRUMP IN PRISON. HOW MANY CRIMES DOES IT TAKE?
@Carole Simmons wow lady.. keep defending YOUR president. Disgusting, perverted, crook and a liar! He recommended this medicine!! He is not a fkn doctor for Gods sakes!! Your clan is full of twits who hang on his every word, therefore he needs to be more responsible. Cant you AT LEAST admit that?? Oh but wait, he hates illegals so hes ok with you right? Keep turning a blind eye to what this sick sonofabitch is doing! It’s his fault people are dying!! He knew since November. His frazzled mind just chose not to pay heed because he really thinks he knows more than everyone. What kind of woman are you that you continue to support this sexual devian?! You cant see past your white privilege. I hope his cover is blown..well it has been through his own actions but you people refuse to see. I hope God uncovers all his wrong doings and he is left like the emperor. I wouldn’t doubt if you people still put your faith and future in his tiny, greedy little hands!! Bad thing is you all will suffer but so will we, because of you idiots voting for him.
Crimal MINDS HAS NOTHING on the extent in which he will TAKE.
I say to the women and to all in our wonderful country thru this horrific time i am so sorry for your loss. Very sorry. The sadness of the loss of a love one is insurmountable
@Adventure54FOR ALL NOT HAPPY WITH THE WAY THE PRESENT ADMINISTRATION IS RUNNING THEN DONT ACCEPT EMERGENCY CHECKS COMING YOUR WAY THIS MONTH.. THIS IS YOUR PROTEST
@Carole Simmons You bet I’ll be expecting the stimulus checks. Americans have paid Trillions of dollars of taxes. Nothing is free….that stimulus money is our money they use for other irrelevant things. We spend BILLIONS of our taxpayer money if foreign aid, well finally we’re getting some of our own money back. Get it, Einstein? Nothing is free. Read more talk less. The Trump administration is doing no different than the Obama administration due to the great recession created by GW Bush. Remember that? or maybe you were living on planet Uranus during that period!
The anti-malaria drug that he’s pushing he has his grubby little fingers in on the monies that it’s collecting of course he would be pushing it that’s a no-brainer
@William Burnett so rich people don’t want more money?
@William Burnett Listen f*ckwit. Trump is all about the money, Him walking away from the US$400,000 presidential salary is a pittance compared to the money he pockets from his other schemes. Such as:-
1. Most weekends spent at Mar Largo. He goes there with all the presidential entourage most weekends and of course they all need accomodation and meals etc. The cost to the nation of these trips is in the hundred of millions of dollars.
2. Trump tried to hold the G7 meeting in his Doral resort to pocket some serious money for the bookings at his hotel last year. Fortunately the public backlash to that made him reverse that decision
3. Trump’s inauguration committee received $100 million in donations when he was elected. $50 million of that appears still to be unaccounted.
4. Trump was forced to pay $25 million to settle claims against him in relation to his phoney Trump University scam.
5. Trump was found to have benefited from funds in his charitable trust in around 2017/2018. Apparently Trump thinks that charity should be directed to himself personally. He was ordered by the Court to liquidate that charity.
So Trump having money behind him does not automatically bestow intellect, honesty, ethics or morality. Go get an effing education before you post next time.
*most people would be happy to know there is hope… you not so much*
@Paul Wilson https://youtu.be/Ey2WZcxeESo
@Bruce DaBuc ii love this video in your playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1ZBhAINr8s&list=PLqW1Bi2N35EERTAwM4yDMXJl9VyXmlGMB
What did I tell y’all? He’s gonna make money on this untested drug.
The drug has been a mainstay for 70yrs. It is used for Malaria, Lupus, MS.
It is so much prescribed that it’s now generic. Trump is not passing it out like candy.
He has a team of the world’s best doctors advising him every day. It has already been
successful in the recovery of over 10k CV Patients. Trump has 7 cents invested. He will
make Less than $100 from the Mutual Fund.. If that company continues to produce HC.
@LeeAnne S Nice try, but these people are too far gone. I fear we will need a civil war. Insanity to stop the insanity.
@Mike Cash *i have been convinced for the last year that civil is the only solution*
@Paul Wilson Interesting times.
This is an old drug and there is no value anymore.
DJT, the “I’m for Sale” president.
*Mary Wilson… proud supporter of the CCP!*
Melania Trump. The “I’m for sale.” First Lady.
No, he’s been bought and paid for already.
Well said.
You mean like: Hillary, the “I’m for sale” Sec state?
TRUMP: ‘how can I make money out of this virus thing?’
