Rice: Risks Likely Outweigh Benefits Of Killing Qassem Soleimani | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 4, 2020

 

Susan Rice, former U.S. national security advisor, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether the U.S. is likely safer and more secure with Qassem Soleimani dead or to have left him alive and dealt with him another way. Aired on 01/03/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rice: Risks Likely Outweigh Benefits Of Killing Qassem Soleimani | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

64 Comments on "Rice: Risks Likely Outweigh Benefits Of Killing Qassem Soleimani | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Dave Seddon | January 4, 2020 at 4:44 AM | Reply

    So now trump trusts US intel?
    He’s been bashing them ALL for years.
    Jarad’s doing a GREAT job in the middle east don’t ya think!

    • jack moki | January 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      yea the ones that was in the obama and the clintons currupt circle those are the ones the president is taking out

    • Ben | January 4, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Weapons of mass destruction you remember that

    • jack moki | January 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      will see what happens president trump not stupid hes already scoping 52 irans facuties out and he will strike them before that will happen hes watching them very closely with high technology weapons that the american army have got so you remember that

  2. Charles Williams | January 4, 2020 at 5:46 AM | Reply

    War these days with computers. Its winter time no electricity thousands will die. The evil of evil leaders start wars. The people of this great nation do not want war.

    • Osiran Rebel | January 4, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      B.J Cameron
      It’s called technology. Unfortunately when it comes to cyber tech ARAN basically has the same capacity as the US .
      And yes , cyber technologies are absolutely the future of military technologies .

    • B.J Cameron | January 4, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @Osiran Rebel …the internal Iran and what happens outside of Iran is now coming to the fore. The WEST can no longer tolerate the movement of Islam because of the culture it brings.If Iran pulls the Trigger the US will decimate the Iran Rulers and reduce its Military. The Saudi’s and the Iraqi air force will be prepared already for retaliation.

    • Tim Thomas | January 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @George Washington So trump attacks an ally of Russia, hmm , I thought the democrats believed Putin was Trump’s lap dog, Obama gave Iran cash in Ransom to return our sailors ,hmmm , Trump attacks Putin’s ally, Obama gave Putin’s ally money, ya I can see how the democrats would believe he is Trumps lap dog. the left?

    • Osiran Rebel | January 4, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      B.J Cameron
      tRump is much too stupid to actually understand the situation. And anyone who thinks this is at all like the situation in IRAQ 17 years ago is a complete fool .

      tRump has no friends, even in the alliance.
      And without a strong alliance the US is still the larger military by far but basically average with technologies. Can’t fight a sustained war without allies.
      Especially in today’s world!!

  3. Cormac Keenan | January 4, 2020 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    Trump is a loose cannon on the deck, and he doesn’t have the intelligence to understand the risks.

    Yet his working class voters will be send to war for reason they can’t grasp or comprehend.

    What happened to bring the troops home, Trump has done more to ferment war which is diametrically opposed to his presidential election goals.

    Trump what a skunk.

  4. Laura Folsom | January 4, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    What about the president who wanted our troops home?

    • Jack Jay | January 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Gunner DJ haha. I think we are the terrorist state not them. And if you don’t know that I can explain to you in details

    • Jack Jay | January 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      M Do you know why they attacked the embassy or you just want to talk it’s because we had tagged them first

    • Barabbas Haifa Militia Israel | January 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Jack Jay thats what you call it, then watch Israel do a lot of “firsts” to your muzlim friends

  5. shannon mullis | January 4, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    This decade’s yellow cake, a clear and bold face lie.

  6. Jelly Belly | January 4, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    So much for bringing troops home. Oh well.

    • Amen Knowtech | January 4, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @nutin butruth they don’t declare war any longer they subvert congressional oversight by creating boogeyman and saying they have to remove them to justify airsrtikes

    • David Westwater | January 4, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Harry Palms yes I dont care all we have done is make things worse over there. Now all those countries are mad max land and we have a million muslims in europe.

    • nutin butruth | January 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Amen Knowtech So you are saying that trump overstepped his boundaries by ordering an air strike?

    • Amen Knowtech | January 4, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @nutin butruth presidents don’t make those decisions….the desicion is made by military brass the president is briefed and announces it to the public taking credit on television.

    • Jelly Belly | January 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Barabbas Haifa Militia Israel – short sightedness always leads to failure.

  7. Young Han | January 4, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    The only difference from then to now…Saudi Aramco

  8. Josh Gates | January 4, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile politicians in Washington are still making millions supporting endless wars since 2003.

  9. Bird's nest. | January 4, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    If your for war, chances are you won’t be fighting in it.

    • peter blood | January 4, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @George Washington
      Don’t make me get out the facts about embassy attacks and deaths under Obama as opposed to those under Bush. I don’t want to embarrass you in public…but I will if you force me.

    • Steven Pringle | January 4, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @peter blood you don’t really want to debate W and Obama? Have you forgotten thousands of young American dead or injured on Ws watch.

    • peter blood | January 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      @Steven Pringle
      I’m more than able to debate Obama with a rational person. Problem is tRumpists aren’t rational, they’re emotional.

  10. farmerd6 | January 4, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Trump has been pushing Iran to the brink of war since being elected. He may just have pushed far enough to get that war.

    • Samera K | January 4, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      donald the duck will get press…thats his goal…we know how he LOVES free press…even bad press as long as hes in the news….he needs to be taken out to the wood shed and shot

  11. Corrine Tsang | January 4, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    The US Embassy in Baghdad might ne a target for drone attack.

    • cool cucumber | January 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      Corrine Tsang – I don’t think the top brass in Iran is going to have the balls to try something like this after they saw what happened to general Salmonella.

    • hudjat karimi | January 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @George Washington your nation is the nation of terrorism and maker of terrorists, your government will pay for their crimes, and your Nazi house will face that, yes your Nazi government took their revenge ob Soleimani, as he destroyed American Alai the ISIS.

    • Ima Aven | January 4, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      Lou Contino He was in Iraq attending a funeral. I’m curious about why we haven’t gotten information on the contractor that was killed. He or she is the reason for the strike at the airport.

  12. JRG2733 | January 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Does anyone really believe Trump engaged in real analysis regarding potential consequences?

  13. Don Post | January 4, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    It’s all about the Twitter ratings.

  14. Helen Grant | January 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    This is certainly a distraction from the impeachment trials.

    • MrStacy1974 | January 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Robin Coble It’s funny that no other president has used executive privilege to stonewall an impeachment investigation.

  15. Eve Ihlone | January 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Create a diversion. One of Donald’s favorite ploys.

  16. A. Lerner | January 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    “we have intelligence they were PLANNING an attack” … hmmm, where have I heard that before ?

  17. Ethan Helmsi | January 4, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Two terrorists are talking to each others, May you not see another light

  18. Annie S. | January 4, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Our government seems to like starting things that can’t finish.

  19. Andrew Hawes | January 4, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Rice: We would’ve weighed the risks vs. the benefits.
    Is that what they did when they invaded Iraq without an exit strategy?

  20. Mark Logsdon | January 4, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Oh and this from the traitor Rice who lied about Bengazi, right.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.