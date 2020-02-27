‘Recycling Grannies’ turn trash into treasure | Humankind

These grandmas transform plastic bags into purses and sleeping mats and it's as magical as it sounds. 😱
RELATED VIDEO » Grandpa crochets vitiligo dolls:
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Good job 👍
Love this story! Bless them! 💕
FREAKING FANTASTIC
You Gramas rock
The finished product is Made in the USA not China! Bravo Recycling Grannies!
Thumbs up! Cause that’s gonna be your peoples job for the next thousand years. Cleaning the mess yall made of the world.
Revelation 13:9-10
[9]If any man have an ear, let him hear.
[10]He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.
Revelation 11:18
[18]And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest 👉🏾destroy them which destroy the earth.👈🏾
💓💓💓
That is a great thing to do for the community . It is a very neat way to recycle those plastic bags. Those purses looked very nice. I would love to have one for sure. I have heard many times, that what some peoples trash can be a treasure for someone else. Great thing you grannies are doing. Have a blessed day.😇