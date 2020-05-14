Richard Bright: This could be the darkest winter in modern history

May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

 

Richard Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, gives an opening statement before a House committee hearing. #CNN #News

76 Comments on "Richard Bright: This could be the darkest winter in modern history"

  1. Matt Alibozek | May 14, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    America is SCREWED… Our Government is so INCOMPETENT it’s almost unbelievable..

    • S B | May 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

      @Lunar Wuffy Wow, you know me well. The tax cuts raised my pay by about $800 a month. Also we got out of the paris climate accord. As well as the awful Iran deal. We are bringing manufacturing back. China is being a more equal partner with us as far as good being traded. What else do you need from me?

    • S B | May 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      @Lunar Wuffy I guess you don’t have a very long attention span, but if you can remember waaay back to about 3 months ago. Our economy was the best it had ever been. But I guess thats just fake news right?

    • Som Thing | May 14, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      Do not let trump get away with (covid-19) murders. Kill his re-election chances by voting him out!

    • D.E.B. B | May 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      Actually, this administration is doing very well at what it wants to do: Screw over the American people for their own profits.

    • S B | May 14, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Som Thing awww… You poor little snowflake. Your TDS is far worse than Covid. You don’t worry though, Trump will still be your President in 2021.

  2. luis gonzalez | May 14, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Wow someone with brains he should be the president.

  3. apotebill | May 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    “I never heard of him” ~Trump.

    • Jason m | May 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Lee LMFAO yeah ok fucktard, for one that’s only for terrorists you dumbfuck and two your Obama gate is just more right wing propagandist bullshit like the birther movement you know that failed racist attempt to get Obama removed for not being American started by your precious Messiah and here you are dumb enough to follow birther 2.0. ffs grow a brain fucktard.

    • Jason m | May 14, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Lee alternative facts are not facts Kelly Ann.

    • Carolyn Carter | May 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      That’s his normal response to someone who speaks their own mind and refuse to be a follower.

    • Som Thing | May 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      Do not let trump get away with (covid-19) murders. Kill his re-election chances by voting him out!

    • apotebill | May 14, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Som Thing Hmmm! God help us!

  4. Dixie Ten Broeck | May 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Dr. Bright is absolutely rightt! Lack of planning & leadership, “gut feelings,” and “magic” *are NOT going to save our country!* Those stupid attitudes will keep killing!

  5. wilho's creator | May 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Trust a scientist to get u through a pandemic. No politician ever “rescued” anyone from anything other than their liberty n money.

    • Pedro Chevez | May 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      @wilho’s creator Well you just made me happy by you talking with me too! 🙂

    • wilho's creator | May 14, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Pedro Chevez It was a pleasure. Hope we meet on other topics n let these folks know how “real” Americans engage. It isn’t “u vs. me” simply because we have different ideas. That is a dichotomy that doesn’t exist. O wait, there’s my idealism coming out again! Have a great day, ok?

    • Pedro Chevez | May 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

      @wilho’s creator I highly doubt we’ll ever meet again at some other topic lol. But it was a nice little talk we had.

    • First Name Last Name | May 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      @Evan M …Go back to sleep 💤💤💤

    • Barbara Roberts | May 14, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Pedro Chevez Most medical Doctors and scientist will be correct over 99% of trumps pure unadulterated LIES!

  6. M S | May 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    It is unbelievable T still does not listen to the message.

  7. tonykeo83 | May 14, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    When there is a second wave of the Coronavirus during Fall, Trump will say ‘who knew it would get worst’. Well the medical expert like Bright and Fauci warn Trump ahead of time.

    • sun dial | May 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      @only on YOUTUBE
      TRUMP IS GOD IN HUMAN FORM.🙄

    • sun dial | May 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Jason m
      The only lemmings are Democrats and Liberal Socialists who are following Biden over a cliff , especially after he picked AOC as his Climate chief ( dooming millions of jobs is her goal ) …by the way did you notice Trump flipped a Blue Seat in Blue State of California and Wisconsin to RED…huge margins and first time since 1998 a California seat turned from Blue to RED…mmmmm what does that tell you about November…??? 😆

    • D.E.B. B | May 14, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Opening up the states where covid-19 is still going up, and there will be no ‘second wave’; the first wave will just continue and get worse as it goes along.

    • sun dial | May 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @D.E.B. B
      610000 People died of Cancer last year which is WAY more than the predicted Death rates for Covid….
      I don’t recall government closing country down until a cure was found. !!!!!!! 😥

  8. Perry Walton | May 14, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Remember when Toto the dog in the Wizard of Oz pulled the curtain to reveal the”Great Wizard Oz was a fake? Well, insert this administration behind the curtain….

  9. Riad Anabtawi | May 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    If this person is not qualified to talk about Coronavirus, I don’t know who is…!!
    Oops, may be Trump, Hannity, and their MAGA fans..

  10. darkjqguar0969 | May 14, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    As a matter of fact, this could be the darkest presidential term in USA history.

    • GreatWhiteBuckwheat | May 14, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Andy “Obama continued Bush policies and doctrine”. So, you’re saying that Obama was a conservative? I’d like to see the source where you got that information from.

    • Som Thing | May 14, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      Do not let trump get away with (covid-19) murders. Kill his re-election chances by voting him out!