👍👍
yea they go that drug out to hospitals faster than all the equipment they needed
He’s making money from it somehow .
Yes he owns shares in a company in France that makes it.
Trump is fired in my eyes. I would like to know what school taught him the diction that he uses. I’ve seen two year olds with better grammar.
*are you saying Trump shot a load in your face? i believe that and bet you liked it*
Trump graduated from “My racist alcoholic father kicks me down the stairs daily” finishing school.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’ve always said that
Okay, I’ll delete my post tomorrow to appease all you bullies. Paul Wilson there’s leftovers for you to lick off.
I wasn’t trying to be a bully, Peggy. I’m just one of those souls who are frustrated by the ongoing deterioration of the common language online. When you quite properly referred to Trump’s abysmal diction yet made grammatical mistakes yourself, I though it was necessary to point that out. All you really need to do is replace a couple of commas.
As for Paul, that’s something that’s going to require a lot more work…
FACT: TRUMP IS A CAPTAIN THAT WOULD NEVER GO DOWN WITH THE SHIP!!!!! THAT TAKES HONOR AND COURAGE. PRESIDENT BONESPURS HAS NEITHER!!!!!!
Nevertheless he is down the bilge with an axe happily hacking away at the ship…
Attempt to Derail Trump #27…….in 3 2 1…..🙄
Captain Trump would abandon his ship, his passengers, and his crew to save his own skin, then he’d try to make money off the salvage. The word that describes him? “BARRATRY”.
Barratry — (maritime law) a fraudulent breach of duty by the master of a ship that injures the owner of the ship or its cargo; includes every breach of trust such as stealing or sinking or deserting the ship or embezzling the cargo/ https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/barratry
🤣 president bonespurs
My hatred for Trump has reached a level of intensity I didn’t think possible.
you can hug a transformer with a high voltage.
Sweetlaide French
Hitler had different political views so it’s ok to hate him until he’s dead, then hate his sycophant enabling bigots.
349 dislikes are they all RUSSIAN hackers? Obviously they have not been watching what the H@#L is going on..
@Sweetlaide French
This is not about politics…it’s about millions of people’s lives that could have been SAVED has he not down play and ignored the warning…
Are you part of another Russian hackers?
The roof was blown off that a long time…
Let me know when you can’t see how high it goes anymore.
From Australia we grieve for our American friends cursed in this crisis with a lunatic for president.. WORST IN HISTORY!
Peter Lander, what’s worse, we can’t recall him. We can’t have a vote of confidence. We’re stuck with that moron because he can hire the best lawyers to fix the system. We, the majority of voters, want him out, but we can’t do anything about him.
wow! i thought you guys liked our Fanta Menace down there.. good to know yall aint crazy..
Sadly Oz is only marginally better. Morrison is a trump loving and believing evangelical who’s best friend is a Q dude. The most extreme RW govt Oz has ever had.
more chinese propaganda
this president is mentally sick,
There will be no stopping this creature. His atrocities has never stopped from day one. His greed, hate, racism, narcissism and God complex has grown beyond anything that can now be stopped.
I thought the “one word” was going to be ‘Adderall’ or ‘Cocaine’…..I bet I’m not the only one who thought it either!
ZERO reasons to ever put Orange Imbecile on air, regardless of the office he holds. He’s an imminent threat to society.
I would add he is a clear and present danger to the entire country and all its citizens.
Watching him speak in circles on air just reinforces why i couldnt bring myself to vote for him!ever!
President Trump and his GOP colleagues and Fox News must be held responsible for all these 12000+ deaths
Hopeton Cohen
20,000
They’re all hate filled!
One term that explains why he shouldn’t be president is compulsive liar.
And he’s the greediest person on earth!
Tommie Brooks I’m not sure that he’s the greediest, but he’s certainly a very greedy person. He gets people to think that he’s altruistic by saying he’s giving his salary to charity. His salary is a pittance of what he’s made by changing laws and regulations since he’s been in office. And the last of saying that he’s lost like $5 Billion from being president is a huge lie. You can say anything, but it’s most definitely a lie when you never prove it! His minion keep swallowing large chunks of his lies and asking for more.
@Mike Boyd I agree with you 100%!
I’m sure he’s STOLEN millions from us, the American people.
or INCOMPETENT
D. Trump has 2 parts of brain, “left and right”. In the left part there’s nothing right, In the right part there’s nothing left
Now that’s funny,,,that’s good,,i don’t care who you are that’s funny right there,,,GET-ER-DONE
😂😂🤣🤣🤣so true!
wow, best comment I’ve ever seen this year…
Lmao that’s epic