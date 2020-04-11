Rev. Al Sharpton discusses a phone call he had with President Donald Trump about protecting the homeless and incarcerated populations from COVID-19» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rev. Sharpton On His Phone Call With Trump About Protecting Homeless, Incarcerated | MSNBC
Maybe Trump should use his empty hotels as hospital rooms. Don’t hold your breath.
@Stephen Schmengle he did not communicate that with Europe that’s why it was chaos for Americans trying to get back home. I don’t know what Trump has been planning for the last 3 months? Well certainly not stocking up on testing kits, mask and respirators. If your impeached president is doing such a great job why are you so desperate to prove it to me? I was tracking flights on flighttracker.com a week after Trump’s travel ban and there were flights coming from Singapore to LAX. Sorry you can’t handle the truth little buddy. All you have proved is that you’re a bootlicker who will believe anything that comes out of Trumps mouth. What do you think of Trumps socialist policies bailing out Wall Street, the airlines and cruise ships? How did blind loyalty workout for the Kool-Aid kids? Trump is playing you and that says a lot considering he is a total moron.
@Stephen Schmengle how can we expect Trump to keep us safe when he won’t even allow Melania to get checked for STDs? It’s all about the numbers right? Stay triggered my friend
@Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones Melania STDs? You’re talking stupid again some more. And you did use the triggered word. The most overused word on the internet today and you spread legs finally used it. Not triggered babe not triggered it all certainly not by you. Keep on hating babe and being ignorant that’s what the left does and watch CNN MSNBC Non-Stop good for you
Police are not locked in their house they have constant exposure to the virus only two are dead worldwide. The virus isn’t very good at killing regular people.
Hypocrite what are you doing??
Make no mistake, NONE, Trump is campaiging
@Carolyn Jeanette Madison Maybe he will. Either way we will know who the American people are after November.
@Carolyn Jeanette Madison btw landslide is one word genius
Omg! So are all these other politicians who want to give you money so you will shut up and vote for them as if they cared.
three monkeys he stopped plan flights from China in January and they called him a fking racist! Get over your stupidity and typical childish fears. You are being played like a fiddle!
U f’n leftists r f’n loooonnnsss
“This should be about morality, not about politics” the man said. What a wonderful world we would live in if politics WAS about morality. Thought I.
Daekj32. You mean ‘the perfect phone call’ ?
The current administration has removed many scientists well educated professionals from the federal government. Many of them have not been replaced. This has resulted in the current state of affairs.
The hit to the economy and loss of life that will soon be catastrophic are the direct result of the failure to deploy mass testing and other preventive measures immediately to get it in check.
@Daekj32 Trump SHOULD be for his lies at the onset of this virus! TRUMP LIED AND PEOPLE DIED!!!!!
Moscow kkk member science wins, except President Trump never lies.
@Daekj32 That is a joke.. Right?? You can’t be serious? I won’t waste my time making list for you. Because if you believe that then you are in a state of willful ignorance! But you tell me.. Was he telling the truth when he said there were only 15 cases when it was at 60 and exploding? Was he being the truth when he said it would soon be down to 5 or 6 cases! Was he telling the truth when he said it would then drop to near zero? Was he telling the truth when he said it would magically “Disappear?” And all to protect his precious stock market! Not American lives! And him knowing that many of his moronic followers like you believe everything and anything he says! That created a false sense of security! And many dropped their guard and didn’t take is seriously! Causing MANY more to get the VIRUS and MANY more to DIE! That is PREMEDITATED CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE!!! HE SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE TRIED, FOUND GUILTY AND THROWN IN PRISON!!!
Many hotels all over Europe and Asia donated their empty rooms for quarantine. I somehow doubt Trump would do this… Even without any economic risk
@Darrle Ennis A true leader among lemmings!
@Rand Kocher It’s a prepaid well secured facility where the secret service doesn’t get charged $650 a night.
@Patrick Bullard such a ridiculous inaccurate comment. Jim Jones ran a cult, google it. Supporting Trump isn’t being in a cult. I am the same as I was when I voted for Obama.