    • Andy | May 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @GreatWhiteBuckwheat Sorry, to clarify I was referring to foreign policy. 🙂

    • thomas jackson | May 14, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @GreatWhiteBuckwheat I don’t think you understand the classic definitions of right-wing, left-wing, conservative, liberal, Progressive and so forth.

    • Kevin Willis | May 14, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      It already is . . . the moment the virus walked into our WhiteHouse. Let’s change that . . . vote BLUE across the board in 2020.

  11. DEVOLUTION• SOLUTION | May 14, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    IF YOU DIDN’T GO TO TRUMP UNIVERSITY,

    “NEVER HEARD OF HIM!” 😂😂

  12. Sramana Dasyu | May 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    2016: A conman made his way into the hearts of white americans and into the white house.
    Republican and right-wing Americans: wht could go wrong ?
    2020: More than 80.000 dead in the US and rising.

  13. The Manager | May 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    When science and politics are at odds it’s a stark warning for a society.

  14. Evan M | May 14, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    To all the embarrassing morons that are saying “false science” , you truly are the reason why there’s a huge uneducated dent in America. How pathetic.

    • GreatWhiteBuckwheat | May 14, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @mark price Which one of your family members are you willing to sacrifice for *_your cause?_* Name them please, just first names.

    • mark price | May 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @GreatWhiteBuckwheat You reduce things down to the simplest( and stupidest) options. We should let those who are at risk or very scared quarantine and let everyone else who want to live get on with life. We don’t shut down for other diseases that kill as much or more. There is no rationale to quarantine the entire country the way we did. Breaking News= we are all going to die from something= old age, cancer, auto accidents, heart attacks, common flu ….etc

    • Margo Bradley | May 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      B/S this is political made by China and supported by Democrats , There’s no reason for vaccines and antibiotics not to be administered to deter this dilema Trump offered hydroxychloraquine as suggestion and worked on those that used it immediately but these brilliant scientist can’t admit they’re wrong and are costing a lot of lost lives

    • Thyalwaysseek | May 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Margo Bradley So I guess you’ll be lining up for your Trump vaccine when the military rolls it out at the end of the year. “You know it’s a massive job to give this vaccine…our military is now being mobilized, so at the end of the year, we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.” – Donald Trump (May 14th 2020)

    • martin fierro | May 14, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Fake-News

  15. PeaceFan1 | May 14, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    I can see now why trump fired this guy: he told THE TRUTH and is an EXPERT in his field!! The trump administration has FAILED US in the crisis, EVERY Step of the way!! trump MUST BE STOPPED from Continuing to DESTROY our Country and our Citizens!!!

    • Nicole Brown | May 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      HOW ELSE CAN WE FIGHT BACK OTHER THAN COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS WHEN WE CAN FINALLY VOTE? AND THESE DAYS WITH ALL THE CHEATING AND FOREIGN INTERFERENCE THAT’S BEEN ALLOWED TO TAKE PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY, WHAT ELSE CAN WE DO? I’M SO SERIOUS RIGHT NOW. I’M ASKING THIS QUESTION BECAUSE HOW ELSE CAN WE RID OURSELVES OF TRUMP? PREFERABLY BEFORE NOVEMBER BECAUSE 6 MONTHS IS A LOT OF TIME FOR TRUMP TO DO MORE IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE.😩😞💙🇺🇸

    • Pensa Simpson | May 14, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      Trump hates anyone smarter than him. Which is why he has probably fired more people than any president in our history.

    • delonix regia | May 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Pensa Simpson

      Yeah, he gets triggered by anyone with intelligence and accomplishments.
      Like a bull by a red lap .

  16. Prowler Cam | May 14, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    Trump’s response to this message: “How can we discredit him? Call Fox News, asap.”

    • mark price | May 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      CNN= who cares if he’s not saying anything new…he’s trashing Trump so we must run it.

    • GreatWhiteBuckwheat | May 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Quittin’ Quarantino What lies? You said, “I don’t think Dr. Bright was a good weapon for ya’ll”. Thank you for bring to light the fact that trump’s intention is to divide the country, and it’s working. OMG, *_you people._*

    • Trish Kuhne | May 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      No…research the good doctor. Be prepared and try not to cry😕

    • mark price | May 14, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      @Trish Kuhne Tell us in short words, what does he suggest we do that is not being done? You can’t.

    • Barbara Roberts | May 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      And ALL of the Republicans in this hearing also. They rarely asked any medical or scientific or “data” type questions, instead they only verbally insulted and accused him personally. I wonder do the GOP not realize how “OBVIOUS” they are at this and other prior hearings where all they do is verbally attack, accuse and insult the one’s who are testifying?

  17. Nicki Snyder | May 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Even he though falls short of saying “PRETENDING THIS IS OVER , LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE & TELLING THEM THIS IS OVER IS Not A STRATEGY TO DEAL WITH THIS PANDEMIC”

  18. Laurie Huntley | May 14, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Trump and the Pandemic, ETC ETC is “ THE PERFECT STORM”

  19. y1521t21b5 | May 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    _USA 2020:_ Science versus politics…

  20. Dana Bertsch | May 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Governor of Florida “Let’s reopen and I will lie about the deaths.”

