Rep. Katie Porter Explains The Good And The Bad Of The Coronavirus Bill | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 13, 2020

 

Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the good and the bad in the $2 trillion coronavirus package—and discusses the logistics of how Congress will vote amid the pandemic. Aired on 3/25/20.
89 Comments on "Rep. Katie Porter Explains The Good And The Bad Of The Coronavirus Bill | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Billy Jack | March 25, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    I trust Katie Porter which is something I cannot say for most politicians.

    • Carolyn Smith | March 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

      Yes, she would be a great Vice President. She could take over if Biden couldn’t serve the entire 4 years.

    • Jamie St. Louis | March 30, 2020 at 5:31 AM | Reply

      shes a politician? I forgot. It’s that she is not like the others

    • Brad Farrow | April 6, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      @YouMockMe go crawl under a rock

    • Brad Farrow | April 6, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      @YouMockMe Stupidity would suggest going to work when it’s possible you could infect everyone you come into contact with so you have only shown YOUR stupidity.

    • Bat Boy | April 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      Katie looks like she came straight from the 1950’s to give you a proper scolding. 🤣
      I voted for her in my district…she’s a shining star in California. Great person, great politician.

  2. Lenox W | March 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    This bill is nothing more than a shlush fund for corporations

    Bailout out the people, not corporations.

    • Vikman Photography | March 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Strawhat 845 take me for example.

      While I will be able to get the $1200, it’ll take about 4 months (I have always received my tax return as a physical check).

      As for work, I’m a freelance commerical and wedding photographer- a field entirely dependant on in-person collaboration and all of my clients and gigs have cancelled through most of the summer already.

      Being a freelancer, I do not qualify for unemployment insurance. 90% of media jobs are gig work so that’s a lot of people who are just screwed.

    • Strawhat 845 | March 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      @Vikman Photography you’re proving my point more the fact that we shouldn’t bailout corporations if they fell let them …that’s what capitalism is about… I question the fact that they needed is referring to Big corporations… well thanks to Bernie Sanders the expanded unemployment to Gig workers… cuz I don’t understand these big companies making all this money all these years and all the sudden they broke that don’t make sense to me be responsible as a business is that simple… not coming at you I’m just saying in general cuz I’m really frustrated with this deal.. privatize the profits socialize the losses this is what this is it’s disgusting

    • Edward Haglin | March 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @Richard Milhous Nixon sounds like a bad case of learned helplessness best cure is to work for election security reform movement to fund a election security cyberspace force to protect our elections . military Dictatorship never bring the security they promise only repression and violence .tell me when a military take over made things better for a country?

    • Forrest Sprague | March 27, 2020 at 4:14 AM | Reply

      @Richard Milhous Nixon So you wanna throw the baby out with the bath water?

    • reallyAZ nokidding | March 29, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      If Corporations are considered people, they should only get $1200.

  3. Robin S | March 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    this is my Congresswoman and i couldn’t love her more! i am hoping for her speedy recovery! she’s trustworthy and up front!

    • Thunderquill Radio | March 26, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      We all love her too! She’s amazing! Hum? Madame President Porter, sure has a nice ring to it!

    • Keith C | March 26, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      you’re very lucky.. she is a superstar in the making. I just hope she eventually runs for higher office

    • Real Tijuana | March 26, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

      Please do your utmost to keep her in office. Orange County as a whole does not deserve her and would sooner have some creepy little Ted Cruz clone represent it.

    • MidnightFoodSearcher | March 26, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      Real Tijuana O.C. Voted for her and kicked out Mimi Walter and Dana Rohrabacher together in the same election. And you’re seeing our efforts from O.C.

    • Real Tijuana | March 26, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

      @MidnightFoodSearcher The danger lies with the 42.3% of OC who voted for Tweety Amin.

  4. Jen 417 | March 25, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Katie Porter is one of the few politicians I trust. She is smart, logical and represents the working class so well!

    • Forrest Sprague | March 27, 2020 at 4:04 AM | Reply

      She also does the reading. She digs into the minutia of legislation, which most other congresspeople leave to their staffs to summarize for them, if that.

    • Forrest Sprague | March 27, 2020 at 4:05 AM | Reply

      @The Itis She’s a decent human being and you’re not.

    • Jen 417 | March 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      @Forrest Sprague I appreciate the way she is always prepared and has clearly researched and thoughtfully formed her position.

    • Michele Mcneill | March 27, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

      @The Itis you mean like the current President?

    • Vikman Photography | March 27, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      @Michele Mcneill let’s not become the bullies. We can evaluate his record and policy decisions without mocking his appearance.

  5. Erin Cress | March 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Katie Porter is a treasure.

  6. Sonja Baris | March 25, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Katie Porter is so boss. 💪💓

  7. Paige McCoy | March 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    She’s amazing. I hope one day she runs for president.