@Joseph Inman,
Do you mow the grass at Camp David or something? lol
Like I said, if there was any funny business going on you’d hear Pelosi and Schumer screaming without even turning on your phone or tv!
Do you hear anything? No, because your $650/night is complete nonsense
They should use Travelocity
They could probably knock that cost down to $642/night… what do you think?
We just need to go around all the cities picking up all the homeless people and putting them in fema camps until we have a hotel Room ready for them to go to. You can’t just leave these people out on the streets spreading this Corona virus
The government only serves the rich interests , Sadly, there are so many homeless people in New York will be treated in tents in parking lots , this will turn into a disaster.
Yes, open boarders will do that to ya.
We can learn from China’s mistakes. Travel restrictions and bans are not effective in controlling the virus.
It was already too by the time they figured it out.
You have to deploy mass testing and other preventive measures immediately to identify individuals and specific locations where outbreaks are occurring.
This reduces the load on the healthcare system and the hit to the economy.
@Joe Po what do you think it costs to keep those kids he kidnapped at the border. I hear it is about 850.00 a day. And many are now orphans as Dummy sent their parents back without them. Never mind the morality of what he did- it is going to cost the U.S. millions. Plus they are suing for the inhumane treatment they have received. Chump should be hung for this alone.
@Jose Meza likely she is dumber than you.
That was, well, just short of brilliant, but noone is surprised.
One thing about it, you can leave prison, homeless, undocumented and other vulnerable populations out of the equation but, they will spread the disease if they have it simply because of their living situations and lack of healthcare. Does no good to try and eradicate something in one part of the population and not in the other. The coronavirus is an equal opportunity virus.
@Toward Treatise Have the thought ever crossed your mind that you hear a lot of republicans talk about failed socialist states but you never hear anyone talk about failed capitalist states , and there are many more failed capitalist states . Btw what is failed it’s just a moment in time .
Exactly. The virus doesn’t care who you voted for, how much money you have, what you look like, or where you come from. We all have to protect each other now. Or it will destroy us. Travel restrictions and bans and walls will not protect you from this.
It takes international cooperation and sharing of accurate information across all levels of government and society.
This is still not happening here.
Many people in the United States are going to die from this virus because a proven strategy to slow it down was not implemented on a nationwide scale.
The orange one appeals to the racism and bigotry that exists within the hearts and minds of many of his followers. He repeats the lies that they need to believe to justify their fear and hatred of the others.
He’s been repeating lies and controlling the media to spread misinformation.The virus infects human beings.
It spreads much more rapidly than previous outbreaks.
There is a proven strategy to slow it down and keep it from spreading uncontrolled throughout the population.
He failed to implement these preventive measures immediately when the World Health Organization began issuing daily situation reports over two months ago.
He will wait for Congress to approve a bill and then attach strings to it to screw it up. Don’t hold your breath waiting for any kind of assistance from the current administration. He will drag this country and the world down as for a few dollars more.
Power corrupts Believe me they already put a few questionable things in the stimulus bill. They are criminals who only care for themselves. I guess the GOP threatened to not sign it or to block it unless there was something in it for them. 😒
That is so right Rev… it’s something that needs to be addressed. I told my friend a few weeks ago.. some people don’t have home to go to and stay.. they can be infected and spread it! What y’all going to do with them🤔
@Printagic Online No one anywhere said they would be re-opened when the virus was gone. Where did you get that misinformation? Look, search for a video on YouTube titled “The Coronavirus Explained & What You Should Do” by “Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell.” Also, go to CDC and WHO (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization). Look up viruses such as H1N1 to see how long they last for. For the love of god your belief systems need to have a lawnmower taken to them. Why are ‘muricans this uneducated smh
@Renee Speece Either is yours.
@Tessie Talker It’s “so is yours,” not “either is yours.” smh
Same thing they’ve been doing..nothing
@Renee Speece so not only you’re an expert in virology but you’re the language police too. Calm your unhappy azz down foo
The hearts of the world powers and “elite” are being exposed.
