Susan Rice, former U.S. national security advisor, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether the U.S. is likely safer and more secure with Qassem Soleimani dead or to have left him alive and dealt with him another way. Aired on 01/03/20.
Rice: Risks Likely Outweigh Benefits Of Killing Qassem Soleimani | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
So now trump trusts US intel?
He’s been bashing them ALL for years.
Jarad’s doing a GREAT job in the middle east don’t ya think!
yea the ones that was in the obama and the clintons currupt circle those are the ones the president is taking out
Weapons of mass destruction you remember that
will see what happens president trump not stupid hes already scoping 52 irans facuties out and he will strike them before that will happen hes watching them very closely with high technology weapons that the american army have got so you remember that
War these days with computers. Its winter time no electricity thousands will die. The evil of evil leaders start wars. The people of this great nation do not want war.
B.J Cameron
It’s called technology. Unfortunately when it comes to cyber tech ARAN basically has the same capacity as the US .
And yes , cyber technologies are absolutely the future of military technologies .
@Osiran Rebel …the internal Iran and what happens outside of Iran is now coming to the fore. The WEST can no longer tolerate the movement of Islam because of the culture it brings.If Iran pulls the Trigger the US will decimate the Iran Rulers and reduce its Military. The Saudi’s and the Iraqi air force will be prepared already for retaliation.
@George Washington So trump attacks an ally of Russia, hmm , I thought the democrats believed Putin was Trump’s lap dog, Obama gave Iran cash in Ransom to return our sailors ,hmmm , Trump attacks Putin’s ally, Obama gave Putin’s ally money, ya I can see how the democrats would believe he is Trumps lap dog. the left?
B.J Cameron
tRump is much too stupid to actually understand the situation. And anyone who thinks this is at all like the situation in IRAQ 17 years ago is a complete fool .
tRump has no friends, even in the alliance.
And without a strong alliance the US is still the larger military by far but basically average with technologies. Can’t fight a sustained war without allies.
Especially in today’s world!!
Trump is a loose cannon on the deck, and he doesn’t have the intelligence to understand the risks.
Yet his working class voters will be send to war for reason they can’t grasp or comprehend.
What happened to bring the troops home, Trump has done more to ferment war which is diametrically opposed to his presidential election goals.
Trump what a skunk.
What about the president who wanted our troops home?
Gunner DJ haha. I think we are the terrorist state not them. And if you don’t know that I can explain to you in details
M Do you know why they attacked the embassy or you just want to talk it’s because we had tagged them first
@Jack Jay thats what you call it, then watch Israel do a lot of “firsts” to your muzlim friends
This decade’s yellow cake, a clear and bold face lie.
@Mike Shinn Brainwashed?rump supporters have the cleanest brains in the world,all sense has been washed away
shannon mullis Sounds like the same crap as with the Bush regime.You just listen to what this🤬💩🤬💩🤬is saying and the opposite will be the truth.
If you like your yellow cake, you can keep your yellow cake.
shannon mullis
How’s your 401K?
So much for bringing troops home. Oh well.
@nutin butruth they don’t declare war any longer they subvert congressional oversight by creating boogeyman and saying they have to remove them to justify airsrtikes
@Harry Palms yes I dont care all we have done is make things worse over there. Now all those countries are mad max land and we have a million muslims in europe.
@Amen Knowtech So you are saying that trump overstepped his boundaries by ordering an air strike?
@nutin butruth presidents don’t make those decisions….the desicion is made by military brass the president is briefed and announces it to the public taking credit on television.
@Barabbas Haifa Militia Israel – short sightedness always leads to failure.
The only difference from then to now…Saudi Aramco
Young Han That’s right!!
And the naval blocking Iran has been conducting in the straight of Hormuz
And taking ships hostage
Meanwhile politicians in Washington are still making millions supporting endless wars since 2003.
bad muzlims dead — a sad time for the democrats
@SkyGemini who had a more impressive empire then the usa?
@Barabbas Haifa Militia Israel yeah those dems never did nothing for your country….
Susan Rice “Things Worth Lying For” is more accurate
If your for war, chances are you won’t be fighting in it.
@George Washington
Don’t make me get out the facts about embassy attacks and deaths under Obama as opposed to those under Bush. I don’t want to embarrass you in public…but I will if you force me.
@peter blood you don’t really want to debate W and Obama? Have you forgotten thousands of young American dead or injured on Ws watch.
@Steven Pringle
I’m more than able to debate Obama with a rational person. Problem is tRumpists aren’t rational, they’re emotional.
Trump has been pushing Iran to the brink of war since being elected. He may just have pushed far enough to get that war.
donald the duck will get press…thats his goal…we know how he LOVES free press…even bad press as long as hes in the news….he needs to be taken out to the wood shed and shot
The US Embassy in Baghdad might ne a target for drone attack.
Corrine Tsang – I don’t think the top brass in Iran is going to have the balls to try something like this after they saw what happened to general Salmonella.
@George Washington your nation is the nation of terrorism and maker of terrorists, your government will pay for their crimes, and your Nazi house will face that, yes your Nazi government took their revenge ob Soleimani, as he destroyed American Alai the ISIS.
Lou Contino He was in Iraq attending a funeral. I’m curious about why we haven’t gotten information on the contractor that was killed. He or she is the reason for the strike at the airport.
Does anyone really believe Trump engaged in real analysis regarding potential consequences?
“Analysis” would require analytical thinking. No one in trump’s regime is capable of that. They’ve driven out all the thinkers and analysts and are reduced to bragging on twitter and owning the libs.
yep
The last thing he analyzed was his KFC meal.
It’s all about the Twitter ratings.
How many likes he can get.
This is certainly a distraction from the impeachment trials.
@Robin Coble It’s funny that no other president has used executive privilege to stonewall an impeachment investigation.
Create a diversion. One of Donald’s favorite ploys.
He learned from the Democrats. Smoke and more smoke. mega.
He drew the line
They stepped over!
End of debate this isnt oblabla !
diversion from what, impeachment?, its in limbo, a diversion from nothing, its called action! not like Pelosi’s action to deliver the impeachment, real action.
“we have intelligence they were PLANNING an attack” … hmmm, where have I heard that before ?
I swear Iraq had WMDs, they are hidden under the oil fields!
@Steve of Unknown Kadath 🎯
Just before 1.2 million died in Iraq. Another of America’s ‘oops’ moments.
and Hillary and Obama and oh I forgot it is all on me now.(Donald quips)
Two terrorists are talking to each others, May you not see another light
Our government seems to like starting things that can’t finish.
Rice: We would’ve weighed the risks vs. the benefits.
Is that what they did when they invaded Iraq without an exit strategy?
Oh and this from the traitor Rice who lied about Bengazi, right.