Rob Pelinka remembers best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at memorial | USA TODAY

Kobe Bryant memorial: Rob Pelinka remembers best friend, goddaughter.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka remembered his best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at their Staples Center memorial service.

