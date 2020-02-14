Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and his wife Justine share their lessons on love and marriage from their book, Insert title, in this Valentine’s Day interview on MSNBC, along with anchors Ari Melber and Yasmin Vossoughian. The segment discusses modern challenges like “breadcrumbing” and single shaming, and Yasmin advocates for moms in the workplace. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 02/14/20.

Rev Run From Run-DMC Shares His Secrets To Love And Marriage | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC