Daniel Goldman, former House Impeachment Inquiry majority counsel, talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficulty he had obtaining a coronavirus test to confirm that the symptoms he he had were from the novel coronavirus. Aired on 03/16/2020.
Recovering From Coronavirus, Daniel Goldman Describes Testing Ordeal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Trump is the great, the omnipotent, the all powerful Wizard of Oz. Take a look behind the curtain. Nothing but a little man child with a big mouth.
@Hec III he shouldn’t walk, he should run.
EXACTLY!!!!!! you nailed it!!!
Amen. You said what I was thinking
@Mike Mike says trump’s puppet
Excellent analogy.
I love this man
America needs him. He did exceptionally well during the impeachment hearings of Donald Janice Trump
@KB Peters 👍 thanks for some great info!
@Gabe Dudley
@john Barry that just sounds stupid.
——————————
I guess the Consitution sounds stupid to you people.
Dear God. You are a prime example of a typical Trump supporter.
Gabe Dudley
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/06/ivanka-trump-gets-initial-approval-from-china-for-16-trademarks.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jul/08/troubling-overlap-between-jared-kushner-business-interests-and-us-foreign-policy
https://www.gq.com/story/kushner-company-flooded-with-money
To name a few…
@Gabe Dudley You should educate yourself Dudley….you are not looking too smart here. The House Impeaches, and the Senate can choose to remove from office or not. You look goofy, mostly because of your silly emojis.
First knowledge of the virus in China was in late December,the democrats ignored it and continued with the impeachment in the senate January 26- February 7,the impeachment is going to cost lives.
He is a true American Patriot. Glad he’s starting to feel better.
@Mer Kin pp
@ET Good kb
@A ndrew Cass troll
Mer Kin, first, the infection rate for flu is 1%, the communication rate of COVID19,is 2.5%. The mortality rate of flu is 0.1%, for COVID19 is 3.4%, there is a vaccine for flu, none for COVID19. these are figures released by the WHO, and CDC. The fact is we have no idea about the people infected by the virus because of inadequate testing, and the mortality rates for the same reason. Trump is not responsible for the virus, partially responsible for the failure to prepare in time, but definitely responsible for the misinformation and delays in implementing measures to prevent the spread and identify the areas and patients.
@Mer Kin YAWWWWWN
awesome man- high integrity! get well soon sir… !!
I’m glad he’s getting better. Why anybody should have to work that hard for a simple test is beyond me. He had the symptoms. He should have been tested automatically. A few months ago I had symptoms, went to hospital and was pronounced as having the flu. It should be that easy for everybody. Oh, wait. the color bad bronzer is in power…
@Power corrupts Exactly. And when China provided the virus genome IN JANUARY, Trump rather spread conspiracy theories than get prepared. And then said “no thank you” to WHO testing kits.
Cut Twice, I know right.
Trump supporters, please forget about party and the lies. Let us work together and save Americans lives.
@Power corruptsgood advice!
Also use disposable gloves especially while grocery shopping. I made myself some hand sanitizer (isopropyl alcohol, aloe and tea tree oil) that I carry with me and spray on the cart before I touch it even with the gloves on since the Purell wipes are always out. After I get to my car I remove the gloves and throw them out, then spray my hands and the steering wheel etc.
But now we’re in lockdown. Will be ordering my groceries online.
Linda Scott po
He was the most interesting, no-nonsense member on the Impeachment Inquiry panel. Glad he’s doing ok now.
Tim Smith Russia Russia Russia give it up fraud boy you had a flu
@A ndrew Cass troll
No-nonsense? The whole Impeachment was nonsense.
@everybodylovesdevin : Well yes. To those who prefer the comfort of being served their nonsense of choice.
If people would have been concentrating on the virus(stocking up on masks and equipment) 2 months ago instead of wasting their time on that impeachment BS we would be much better prepared .The impeachment is going to cost many lives.
President Trump called the Covid19 pandemic a hoax by his political rivals.
That is mental illness
@Kidlat Kidlat Exactly. Why is it that I can be tested today, if I wish, but Americans can’t? So much for the US being the leader of the free world when it’s anything but.
So he created his own fake news that his rivals created a pandemic hoax? Can you believe this guy ever? This useless man spends his time golfing..n lost precious 3 mths to prepare for this. He said everything is under control. Is it?
The docs in healthcare state they do not have sufficient masks and ventilators and they’re in dire need.
No he didn’t …watch the video and try and think logically.
@hej la4 You are a big fat liar just like Trump 16,000.
This video is Trump CALLING COVID19 A HOAX!
https://youtu.be/-YtV-dTSs7I
Whistleblower you are a moron
I like Daniel. Smart guy. I’m glad he’s getting better.
@Cooking with TSS don’t go infecting anyone else since you’re probably too stupid to follow the CDC’s directions.
@Linda Scott stupidity is his infection
You have excellent taste Ray.
@Gary Logan Thank you, Gary 🙂
Ray El and I actually believe him about his symptoms and his journey, although I think Rachel calling it an Odyssey a bit much. Glad he’s doing well and his family is recovering. I’d like to commend him for being truthful and frank about how his story played out! Corona Virus is serious but it does NOT equal a death sentence. Do what you are told to do to avoid it, if you have it, self-isolate and follow doctors’ orders which don’t always mean hospitalization and don’t hoard supplies!! The only way we’ll get through this is to look after each other’s as well as out selves!!! We can do this but we MUST work together #flattenthecurve #dontbeselfish #thinkofeveryone #wellsurvive #stayinside #socialdistance #bekind #bepatient #behuman
VERY NICE AND HUMBLE GUY ….THNKX FOR THE GOOD INFO. ….
