Rep. Rashida Tlaib Hillary Clinton's name at an event for Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday night — the candidate himself was not present — and encouraged the crowd to join her. Tlaib was reacting to Hillary Clinton's critical comments about Bernie Sanders in a recent Hulu documentary. On Saturday, Tlaib said her feelings about Clinton "got the best of me."

Rep. Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton At Sanders Rally, Says Feelings 'Got The Best Of Me' | MSNBC