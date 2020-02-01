Rep. Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton At Sanders Rally, Says Feelings ‘Got The Best Of Me’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 1, 2020

 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Hillary Clinton's name at an event for Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday night — the candidate himself was not present — and encouraged the crowd to join her. Tlaib was reacting to Hillary Clinton's critical comments about Bernie Sanders in a recent Hulu documentary. On Saturday, Tlaib said her feelings about Clinton "got the best of me."

52 Comments on "Rep. Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton At Sanders Rally, Says Feelings ‘Got The Best Of Me’ | MSNBC"

  1. P G | February 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Hillary, you’re done. Sit down!

  2. Sabin Smith | February 1, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Popcorn and soda watching Hillary rampage through the Democratic party, absolutely no credibility by the Comcast network.

  3. Boyd Gilbreath | February 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    The MSM always condones smear attempts . Smears are always from corporatists. Corporatists should be booed, continuously until they get up and leave.

  4. SJG SJG | February 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Without double standards the Democrats would have no standards at all.

  5. Scott Grafer | February 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    1:10 “Here we go again, relitigating what happened in 2016”. So funny that the Dems just can’t let go of that year in any way, shape or form.

    • Gracie B. | February 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

      @Scott Grafer: No, Hillary Clinton can’t let go of the fact that she lost and can’t stop blaming Bernie. MSNBC apparently can’t stop supporting HRC even though she is a guttersnipe and turncoat. Bernie campaigned for her and this is what she does! Hillary Clinton is a backstabbing hypocrite and deserves to be booed for it.

    • Scott Grafer | February 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      @Gracie B. I don’t disagree. They do have their favorites, don’t they?

  6. Dan Dockweiler | February 1, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Clinton is still crying about 2016!

  7. The Riddler | February 1, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    I wonder how Hillary wouldve handled the squad if she became president 🤔
    I think she wouldve pulled a Queenmother and blown em up.

  8. Penny Astalos | February 1, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Great job Tlaib. That’s worth $27 if you ask me. 😁 .

    • Denise Kulawik | February 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      Yeah. Great job Tlaib. That ensure that I won’t ever vote for Sanders — even if he wins the nomination.

    • ocandro | February 1, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Denise Kulawik but mean Bernie Bros 80% of whom voted HRC against their values are somehow to blame for Trump. Get a grip lady

    • Denise Kulawik | February 1, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @ocandro — awwwww. Whatsa matta widdew Bernie Bwo? Can’t take the fact that turnabout is fair play? Get a grip you millennial feeb. And just an FYI… you and your ilk better figure out real quick that the NEVER BERNIE river runs fast and deep. So going out of your way to alienate mainstream Democrats doesn’t really work in your favor. Good luck to Bernie and you in the general. Should he win the nomination of a party that he neither respects nor honors, then you can be certain that many, many Democrats will do exactly what the Bernie contingent did to Clinton. Now eff yourself, ocandro. Wait. I take that back. You’ve already effed yourself.

    • CRod_93 | February 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Denise Kulawik The hypocrisy of Clinton supporters like yourself.

  9. Jacob Barron | February 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    The hypocrisy is so thick I can barely see through this swamp.

  10. Crimdor | February 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    Democrats can’t even have a concert without things going mental.

  11. Citizen EU | February 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Hillary Clinton is a backstabber and when anyone calls her out, MSNBC has a hissy fit.

    • Rocky Scott II | February 1, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      no it wasn’t calling her out, the person talking purposely said Hillary to get the crowd pump and they booed. The representative encouraged the boo. How is that calling anyone out. Calling someone out like an adult, says what she did so we all know, and then calls her out a out about what was wrong. That is a call out I can agree with and then stand with you.

    • Rocky Scott II | February 1, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      What did Hillary say or do, I missed it. All I saw was Bernie eventually support her. Please fill me in

    • Tom Forest | February 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Citizen EU I voted for her, really wanted in my life time to see a woman President . But now I’m blown away by Trump, and voting Republican for my first time in my life of voting I’m 60

    • FWDC Norac | February 1, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Rocky Scott II Hillary said she can’t stand Bernie last week and called his supporters garbage. I’m paraphrasing. She also said she couldn’t commit to vote for him in the general.

    • Living Legend | February 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Hope you had a Happy BREXIT Day.

  12. MrRayRockstar | February 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Boo MSNBC!

  13. Max Robespierre | February 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Glass jaw Hillary! Dishing but cries when someone holds her to account. A pox on her and her supporters.

  14. John Eli | February 1, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Media campaigning like always

  15. BDMF 1967 | February 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    THEY’RE ALL A BUNCH OF MOE-RONS👍

  16. dizzybynature | February 1, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    thats not what i heard..
    i heard her defend MY 1st amendment right to BOO her.. rightfully so..
    Hillary is as corrupt as they come.. she needs to go away seeing as she is no longer relevant in politics..
    she just wants people to buy her/ her daughters book so she continues to be a turd in the punch bowl and acting as if she isnt a historic loser..

  17. miloallerton | February 1, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Go away Hilary, you lost to a man that wears more foundation than you.

  18. Kim Phuoc Jewelry | February 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    I don’t hear any backlash coverage from MSNBC when Hilary recently said that no one likes Bernie. Its the same as booing Bernie

  19. GIDAEONGULLY | February 1, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Hillary, stop! your husband was Epsteins best friend, what are you trying to accomplish?

  20. MaskHero Zo | February 1, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    So good to see the people have speaking out against the elite.

