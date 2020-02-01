Rep. Rashida Tlaib Hillary Clinton's name at an event for Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday night — the candidate himself was not present — and encouraged the crowd to join her. Tlaib was reacting to Hillary Clinton's critical comments about Bernie Sanders in a recent Hulu documentary. On Saturday, Tlaib said her feelings about Clinton "got the best of me."
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rep. Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton At Sanders Rally, Says Feelings 'Got The Best Of Me' | MSNBC
Hillary, you’re done. Sit down!
Tang and bernie supporters can’t keep her name out of their mouth!
Trump turned her into the social media status of MySpace.
Popcorn and soda watching Hillary rampage through the Democratic party, absolutely no credibility by the Comcast network.
The MSM always condones smear attempts . Smears are always from corporatists. Corporatists should be booed, continuously until they get up and leave.
5 more years of NOTHING given to LIBtardia… You get ZILCH. Deserved after electing the LYING Obama King.
@Louis Arnold So true;and Obozo gets nothing but praise.
Corporate globalists my friend
Without double standards the Democrats would have no standards at all.
1:10 “Here we go again, relitigating what happened in 2016”. So funny that the Dems just can’t let go of that year in any way, shape or form.
@Scott Grafer: No, Hillary Clinton can’t let go of the fact that she lost and can’t stop blaming Bernie. MSNBC apparently can’t stop supporting HRC even though she is a guttersnipe and turncoat. Bernie campaigned for her and this is what she does! Hillary Clinton is a backstabbing hypocrite and deserves to be booed for it.
@Gracie B. I don’t disagree. They do have their favorites, don’t they?
Clinton is still crying about 2016!
@Voice of Reason the stupid half
@Julie Manarin yea the stupid half voted for Don ‘i wanna be a dictator’ Adolph Trump!
mo re than half right? she had 3 million more votes if i remember right, unless the book of alternative facts says otherwise
330 million us citezens, roughly 30 million voted 2016, 10+% dem 8.5-9% repuke, how is that half the country?????? heres reality, both candidates sucked and ALOT of people stayed home and didnt vote, donny boy and all his down ticket enablers are in trouble 2020
@MichXJdad you know the deal.
, vote blue
I wonder how Hillary wouldve handled the squad if she became president 🤔
I think she wouldve pulled a Queenmother and blown em up.
Great job Tlaib. That’s worth $27 if you ask me. 😁 .
Yeah. Great job Tlaib. That ensure that I won’t ever vote for Sanders — even if he wins the nomination.
@Denise Kulawik but mean Bernie Bros 80% of whom voted HRC against their values are somehow to blame for Trump. Get a grip lady
@ocandro — awwwww. Whatsa matta widdew Bernie Bwo? Can’t take the fact that turnabout is fair play? Get a grip you millennial feeb. And just an FYI… you and your ilk better figure out real quick that the NEVER BERNIE river runs fast and deep. So going out of your way to alienate mainstream Democrats doesn’t really work in your favor. Good luck to Bernie and you in the general. Should he win the nomination of a party that he neither respects nor honors, then you can be certain that many, many Democrats will do exactly what the Bernie contingent did to Clinton. Now eff yourself, ocandro. Wait. I take that back. You’ve already effed yourself.
Denise Kulawik The hypocrisy of Clinton supporters like yourself.
The hypocrisy is so thick I can barely see through this swamp.
If any blind Bernie sheep wanna know the crooked truth about Bernie https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bernie-and-jane-sanders-under-fbi-investigation-for-bank-fraud-hire-lawyers/&ved=2ahUKEwj1nrul6rHnAhUJOq0KHd9eAtAQo7QBMAJ6BAgAEAY&usg=AOvVaw0rMv6lPTWYLr-z52kpMR_N
@Eric G LOL, nice try. Hillary is neck-deep in scandals and infamous for her mean-spirited (and racially-tinged) hypocrisy, and you trot out some obscure article from two years ago? Why, so we’ll all flock to Biden or Klobuchar? This is every bit as hypocritical and stupid as Trump throwing a fit over Biden getting his son a job in the same breath that he helps his daughter get a trade deal with China.
@Michael Meyerhofer lol the only reason u think it’s obscure is cause the left wing media has been covering 4 Dems like Bernie and Hillary. It is hard to choose between crooked Hillary and bank fraud Bernie. Trump already buried Biden and u idiots did most the ground work Trump just got it going. Now Trump successfully got Bernie the nomination. Corrupt and communist, a dream opponent.
Democrats can’t even have a concert without things going mental.
@Kwum aix Racist? They should do a remake of “The Sixth Sense”…
“I see racist people.”
@Kwum aix the media has been covering for Bernie’s crooked actions, learn the truth if u dare to upset your core beliefs and open your eyes https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bernie-and-jane-sanders-under-fbi-investigation-for-bank-fraud-hire-lawyers/&ved=2ahUKEwj1nrul6rHnAhUJOq0KHd9eAtAQo7QBMAJ6BAgAEAY&usg=AOvVaw0rMv6lPTWYLr-z52kpMR_N
@Kwum aix says you. Kkk supporter
@Erroneous Monk you klanbillys cant be racist!!!! gasp!! oooh noooooo #soundsaboutwhite
Hillary Clinton is a backstabber and when anyone calls her out, MSNBC has a hissy fit.
no it wasn’t calling her out, the person talking purposely said Hillary to get the crowd pump and they booed. The representative encouraged the boo. How is that calling anyone out. Calling someone out like an adult, says what she did so we all know, and then calls her out a out about what was wrong. That is a call out I can agree with and then stand with you.
What did Hillary say or do, I missed it. All I saw was Bernie eventually support her. Please fill me in
Citizen EU I voted for her, really wanted in my life time to see a woman President . But now I’m blown away by Trump, and voting Republican for my first time in my life of voting I’m 60
@Rocky Scott II Hillary said she can’t stand Bernie last week and called his supporters garbage. I’m paraphrasing. She also said she couldn’t commit to vote for him in the general.
Hope you had a Happy BREXIT Day.
Boo MSNBC!
Glass jaw Hillary! Dishing but cries when someone holds her to account. A pox on her and her supporters.
Media campaigning like always
THEY’RE ALL A BUNCH OF MOE-RONS👍
thats not what i heard..
i heard her defend MY 1st amendment right to BOO her.. rightfully so..
Hillary is as corrupt as they come.. she needs to go away seeing as she is no longer relevant in politics..
she just wants people to buy her/ her daughters book so she continues to be a turd in the punch bowl and acting as if she isnt a historic loser..
Yessss!!!!!
Go away Hilary, you lost to a man that wears more foundation than you.
I don’t hear any backlash coverage from MSNBC when Hilary recently said that no one likes Bernie. Its the same as booing Bernie
Hillary, stop! your husband was Epsteins best friend, what are you trying to accomplish?
Trump was also involved with Epstein too
They’re both buddies, the Trumps and Clintons have everyone fooled. These folks are very buddy-buddy, they view us voters, no matter the political leanings as useful idiots.
@mutalix Can I heart this?
So good to see the people have speaking out against the elite.