Rob Pelinka remembers best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at memorial | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 25, 2020

 

Kobe Bryant memorial: Rob Pelinka remembers best friend, goddaughter.
RELATED: Kobe's final interview

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka remembered his best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at their Staples Center memorial service.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#robpelinka #kobememorial

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "Rob Pelinka remembers best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at memorial | USA TODAY"

  1. Danny Sullivan Music | February 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Sad…

  2. a b | February 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Goodness, its not the first man that dies. Others died too.

  3. Lord Of The World | February 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Good riddance to bad trash.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.