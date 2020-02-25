Rob Pelinka remembers best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at memorial | USA TODAY

Kobe Bryant memorial: Rob Pelinka remembers best friend, goddaughter.
RELATED: Kobe's final interview
Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka remembered his best friend Kobe Bryant and goddaughter Gianna Bryant at their Staples Center memorial service.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#robpelinka #kobememorial
Sad…
Goodness, its not the first man that dies. Others died too.
No but he was one of the best men that ever lived. You must live under a rock.
And this was HIS and HIS daughter’s memorial…
Good riddance to bad trash.