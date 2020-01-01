Protesters retreat after attacking US embassy

January 1, 2020

 

Iraqi security forces have regained control of the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad after the compound was rocked by a second day of mass protests. CNN's Arwa Damon reports. #CNN #News

60 Comments on "Protesters retreat after attacking US embassy"

  1. Angelo 23 | January 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Amazing things happen when you send Marines instead of just going to sleep and wait another day.

  2. Jeff Smith | January 1, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Fredo News!

  3. Emma Potter | January 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    I think the US has meddled enough in the Middle East…. time to get out and use all that US tax dollars to fix it’s own problems…

    • uncle Ricky | January 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! THE YEAR OF JOHN 💪 BULL 💪 DURHAM!!!!🇱🇷🇱🇷🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🗽🗽🙄🙄🇱🇷🇱🇷

    • Frankie Dawn | January 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      Oil

    • John Patrick | January 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @uncle Ricky Crossfire Boomerang
      What comes around, goes around.

    • Jeff Goddin | January 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Common, but ignorant notion. “Foreign aid” is a misnomer, since every dollar spent is in America’s interest first. Do we screw up? Sure. Should we pull our heads in like a turtle and pretend the rest of the world can’t touch us if we ignore it? I hope you know the answer.

    • r. grambo | January 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      exactly. how about we just mind our own f’n buisness. this is not how i want to spend my tax dollars.

  4. politechjunky | January 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    “Iran backed protestors” Let Iraqis decide its future, if it’s with the U.S. or Iran. Why are we even in Iraq because weapons of mass destruction, democracy.

    • Serage Aldeen Malik Ibraheem | January 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      @Ryan Gutierrez many left but yes there are many still live in Baghdad and north of Iraq

    • Johnny C | January 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      *O* peration
      *I* raqi
      *L* iberation

    • elijah mikle | January 1, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @altruistic angel Because we haven’t been doing that already to much failure. So let’s try it again and again. Your literally insane. Trying the same thing and excepting different results.
      How about we leave them be and maybe they won’t want to make a another round of 9/11 attackers that where literally Saudi Arabia. Oppps missed the mark in that one. Saudi Arabia still to this day backs terror groups. We turn a blind eye and even send out troops to protect them Yemen. Er I mean Iran backed Yemen freedom terrorist.

    • altruistic angel | January 1, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @elijah mikle that’s not my idea. that’s the politically correct white house’s position. my idea is to turn the entire country into a parking lot. then, take all the oil for ourselves.

    • Kema Lindsey | January 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Charles Warner duh that was the bs GW used to invade Iraq. We knew going in that there were no weapons of mass destruction.

  5. Lemon Lemon | January 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    I love the comment section lol!

    • Southern Fun | January 1, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      @SceneMissingFilms It’s real tyranny.

    • BC Bob | January 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      Thank you. I always try me best.

    • Joe Moer | January 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      TDS 24/7

    • Flashy Paws | January 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Southern Fun “It’s real tyranny.”
      really? is it? is that what tyranny is? 450 people on live television all casting their votes to accuse the president of being a criminal?
      is that how tyrants operate? they get everybody together in the same room and say… “lets take a public vote on the record on live tv in front of everybody.”
      and then, after the 450 tyrants all take over and become kings… they all run for reelection to their kingship based on their voting record? is this how dictatorships start?
      dumbass.

    • Flashy Paws | January 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      @Joe Moer “TDS 24/7”
      exactly.
      thanks, obama.

  6. seven dyseven | January 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    But but but, but but a “now loved” guy once said “Mission Accomplished” in his cool jacket back in 2004 after landing a fighter jet 🙁

  7. Bruce Leroy | January 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    So many foreign policy experts here in the comments. Who would have thought.

  8. Frank Warrior | January 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    1:22 Arwa (reporter) is still drunk from new years party ! 😂😂😂

  9. old man | January 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    still more money and lives from bush and cheneys mess

  10. Jai T | January 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    The military contractors are somewhere drooling right now.

  11. Dr. Dingus | January 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Escalating for him???
    Seems like she’s not used to the booze over there…

  12. Poor Man's Food Reviews | January 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Did we just time travel back to 2009??? 2:00

  13. cfbexpert | January 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    All they need is Baghdad Bob and a live CNN feed to claim victory.

  14. Dark Star King | January 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Its ok, we will send in some “peace keepers.”

  15. Richard Arreola | January 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Looks like we’re never leaving 🙁

  16. M'Load, 1Man Bukkake Baller. Cum hard or go home. | January 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    ” Retreating ”

    Going home for dinner then?!

    Choice of words are hilarious

  17. Kevin Hobbs | January 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    “Yay more war!” – Rich Pricks

  18. J B | January 1, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Is that Lady on drugs? Just say no!

  19. jimchik | January 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    The headline of this clip says it all, as to why the mass media is, too often, not to be trusted. The protesters did not retreat. They left, withdrew, because they had made their point. At the very least, the headline should be neutral; THEN the details should explain the varying and maybe competing points of view as to why they left when they did.

  20. Knifeguy | January 1, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Wow old girl is still shitfaced from New Years. ✅😂💯

