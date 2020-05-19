Protective goose attacks woman walking into work | USA TODAY

May 19, 2020

 

Protective goose attacks woman walking into work.
RELATED: Canada geese will attack. Why are the birds so aggressive?

A protective goose attacked and followed a woman into a car before she could shut the door.

26 Comments on "Protective goose attacks woman walking into work | USA TODAY"

  1. Melissa Tapia | May 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Rose here. Something should be done about these geese they’re very dangerous.

    • Cerri Berry | May 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Melissa Tapia have a heart….she was protecting her babies. I think it was really sweet. The woman was acting crazy herself. If she just quietly walked away it would of stopped.msomething should be done about building on all of natures land. There’s no where that isn’t build on these days…..

    • Melissa Tapia | May 19, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

      Rose here. I have a heart but when you live where there’s nothing but geese all over the place having their eggs and you can’t even walk down the street they start to attack you then what do you do stand there and let them tear you up cuz you have no rights to do anything with them. Do you know if that hadn’t been an old woman it could have done a lot of damage like it has to the ones that’s living in this area by me. Attack the elderly women that’s living in the area do you think an old person can protect himself against those geese no they can’t turn on tell me about having a heart.

    • Cerri Berry | May 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      Melissa Tapia try using your brains instead then if you have any….if there is geese ALL over the area where you live ( and I doubt it) then there is obviously something wrong isn’t there. Be part of the solution not the problem. There is obviously a shortage if habitat for them…why? help organise a solution to the problem if your sooo worried about your little old lady’s ……lets see this heart your talking about??

  2. Mr K | May 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Untitled Goose Game. Canada Edition.

  3. Christine Stange | May 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Yikes.

  4. OG TripleOG | May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Well Youtube…you’ve done it again

  5. Rozilyn noneyabusiness | May 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Okay now they need to remove the nest and put it someplace safe before this damn bird kill someone

  6. phoenix rexx | May 19, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    The car almost killed her lmao. People never seen a goose? Silly city people

  7. Brian | May 19, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Hilarious.

  8. Shanalee Stanley | May 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    That goose is a Savage 😂😂😂😂😂

  9. Teflon Twon | May 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Stick and move, stick and move, uppercut that goose 😂🤣😅🦸‍♀️

  10. Lauren Marshall | May 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣

  11. Diana Saldivar | May 19, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    The baby just trying to protect her babies if someone can find a safer nesting ground for the babies….

    • Cerri Berry | May 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Diana Saldivar thank god someone has a heart 🙏🏻

    • Nat Calverley | May 19, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

      Cerri Berry So I like to eat Canada goose does that make me and my family heartless . They are rats with wings and have become habituated in cities where they don’t belong. They overwhelm parks and contaminate fields with tons of goose droppings as well as transmit bird flu. It is likely not a mother but a gander protecting its mate and nest. The Ed Canada goose population is one of the greatest success stories in conservation however the pendulum has swung far to far the other way . We regularly cull them where I live.

  12. CHAMSSOU Atlare | May 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    🐓🐔💪💪✊👊😂😂😂😂

  13. jojo dancer | May 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    These types of attacks nvr gets old. All we need is Tony Bakercto do tha voice over and it’s a classic
    😷😁😁😁😷

  14. Ken P | May 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Old video

  15. Nemo Krada | May 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Sorry, but that goose would be a dead duck.

  16. Vampira2430 | May 19, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    It’s like that movie The Birds

  17. William Kuykendall | May 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Goose 2 humans 0 😂😂

  18. reelreeler | May 19, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Tooo bad there are cameras everywhere now…….That goose would have gotten some instant karma from me.

  19. blank face | May 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    I don’t get why the driver fell though lol

  20. Ultimate Man | May 19, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Who was the car aiming for? Who is the idiot behind the wheel, lol.