By your own craftiness and devices, you will be caught.
“Through peace and prosperity he will deceive many”
“You cannot worship Mammon and GOD both”
“One nation under GOD”
America subjected itself under GOD.
All manner sin is forgiven except the blasphemy of the Holy Spirit.
When the word God is used in a general term is blasphemy to all gods because there are many but one true God and even that name is blasphemed.
@Joey Rev China is lying, They’re the only ones out of the woods as this thing continues to grow worldwide? Given their record I don’t believe anything they say, The Chinese government are autocratic strongmen.
@Joey Rev The biggest problem I see is not enough ventilators as hospitals get overwhelmed, One guy said it was like having a belt squeezing on his chest. I keep hearing that for most it’ll be mild or not that bad but look at all the growing drastic measures like people are waiting for a tsunami. Alot of places are boarded up already, I wonder what those business owners know we don’t maybe some inside information like those Republicans who sold their stock off after being briefed but at the same time saying everything will be fine. I’m not really sure what to tell people other than try to be prepared for anything, Think about where to resource things ahead of time and I personally wouldn’t trust any law enforcement most of whom are corrupt. When it comes to it they will round up those still out and just like katrina we’ll be finding bodies in many homes. If that happens everyone will know the stench of death. I’m trying to stay positive that this will pass and not be that big but it just keeps looking more bleak, In Italy 1 person was dying every 2 minutes yesterday.
Their ROTTEN, GREEDY, EVIL HEARTS, BUDDY!!
Wait, THEY HAVE NO HEARTS!! OH MY GOD!!
@Cool Beans Your handle should be “COLD BEANS”!! Left out to ROT OVERNIGHT!! OH YE of LITTLE HANDS and EVEN SMALLER HEARTS!! GROW UP, DB!!
What about the low income senior citizens living on their fixed income of social security? Are we receiving a supplemental payment also!?
@Ty Cox for them to get away from the greed of materialism and work on a new country that takes care of each other,, barter more, share more, look for the beauty of a new friendship in people you meet, take care of the land, learn the beauty of nature and the animals ,teach your children to love, learn to love yourself in a healthy and not selfish way, create a country that all can feel safe in, and take pride in again ,be there for each other, encourage each other, it’s the only way left,
Cheri Merchant Those things occur everyday in this country, and in Life in general—but not in a vacuum. When people have tried to live, as you describe, in experimental tribes or cults, they ultimately have to punish individualism.
We don’t have materialism because of greed. We have materialism because people are inspired to invent.
As marvelous as the natural world is, it is indifferent to our existence. In Nature, every living thing has to learn to exploit the rest and ensure its own existence. Most of the plant foods you give Nature credit for aren’t natural at all. They were cultivated and cross bred by humans to make them edible. The fact that there is ample food for billions of humans is proof that we are not dismissive of Nature.
@Ty Cox it causes greed ,look around, I don’t remember talking about food in my comment, I’ll have to look back, so your satisfied with the way things are ,that’s why things will never get better for anyone. Because people like you that are stuck , will hold everyone back unless the younger one’s have had enough of your world and ways .all that’s going on now is a result of thinking like your’s,
Cheri Merchant Materialism doesn’t cause greed. Materialism is a side effect of a prosperous economy. There’s more greed in poor societies where people have to fight over necessities. Have you never witnessed starving groups fighting over relief aid?
I am fine with those things that evolved because of hundreds, if not thousands, of years of momentum and trial and error. In the process, a lot of wisdom was gained. The older generations care more about the welfare of their heirs than you realize. Parents don’t want their children to repeat their mistakes or struggle. Only demagogues want people to live Life in a precise manner that is identical for every individual—much like Idealists do!
Your situation is the product of your choices, efforts, interactions, and environment. Your situation is not the result of someone else’s intentions or indifference. You are using the victim argument. If you could not steer your own destiny, what makes you think others are capable and obligated to?
