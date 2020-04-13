Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the good and the bad in the $2 trillion coronavirus package—and discusses the logistics of how Congress will vote amid the pandemic. Aired on 3/25/20.

Rep. Katie Porter Explains The Good And The Bad Of The Coronavirus Bill | All In | MSNBC