  8. David V | March 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Katie Porter seems like one of the sharpest congressman I have seen and she’s new When she grills a witness, the heat is high, there’s a lot at steak, and it’s very well done.
    Katie, live long and prosper.

  9. demusicfan | March 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Please be healthy, Rep. Katie Porter! We need you now more than ever!

  10. David Ellis | March 25, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    She is a future 🌟 ! Perhaps President.

    • DIY/LETS CREATE | March 26, 2020 at 12:48 AM | Reply

      I like her too

    • Kevin Buxton | March 26, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      If we are lucky! She is the anti-Trump. Imagine a civil servant actually looking out for the people?

    • Jhon Shephard | March 26, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

      @DIY/LETS CREATE everyone does. My parents in Pakistan were sending the video of her speech/lecture and they don’t usually follow US politics.

    • Phillip Pux Lucas | March 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

      She has “hit the ground running” since being elected. She does not get as much attention as AOC because she is more humble and less attractive. But, she has a bright future in public service. God Bless Her!!

  11. Thomas Carroll | March 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I like that woman. Honestly.

  12. Steven Paul | March 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    I like Rep Porter. She’s smart.

  13. hollykdjf | March 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    Medicare for all. Covid19 treatment should be covered for all.

    • Support your Troops & Atheletes | March 26, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      At least if nothing more, during this pandemic with knowing now , the Government is forcing Americans who don’t have insurance or underinsured is being forced to pay medical bills for the Coronavirus in which many will refuse medical now which will cost a lot more lives in both parties more than ever all while destroying the economy even more. It is nobodys fault so nobody should be forced to pay this. What good are test if proven positive if people can’t afford treatment and will be refusing? Very stupid decisions with Trump trying to force all Americans back to work with the pandemic going on. If nothing more and temporary at least, medicare for all should be a emergency activation untill at least the pandemic is over.

    • Hannah wells | March 26, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      The reality is that the Hospitals do not even have capacity to treat all the insured.. and they know it.

    • omi god | March 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      No other disease – even fatal ones – is covered by tax money. Why should Covid be any different? The government did not cause this disease, nor are they responsible for its spread. Government doesn’t pay your medical bills. That is up to YOU.

    • VAPX007 | April 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @omi god Your name is exactly what I think of your comment. If the government doesn’t foot the bill, you’re going to keep having infectious people in your community. You’re going to keep having people die long after six months from now from Coronavirus. Do Americans really have so little sense of comradery and community spirit that they will let their friends and family, the people in their entire communities suffer perpetually and horribly in this? These aren’t people you don’t know, they’re people in this with you. You’ve seen them, talked to them, bought stuff off them, ridden in their cabs, walked across floors they’ve cleaned, read books they’ve put away, seen and admired the paintings they’ve made, their movies, their music. Your kid plays with their kid in school, your mum goes to yoga class with them.
      How can you just stand aside and think the death of 240,000 of your friends and family is acceptable and you don’t want to help even your own grandparents avoid unnecessary suffering and potential death rather than live on and keep contributing to society? How? How can you Americans hold such little value on your neighbours’ lives? I thought the American government was supposed to be made for the people by the people. It was supposed to be a grand thing. So what is with this ‘them’ and ‘us’? It is you. It is all you. ‘Them’ is a different country, even a different planet. If you don’t start working together, you really are going to see so many of your neighbours die.
      I just… can’t. I want to feel sorry for you, I want to see it come better for you. But you’re not even willing to help yourselves. You’re the best chance you’ve got and you just don’t give a stuff. ‘Your’ coronavirus will never get stamped out with this attitude. ‘Your’ coronavirus will mutate and come around for a second shot at the people within those borders of yours. This isn’t about eating too many french fries. Not helping your neighbour directly comes back and bites you with this cursed virus. This attitude has already cost American lives.
      There’s no ‘we the people’ in your statement. There is no American spirit in it.

  14. Fabiola Antoine | March 25, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

    She’s such a class act why can’t we have more Katie Porters?

  15. Zelda | March 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    That woman is so smart! She is the kind of person we need in the White House.

  16. Peachy Keen | March 25, 2020 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    God bless Katie Porter and hope she gets healthy again.

  17. Catherine Williams | March 25, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    I learn so much whenever she is allowed to ask questions during congressional hearings.

    • G Forcke | March 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM | Reply

      I agree. She is so filled with facts. I love her honesty !

    • TikiHi77 | March 27, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      I love watching her at hearings, something I never thought I would say. She educates and holds on until she gets the answer. Just in ah. She speaks clearly, consice and facts.

  18. M.C. Blackwell | March 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    She’s so smart and honest and has always demonstrated that she cares about people. She needs to be president right now

  19. Reggie 72 | March 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Even ill, feeling miserable, and probably feverish, Katie Porter makes way more sense than Trump ever has.

  20. AsellusPrimus | March 26, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    I hope she will recover soon, we really need no-nonsense people like her at times like this.