MAJIKDIVA He’s a whining snowflake Who found a safe place with the Maddow lad
Let’s face the facts. Trump lied to us. We were offered tests from other countries, but he said no. It’s more important to let US companies get the money for the tests, than making sure US citizens are alive.
@Whiskeysuds Jackwagon this virus don’t care if you are a Dems or Republican . It don’t care what color you are. There no time for you bs we have a president in the white house that only care about money and saving his billionaire and millionaire friends. The United State needs a leader not a grown cold hearted child.
@Whiskeysuds Jackwagon Just back in February Trump was calling the virus a hoax.
@Logan McLean Without test data, regardless of any shortfall in accuracy, we are denied the ability to map, track and respond to infection patterns and sites. You don’t need to be a genius to get that.
Whiskeys jackwagon, first, Trump is not responsible for the virus, he’s possibly responsible for the failure to prepare in time, but he’s definitely responsible for misinformation, and delays in testing, and addressing the issue. Regarding your healthcare, thank the Republicans and Joe Lieberman for the costs of your healthcare. They prevented the public option which would have kept insurance companies honest. Please explain how paying insurance companies 25-33% of your premiums and adding another layer of bureaucracy for hospitals and doctors processing forms and codes designed to deny coverages saved you money. Medicare and Medicaid costs run 1.6-6% for processing, and streamlining the process with a single form would save time and money. Another point is changing networks and plans by companies, duplicate paperwork, and would prevent changing doctors. The final point is 80% of bankruptcy filings are due to catastrophic illnesses, and of those 75% had insurance. Do you REALLY believe that putting profits over patients is beneficial for the healthcare system? Insurance companies charge from 18-65 for coverage, after 65 you’re dumped on Medicare, if you develop a debilitating disease or accident, you can’t work, Medicaid kicks in. Government pays the bulk of healthcare, insurance companies collect the profit. I’m short, you’re a moron.
No he wants to make money on it.
what about my sister. after 6 weeks still not tested for covid 19. after every test from strep to rheumatic fever.
she has been in and out of u of m 5 times no help. fever, throat, lungs, joints, no test , no help. they cant get test approved, now everyone is sick, it is pathetic and just beginning. maybe the most egregious screw up in american history is just beginning
@Donald Bo Okay, Michigan, then. There are other “U of M’s” in the country.
I wish your sister luck. Looks like we’re going to be in this bottleneck for awhile longer, regardless of which “M” we’re talking about. In my case, it’s Maryland.
@Astrobrant2 Sorry the wolverines. My hometown arrogance bleed Maize and Blue so I forgot there are other U of M out there. Thanks for the well wishes. This is going to get much worse i fear.
By the way didnt Maryland copy the wolverines Helmet? LOL
I will pray for your sister.
@Carol Price Thank You The world needs as many prayers as we can
It is so not right. I am so sorry to hear this. Wishing your sister speedy recovery and you stay well.
Everyone who was connected with the CORONAVIRUS,, came out and gave a REAL Statement about their Experience.,
But TRUMPSHIT AND HIS SWAMPS WILL DIE LYING.
Real statement but fake virus. Were they really infected? Go ahead and say they were but be prepared for me to ask how did you know. https://youtu.be/v_CoEPs1mgI
that’s the most positive outcome of this virus, as far as I’m concerned. The people who are flippant, arrogant, nonchalant and IGNORANT gonna all be the front line victims. nothing wrong with thinning the herd, imo. Maybe we can get rid of all the stupid ppl and get to work on saving the planet.
#Darwin #SurvivaloftheFittest
@Beth Ewhat are you doing for the planet? Or by saying “we” you meant the puppet replacements?
That is insane on top of being ill you have to be able to tell the doctor who possibly infected you??? Only in America.
Obviously, given the overwhelming demand, there have to be CRITERIA otherwise an already overloaded system will completely break down – particularly at the beginning of the crisis. But hey you carry on watching the lovely Rachel and wallow in your TDS. His wife, as he slips in at the end, got a test no problem.
@hej la4 You are a propaganda gullible consumer. If he has the symptoms and tested negative for the flu, cut the crap and give him the test. We have a mediocre government with a mediocre response. The results are very telling with the amount of infected in the nation versus other countries like Taiwan. They are doing what needs to be done and being so close to China have avoided the situation we are now in. Our health isn’t a priority to the #1 economy of the world. Still in the middle of the pandemic what has been a conservative talking point is racism and the need of a physical wall. Not that security isn’t needed but the priorities are upside down.
@VILMA CABAN BABILONIA Contradicted yourself at the end there. The reason Taiwan is doing relatively fine is that they stopped travel from China early on (February 5). They distrust China for historical reasons. Their “racism” saved lives.
@hej la4 Wow! What a way to twist facts to support racism. We’ll be racist with Trump and the GOP on Nov. 3, 2020 for historical reasons too! https://youtu.be/XjqD_9ScTIA
Oh no. He did an amazing job with impeachment trial. In a perfect or realistic world Trump would have been, should have been convicted. Glad he’s ok.
How important is that impeachment now?…puts things in prospective doesn’t it.
Trump should resign and turn himself into the SD NY justice center for processing.
So glad you are feeling better, Mr. Goldman!!! I hope your wife gets through too. You are a great man !! 🇺🇲
Trump talks like a credit card application. All he says was the “0% interest” part. All the small prints that screw you over… trump will never tell you about.
That’s what everyone wants to do when they are burning with fever and feel like a truck ran over you i, drive house away to have a test. If trump gets re elected America is doomed worse than now
At this point, why are we still giving Trump a microphone , never takes responsibility for anything and lies as if his life depended on it, sad!
Eric Charles: That’s because his life does depend on it. Literally.
Trump is a danger to himself and everyone he claims to represent.