Protective goose attacks woman walking into work | USA TODAY

Protective goose attacks woman walking into work.
A protective goose attacked and followed a woman into a car before she could shut the door.
Rose here. Something should be done about these geese they’re very dangerous.
Melissa Tapia have a heart….she was protecting her babies. I think it was really sweet. The woman was acting crazy herself. If she just quietly walked away it would of stopped.msomething should be done about building on all of natures land. There’s no where that isn’t build on these days…..
Rose here. I have a heart but when you live where there’s nothing but geese all over the place having their eggs and you can’t even walk down the street they start to attack you then what do you do stand there and let them tear you up cuz you have no rights to do anything with them. Do you know if that hadn’t been an old woman it could have done a lot of damage like it has to the ones that’s living in this area by me. Attack the elderly women that’s living in the area do you think an old person can protect himself against those geese no they can’t turn on tell me about having a heart.
Melissa Tapia try using your brains instead then if you have any….if there is geese ALL over the area where you live ( and I doubt it) then there is obviously something wrong isn’t there. Be part of the solution not the problem. There is obviously a shortage if habitat for them…why? help organise a solution to the problem if your sooo worried about your little old lady’s ……lets see this heart your talking about??
Untitled Goose Game. Canada Edition.
Yikes.
Well Youtube…you’ve done it again
Okay now they need to remove the nest and put it someplace safe before this damn bird kill someone
This bird really can’t kill anyone but itself.
The car almost killed her lmao. People never seen a goose? Silly city people
Hilarious.
That goose is a Savage 😂😂😂😂😂
Stick and move, stick and move, uppercut that goose 😂🤣😅🦸♀️
🤣🤣🤣
The baby just trying to protect her babies if someone can find a safer nesting ground for the babies….
Diana Saldivar thank god someone has a heart 🙏🏻
Cerri Berry So I like to eat Canada goose does that make me and my family heartless . They are rats with wings and have become habituated in cities where they don’t belong. They overwhelm parks and contaminate fields with tons of goose droppings as well as transmit bird flu. It is likely not a mother but a gander protecting its mate and nest. The Ed Canada goose population is one of the greatest success stories in conservation however the pendulum has swung far to far the other way . We regularly cull them where I live.
🐓🐔💪💪✊👊😂😂😂😂
These types of attacks nvr gets old. All we need is Tony Bakercto do tha voice over and it’s a classic
😷😁😁😁😷
Old video
Sorry, but that goose would be a dead duck.
It’s like that movie The Birds
Goose 2 humans 0 😂😂
Tooo bad there are cameras everywhere now…….That goose would have gotten some instant karma from me.
I don’t get why the driver fell though lol
Who was the car aiming for? Who is the idiot behind the wheel, lol.