Daniel Goldman, former House Impeachment Inquiry majority counsel, talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficulty he had obtaining a coronavirus test to confirm that the symptoms he he had were from the novel coronavirus. Aired on 03/16/2020.

Recovering From Coronavirus, Daniel Goldman Describes Testing Ordeal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC