82 Comments on "Reporter’s hilarious reaction to approaching bison goes viral"

  1. jasim wasi fortnite br | March 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Bison enters the chat
    Reporter: aight imma head out

  2. MR. AnDeRSoN-1992 | March 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    When you receive an letter from the IRS in the mail:

  3. Deerica Jenkins | March 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    I love this…he’s still talking to himself as he put the camera into the car still rolling. Hilarious. 🤣🤣

  4. Trey cotwright | March 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Well we are supposed to be social distancing right now

  5. uthamanj | March 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    This is an accurate definition of “common sense”.

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | March 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Luis Ishmael Democrat’s famous last words

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | March 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Elkslayer Wouw, you’re desperate. Some good advice… do already now prepare yourself for a Trump landslide win. Then you might not get as cringy as you were when he won in 2016. Try to get used to the thought. It’s also for your own sake. High blood pressure is not healthy.
      PS. I do think that democrat’s *_Scream helplessly at the sky_* event should be held when Trump wins again. That was hllarious to watch. I have never laughed so much in my life.

    • 陳心晨 | March 26, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    • Elkslayer | March 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Chuck Schumer is a true fascist 🛑💊

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | March 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Elkslayer Nixon won in an actual land slide, so that sounds about right

  6. Bacons Strip | March 26, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Horror movies have seriously underestimated the average black person’s situational life expectancy. I feel cheated.

  7. DifferentGravy | March 26, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    *Bison has entered the chat*

    *Broxton has left the chat*

  8. Leah Renea | March 26, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Bison are mean so he did the right thing. However his response and continued talking was hilarious. He’s definitely not from Montana lol

  9. Kris Frederick | March 26, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    “Goes Pandemic” should be the new term

  10. jg-X | March 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    White reporter: That looks dangerous, let me see if I can get a little closer.

  11. Karla Eickhoff | March 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Lol when did the National Park Service hire a memelord for their PR department? A+ response

  12. Jose Ramos | March 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Yeahhh, when approaching a wild life animal. Social distance distance seems pretty logical.

  13. Jane | March 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    This reporter is the poster child of someone with brains who’s actually using his smarts to do the right thing. Kudos to him👍

  14. David J | March 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Smart man right there. 😄 His survival skills are on point.

  15. Retsu Kaioh | March 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    The Bison; eh guys lets gonna scare that human, human run, Bisons laugh, mission accomplished.

  16. Benjamin Mertz | March 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Every single black person knows this feeling. Man you know when it’s time to bounce. Bruh why you let NBC Montana send you up there? 😂🤣 oh no I ain’t messin wit chu lol

    • SunAndGray | March 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      Benjamin Mertz Lol, yep. I don’t want to check anything out or see anything. I’m walking right past danger without an inkling of curiosity. Bye!!!

    • Elkslayer | March 26, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      😂Does that mean I will never have a colored man go bear hunting with me..
      I feel the “spidey sense” could come in very handy.
      I can never tell they are coming until they are breathing on my neck..

    • El Nubian | March 26, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Elkslayer “Colored man”? Are you living in the 1960’s?

  17. David J | March 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    As a rule, I never get near or mess with any animal that’s larger than me, out weighs me, and I couldn’t physically manhandle myself. ( Farm animals don’t count). That’s called having respect for larger animals.😃 It could save your life, or save you from severe injury and pain.

  18. Johnathon Castro | March 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    What did the father buffalo say to his son as he left for college?…………….”BISON”

  19. help me get better | March 26, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    Buffalo: you wanna record me?
    Reporter: no, I don’t think I will.

  20. Jav•Xyp | March 26, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Reporter: Rushes out of frame
    Cameraman: Crawls into trunk

    (I know it was probably just the camera but I perceived it differently)