@Mike Your profile says your a Christian. I guess your’re an Old Testament Christian. Clearly you don’t understand the gospels about helping the least among us. And you probably don’t get the “good Samaritan” story. You’re disgusting and only aide in giving Christians a bad name. Your president, meeting with evangelicals during a prayer breakfast said that he never asked God for forgiveness. That’s a declaration that he’s not a Christian. Or, you watch Fox/faux news and didn’t know that. You do know that’s station is the epitome of sexism and racism. You must think like them– unAmerican. You should live in Australia where Fox’s brain trust comes from. You do know Murdock is an Aussie.
Having barely listened to this, it struck me straight away, as it always should, that if Donald Trump pays attention to you, that you are simply a target for exploitation and not because your ideas have merit.
Now I know why Sharpton is pretending to care about these people
Sharpton called Trump
These ideas of stopping the spread should be in place as a whole. No one is left behind or it will continue.
@xxx yi For rich people!! Now when the other 40% with no health insurance are infected and re-infect the “important people” maybe you’ll change your mind?
@xxx yi One of the most, but it works though. You stay safe ok.
@Kathleen Flacy We must stay smart and remain together. Stay safe.
@Blondie SL Keep your PPE ON. YOU WILL BE OK.
@xxx yi Uuummm No, it’s not. It’s pretty much the worst healthcare system among first 🌎 countries.
I see a lot of guards getting sick along with their families.
Are u happy about it.
@Bleeding red-white-blue it does help testing in an easily controlled environment!
Bout time shid.. I pay taxes and homeless 🤷🏽♂️
Trump: “I’ll look into it”
Really?
@Trump 2Q2Q and what’s you take on Trump giving hush money to the pornstar while cheating on his spouse?
if I was running for president for the first time and didn’t realize how corrupt the media was yet and I was being blackmailed I would pay off that hoe too
no
After hanging up trump said…..”that’s a nasty question “😂😂😂
Yeah, nope. Not going to happen.
Al Sharpton : “we want to negotiate” .Trump: “let’s make a deal. Give me the black vote and we have a deal “
You’re exactly right. Sharpton does not speak for me nor any other black man. Just ask the next 10 black men what have al Sharpton accomplished and you will quickly see what we think of him.
@MJ 47 Obama Obama Obama gtf over it
@Paradigm Shift exactly
How about give me the black vote and I’ll forgive your IRS debt in case Obama didn’t already. Doesn’t matter anyway, the black vote is on to the corrupt democrats now. Trump has done more for the black population in 3 years than Obama did in 8 and that’s a fact.
AL SHARPTON IS NO BETTER SUCCKING BETWEEN BLOOMBERGS LEGS!
So…until Al Sharpton brought up the issue with the homeless and the incarcerated, Trump hadn’t really thought about it?…in March?
Exactly, March is little late 🙁 and why not take up issues regarding homesless with HUD? Cant get votes from HUD
If you believe that I got a bridge to sell you
5 minutes after Trump got off the phone with Al Sharpton: “Al who? I don’t know the man. I’ve never spoken to him. I may have taken a picture with him because I take pictures with lots of people, but I don’t know him. Where’s my cheeseburger?”
@CITRUS KNIGHT NOT
Dj Allworld YOU DON’T KNOW ANYTHING. YOU ARE CLUELESS.
@CITRUS KNIGHT typing in caps is the lest of your problems
Silly talk
@CITRUS KNIGHT you are clueless you are faux news brainwashed
Well, look at the President. If this President is the best America has, think of the mental deficiency of the citizens.
Look at the “mental deficiency” of the democrats “best”, they oust women, blacks, Latinos, and others from the field for this old white guy that has obvious mental issues. Speaks volumes about them.
Right now, my heart goes out to the homeless. You can’t tell them to stay home because they have nowhere to go. This crisis requires you to stay home and stock up on at least two weeks of groceries and household supplies. The homeless are not able to do any of these tasks. I’m praying 🙏 for their protection and safety during these tough times.
Notice that Democratic states are in full lockdown. Martial Law