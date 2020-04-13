Rep. Katie Porter Explains The Good And The Bad Of The Coronavirus Bill | All In | MSNBC

Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the good and the bad in the $2 trillion coronavirus package—and discusses the logistics of how Congress will vote amid the pandemic. Aired on 3/25/20.
I trust Katie Porter which is something I cannot say for most politicians.
Yes, she would be a great Vice President. She could take over if Biden couldn’t serve the entire 4 years.
shes a politician? I forgot. It’s that she is not like the others
Katie looks like she came straight from the 1950’s to give you a proper scolding. 🤣
I voted for her in my district…she’s a shining star in California. Great person, great politician.
This bill is nothing more than a shlush fund for corporations
Bailout out the people, not corporations.
While I will be able to get the $1200, it’ll take about 4 months (I have always received my tax return as a physical check).
As for work, I’m a freelance commerical and wedding photographer- a field entirely dependant on in-person collaboration and all of my clients and gigs have cancelled through most of the summer already.
Being a freelancer, I do not qualify for unemployment insurance. 90% of media jobs are gig work so that’s a lot of people who are just screwed.
@Vikman Photography you’re proving my point more the fact that we shouldn’t bailout corporations if they fell let them …that’s what capitalism is about… I question the fact that they needed is referring to Big corporations… well thanks to Bernie Sanders the expanded unemployment to Gig workers… cuz I don’t understand these big companies making all this money all these years and all the sudden they broke that don’t make sense to me be responsible as a business is that simple… not coming at you I’m just saying in general cuz I’m really frustrated with this deal.. privatize the profits socialize the losses this is what this is it’s disgusting
If Corporations are considered people, they should only get $1200.
this is my Congresswoman and i couldn’t love her more! i am hoping for her speedy recovery! she’s trustworthy and up front!
We all love her too! She’s amazing! Hum? Madame President Porter, sure has a nice ring to it!
you’re very lucky.. she is a superstar in the making. I just hope she eventually runs for higher office
Please do your utmost to keep her in office. Orange County as a whole does not deserve her and would sooner have some creepy little Ted Cruz clone represent it.
Real Tijuana O.C. Voted for her and kicked out Mimi Walter and Dana Rohrabacher together in the same election. And you’re seeing our efforts from O.C.
@MidnightFoodSearcher The danger lies with the 42.3% of OC who voted for Tweety Amin.
Katie Porter is one of the few politicians I trust. She is smart, logical and represents the working class so well!
She also does the reading. She digs into the minutia of legislation, which most other congresspeople leave to their staffs to summarize for them, if that.
@Forrest Sprague I appreciate the way she is always prepared and has clearly researched and thoughtfully formed her position.
Katie Porter is a treasure.
@Lonis pettersen She’s also a Single parent & she’s fantastic i love listening to her
Mad respect for Katie Porter.
Katie Porter is so boss. 💪💓
She’s amazing. I hope one day she runs for president.
We need more African Americans 🇦🇫 In the house
She needs to replace Feinstein’s Senate seat
Katie Porter seems like one of the sharpest congressman I have seen and she’s new When she grills a witness, the heat is high, there’s a lot at steak, and it’s very well done.
Katie, live long and prosper.
As one cured from the COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. I am asking every USA friend to wear a mask when you are going outside. This is not just a protection for yourself, but aslo for your Children, your patients, your friends. Take care!
Katie for Vice President !!!
She takes no prisoners. Love this woman. We need a few hundred more just like her.
Please be healthy, Rep. Katie Porter! We need you now more than ever!
She is a future 🌟 ! Perhaps President.
If we are lucky! She is the anti-Trump. Imagine a civil servant actually looking out for the people?
@DIY/LETS CREATE everyone does. My parents in Pakistan were sending the video of her speech/lecture and they don’t usually follow US politics.
She has “hit the ground running” since being elected. She does not get as much attention as AOC because she is more humble and less attractive. But, she has a bright future in public service. God Bless Her!!
I like that woman. Honestly.
I like Rep Porter. She’s smart.
Medicare for all. Covid19 treatment should be covered for all.
At least if nothing more, during this pandemic with knowing now , the Government is forcing Americans who don’t have insurance or underinsured is being forced to pay medical bills for the Coronavirus in which many will refuse medical now which will cost a lot more lives in both parties more than ever all while destroying the economy even more. It is nobodys fault so nobody should be forced to pay this. What good are test if proven positive if people can’t afford treatment and will be refusing? Very stupid decisions with Trump trying to force all Americans back to work with the pandemic going on. If nothing more and temporary at least, medicare for all should be a emergency activation untill at least the pandemic is over.
The reality is that the Hospitals do not even have capacity to treat all the insured.. and they know it.
No other disease – even fatal ones – is covered by tax money. Why should Covid be any different? The government did not cause this disease, nor are they responsible for its spread. Government doesn’t pay your medical bills. That is up to YOU.
@omi god Your name is exactly what I think of your comment. If the government doesn’t foot the bill, you’re going to keep having infectious people in your community. You’re going to keep having people die long after six months from now from Coronavirus. Do Americans really have so little sense of comradery and community spirit that they will let their friends and family, the people in their entire communities suffer perpetually and horribly in this? These aren’t people you don’t know, they’re people in this with you. You’ve seen them, talked to them, bought stuff off them, ridden in their cabs, walked across floors they’ve cleaned, read books they’ve put away, seen and admired the paintings they’ve made, their movies, their music. Your kid plays with their kid in school, your mum goes to yoga class with them.
How can you just stand aside and think the death of 240,000 of your friends and family is acceptable and you don’t want to help even your own grandparents avoid unnecessary suffering and potential death rather than live on and keep contributing to society? How? How can you Americans hold such little value on your neighbours’ lives? I thought the American government was supposed to be made for the people by the people. It was supposed to be a grand thing. So what is with this ‘them’ and ‘us’? It is you. It is all you. ‘Them’ is a different country, even a different planet. If you don’t start working together, you really are going to see so many of your neighbours die.
I just… can’t. I want to feel sorry for you, I want to see it come better for you. But you’re not even willing to help yourselves. You’re the best chance you’ve got and you just don’t give a stuff. ‘Your’ coronavirus will never get stamped out with this attitude. ‘Your’ coronavirus will mutate and come around for a second shot at the people within those borders of yours. This isn’t about eating too many french fries. Not helping your neighbour directly comes back and bites you with this cursed virus. This attitude has already cost American lives.
There’s no ‘we the people’ in your statement. There is no American spirit in it.
She’s such a class act why can’t we have more Katie Porters?
We get what we vote for. We could have more Katie Porters, but we don’t seem to want them in most places.
I CALL HER MADAM PRESIDENT
We can. Vote them into office. Stop voting for Rand Paul, Lyndsay Graham, Tom Cotton, Jeff Sessions, Especially, Moscow Mitch McConnell.
Because they’re struggling to navigate our poor education, healthcare, and justice systems.
That woman is so smart! She is the kind of person we need in the White House.
@yerb — I understand that Porter was in (x#?) of Warren’s university classes, so they are friends 😀
@Thugsy DaClown — an accurate collection, except you forgot… that he cheats at golf, too. See book _Commander in Cheat_ by Rick Reilly. 😊
@Rita Buscadinero — plus common sense and compassion.
God bless Katie Porter and hope she gets healthy again.
I learn so much whenever she is allowed to ask questions during congressional hearings.
I agree. She is so filled with facts. I love her honesty !
I love watching her at hearings, something I never thought I would say. She educates and holds on until she gets the answer. Just in ah. She speaks clearly, consice and facts.
She’s so smart and honest and has always demonstrated that she cares about people. She needs to be president right now
I’d vote for her in a heartbeat.
M.C. Blackwell I’ll take Gov. Cuomo too! He’s the only adult in the room although you are so right about her. Glad that she’s on my side!
Rolf Laugaland I’d rather have Bernie Sanders right now. Don’t trust Joe and his banker friends. He wants to put them in assigned offices like his cabinet. That’s scary!
Even ill, feeling miserable, and probably feverish, Katie Porter makes way more sense than Trump ever has.
Reggie 72 she’s brilliant
She’s brilliant.
I hope she will recover soon, we really need no-nonsense people like her at times like this.