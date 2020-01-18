Queen Elizabeth has released a statement about how they will approach Meghan and Harry stepping back form their duties as royals. NBC News' Molly Hunter works through the details of the arrangement.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Queen Releases Statement On Meghan And Harry's Future As Royals | MSNBC
Her grandson not son 😉
I caught that too!
It’s astonishing that people watch the news now days. They are 24/7 making idiotic mistakes.
My balls are harry
Only stupid Americans believe that Harry is Charles son!
That’s her grandson
Only Americans and imbeciles believe that Harry is Charles real son!
Does the Queen’s son, Andrew get to retain his HRH title? When will he be extradited to the U.S. for questioning?
@BJ Smith exactly they work to CAUSE poverty so they can be rich
@Valerie Folse There is no guilt because powerful people saw to it that Epstein is no longer in the land of the living. He had to much info he could release they saw to it that would never happen. But there’s one thing we all know there is someone who sits high and looks low, he knows all and sees all. In the end he will be judge, jury and executioner. They may escape man’s law, but there are Consequences to be and will be paid.
@Fancy Brooks You left out O.J.’s lawyer Dershowitz who is now Trumps lawyer and the Orange King himself.
Her son, Harry? If so, that’s the real story!
My thoughts exactly. LMAO
James Comey is in a lot of trouble 😁.
https://youtu.be/l7HbYsyuLwk
Hahaha!! omg!!
You just never know lol
When will the Queen make a statement on her “Peodophile son” Andrew.!when are we going to see some justice in that horrible situation. Oh sorry I forgot…… NEVER.
@Tony Coleman If charged, it will be very difficult for the UK not to extradite Andrew. It is going to be very complicated and very, very interesting.
@Bailey Rodgers He’s defending pedophile because he’s white and he feels he have to defend him. That’s makes him racists and pedophile
Duchy of Cornwall passes to William when Charles becomes King.
@OldskolFan HM the Queen is the most popular and then William and his wife/children
@audrey pard according to who’s polls?
@OldskolFan it’s not show business. The monarch is the head of state.
@audrey pard Harry has high earning potential. So does Meghan, the $$$ will come pouring in for them in a matter of months , they are well connected& loved by many outside of England. They are free to make their own $$$$. Harry will be a multi Billionaire in less than 2yrs. Mark my words. The RF should have done more to keep the press at bay, now they won’t have the revenue & interest that Harry & Meg generated. Harry will be just fine. William will be King of England, but Harry is King of the world, & hearts.
@Benilde Moreno Didn’t the Commonwealth governor generals already agree that Charles is to be King?
“.. queen has released a statement on HER SON Harry..” ???
what the.. 🙁
He isn’t even Charles son! Everyone with half a brain knows that!
@ROGER STONE Frank Garrett
Wait☝️This is still “news”? & did the Queen publicly acknowledge this “scandal” TWICE but mum’s the word on Andrew?
What am I not getting?
@David Hale because he’s the maximum authority in the US and the crimes or part of the crimes were committed over here? Thus that answer to you? I like to go after him myself, but that wouldn’t be to wise, so I’ll wait.
@OldskolFan he’ll sleep like a baby, no worries.
@Aziza Ibrahim not going to answer her, I don’t read when the text is a long one. Nope. Thanks for doing that.
how about shutting your yap this about Harry not Andrew and beside hes innocent till proven guilty here something mind your business and leave my cousin alone. They will do what they have to.
@Aziza Ibrahim Why you defending those families destroyed so many lives and colonized intire the darker skin people around the world. And enslaved hundreds millions blacks and destroyed Africa aboriginal people in Australia new Zealand and many other places. They took down Iran prime minister’s and put Shah as king who gave the oil to them and USA. And the family are also pedophiles. Prince Charles best friend was Jimmy Savile the biggest pedophile in UK history slept with over thousands of children and getting away with it in 60 years after he’s death it came out it was the royal the police and bbc and mi5 secret agency covered for him. Prince Andrew best friend was Jeffrey Epstein and you protecting that family.
Getting real old….real fast !!!! At the end of the day, they aren’t the cure for cancer!
You can’t even get these facts straight. He’s Diana’s son.
He’s Charles’ son. If he was just Diana’s son, we wouldn’t even be talking about him
@Vacuum guys He is Charles & Diana son, takes 2…
If you guys really believe that Harry is Charles son then you are too stupid for words!!!
yep that he is and she’d proud of harry for taking a stand he had enough
No big deal mate.
Breaking news….grandson moves out of grandmas house…..gives up allowance.
@Leeanne Bishop : Gave up what his welfare or a crown that he is so far down the line to get? Harry doesn’t care about that life and I don’t blame him. The Royals have no official business and are only important in England.
😆😂😂😂heeeheeeheee 😆
@Catherine Gold The wonderful gentleman will still be king if his brother and his three kids all die. As the family often travels (flies) together, it is a possibility. Then his lovely wife will be a princess. As for getting family money, ask Donald J. and his four grown children about that.
Ikr.. right out of the gate news caster skips a generation, lol 😆
That fair and the press need to back off now and leave them alone.
@Carol Weaver Did you even know of Meghan before her relationship with Harry? How in the world did she survive for 30+ years without all the publicity and then all of a sudden become a publicity hog? They have already announced that they are retiring from public life by cutting back on the work they do for the Crown. What more do you want from them? Should they go into complete seclusion? Should they become recluses? Would that please you? Sheesh. Don’t count on the press to behave. Good news doesn’t sell copy.
Leave them alone? They want the attention.
@Leeanne Bishop lol. No. Prince Charles will pay for their expenses through the purse of the Duchy of Cornwall.
@Fancy Brooks We will see given time what happens.
I thought Phillip was gonna stab Meghan with his sword/sitting-cane. If we’re gonna have royals, I want Game-of-Thrones-style royals!
This isn’t “Breaking News”… smh
Hope they can live happy as a family where they chose to live. let’s just let people be happy!
Thank you!
Oh happy day, Harry has wanted out of the RF for years, well before he met Meghan and was now able to pull the trigger with the support of a strong woman by his side! That 2+ million they will payback for the renovations on Frogmore is but a drop in the bucket to them. The important take away is they get to live their lives on their terms not being dictated to by this dusty centuries old relic of the pass which is the RF! I wish them well in whatever endeavor they embark on moving forward!!!!
Well said👐👍🙏🏼💪👏💖💖💖💖
Yes! Good for them
This is breaking news? It should come under “gossip”
It is about time the U.K. kicks the whole bunch of leeches out of the U.K.
As a Canadian, I hope that we’ll become a proper republic one day. Away with that woman and her odd and over-privileged family.
then the UK will crash. their #1 product to the world is tabloid media…
FAKE NEWS: “lose their HRH title “
REAL NEWS: they still are HRH; however they will not USE the title, unless their doing work for the Queen.
They literally said that…
Nobody gives a royal crap. This isn’t even news. Also it isn’t her son.