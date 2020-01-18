Queen Releases Statement On Meghan And Harry’s Future As Royals | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 18, 2020

 

Queen Elizabeth has released a statement about how they will approach Meghan and Harry stepping back form their duties as royals. NBC News' Molly Hunter works through the details of the arrangement.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Queen Releases Statement On Meghan And Harry's Future As Royals | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

65 Comments on "Queen Releases Statement On Meghan And Harry’s Future As Royals | MSNBC"

  1. Cassey Ingalls | January 18, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Her grandson not son 😉

  2. The Boom | January 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    That’s her grandson

  3. papa pie | January 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Does the Queen’s son, Andrew get to retain his HRH title? When will he be extradited to the U.S. for questioning?

    • Karen Brock | January 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

      @BJ Smith exactly they work to CAUSE poverty so they can be rich

    • BJ Smith | January 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      @Valerie Folse There is no guilt because powerful people saw to it that Epstein is no longer in the land of the living. He had to much info he could release they saw to it that would never happen. But there’s one thing we all know there is someone who sits high and looks low, he knows all and sees all. In the end he will be judge, jury and executioner. They may escape man’s law, but there are Consequences to be and will be paid.

    • BJ Smith | January 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      @Fancy Brooks You left out O.J.’s lawyer Dershowitz who is now Trumps lawyer and the Orange King himself.

  4. Brett Miller | January 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Her son, Harry? If so, that’s the real story!

  5. Tony Coleman | January 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    When will the Queen make a statement on her “Peodophile son” Andrew.!when are we going to see some justice in that horrible situation. Oh sorry I forgot…… NEVER.

    • Alex Mitchell | January 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      @Tony Coleman If charged, it will be very difficult for the UK not to extradite Andrew. It is going to be very complicated and very, very interesting.

    • Mohamed Hussein | January 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      @Bailey Rodgers He’s defending pedophile because he’s white and he feels he have to defend him. That’s makes him racists and pedophile

  6. JaffaCakes2019 | January 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Duchy of Cornwall passes to William when Charles becomes King.

    • audrey pard | January 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @OldskolFan HM the Queen is the most popular and then William and his wife/children

    • OldskolFan | January 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @audrey pard according to who’s polls?

    • 🍯 blood honey | January 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @OldskolFan it’s not show business. The monarch is the head of state.

    • Flower Power | January 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @audrey pard Harry has high earning potential. So does Meghan, the $$$ will come pouring in for them in a matter of months , they are well connected& loved by many outside of England. They are free to make their own $$$$. Harry will be a multi Billionaire in less than 2yrs. Mark my words. The RF should have done more to keep the press at bay, now they won’t have the revenue & interest that Harry & Meg generated. Harry will be just fine. William will be King of England, but Harry is King of the world, & hearts.

    • Jeff Kardos Jr. | January 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Benilde Moreno Didn’t the Commonwealth governor generals already agree that Charles is to be King?

  7. Andi Setiawan | January 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    “.. queen has released a statement on HER SON Harry..” ???
    what the.. 🙁

  8. Gee Naz | January 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Wait☝️This is still “news”? & did the Queen publicly acknowledge this “scandal” TWICE but mum’s the word on Andrew?

    What am I not getting?

    • Lauren May | January 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      @David Hale because he’s the maximum authority in the US and the crimes or part of the crimes were committed over here? Thus that answer to you? I like to go after him myself, but that wouldn’t be to wise, so I’ll wait.

    • Lauren May | January 18, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @OldskolFan he’ll sleep like a baby, no worries.

    • Lauren May | January 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

      @Aziza Ibrahim not going to answer her, I don’t read when the text is a long one. Nope. Thanks for doing that.

    • Leeanne Bishop | January 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      how about shutting your yap this about Harry not Andrew and beside hes innocent till proven guilty here something mind your business and leave my cousin alone. They will do what they have to.

    • Mohamed Hussein | January 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      @Aziza Ibrahim Why you defending those families destroyed so many lives and colonized intire the darker skin people around the world. And enslaved hundreds millions blacks and destroyed Africa aboriginal people in Australia new Zealand and many other places. They took down Iran prime minister’s and put Shah as king who gave the oil to them and USA. And the family are also pedophiles. Prince Charles best friend was Jimmy Savile the biggest pedophile in UK history slept with over thousands of children and getting away with it in 60 years after he’s death it came out it was the royal the police and bbc and mi5 secret agency covered for him. Prince Andrew best friend was Jeffrey Epstein and you protecting that family.

  9. Marianne Bonner | January 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Getting real old….real fast !!!! At the end of the day, they aren’t the cure for cancer!

  10. Gladys Amundsen | January 18, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    You can’t even get these facts straight. He’s Diana’s son.

  11. S Steelhead | January 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Breaking news….grandson moves out of grandmas house…..gives up allowance.

    • Tiff'sTravels2012 | January 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @Leeanne Bishop : Gave up what his welfare or a crown that he is so far down the line to get? Harry doesn’t care about that life and I don’t blame him. The Royals have no official business and are only important in England.

    • Benilde Moreno | January 18, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      😆😂😂😂heeeheeeheee 😆

    • ruth depew | January 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      @Catherine Gold The wonderful gentleman will still be king if his brother and his three kids all die. As the family often travels (flies) together, it is a possibility. Then his lovely wife will be a princess. As for getting family money, ask Donald J. and his four grown children about that.

    • Daisylady KLG | January 18, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Ikr.. right out of the gate news caster skips a generation, lol 😆

  12. Donna McDonald | January 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    That fair and the press need to back off now and leave them alone.

    • Fancy Brooks | January 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Carol Weaver Did you even know of Meghan before her relationship with Harry? How in the world did she survive for 30+ years without all the publicity and then all of a sudden become a publicity hog? They have already announced that they are retiring from public life by cutting back on the work they do for the Crown. What more do you want from them? Should they go into complete seclusion? Should they become recluses? Would that please you? Sheesh. Don’t count on the press to behave. Good news doesn’t sell copy.

    • Victory Morningstar | January 18, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      Leave them alone? They want the attention.

    • Victory Morningstar | January 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      @Leeanne Bishop lol. No. Prince Charles will pay for their expenses through the purse of the Duchy of Cornwall.

    • Carol Weaver | January 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Fancy Brooks We will see given time what happens.

  13. ChannelMath | January 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    I thought Phillip was gonna stab Meghan with his sword/sitting-cane. If we’re gonna have royals, I want Game-of-Thrones-style royals!

  14. Wicked Jess | January 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    This isn’t “Breaking News”… smh

  15. eileen hohwald | January 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Hope they can live happy as a family where they chose to live. let’s just let people be happy!

  16. swamp5050 | January 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Oh happy day, Harry has wanted out of the RF for years, well before he met Meghan and was now able to pull the trigger with the support of a strong woman by his side! That 2+ million they will payback for the renovations on Frogmore is but a drop in the bucket to them. The important take away is they get to live their lives on their terms not being dictated to by this dusty centuries old relic of the pass which is the RF! I wish them well in whatever endeavor they embark on moving forward!!!!

  17. Peter McGlothin | January 18, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    This is breaking news? It should come under “gossip”

  18. Chuck Derby | January 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    It is about time the U.K. kicks the whole bunch of leeches out of the U.K.

  19. Chantal Noisin | January 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    FAKE NEWS: “lose their HRH title “
    REAL NEWS: they still are HRH; however they will not USE the title, unless their doing work for the Queen.

  20. Mud Flap | January 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Nobody gives a royal crap. This isn’t even news. Also it isn’t her son.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.