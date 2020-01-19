Prince Harry addresses his decision to leave royal life

January 19, 2020

 

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, delivers his first public statement since the announcement that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will end their royal duties. #CNN #News

71 Comments on "Prince Harry addresses his decision to leave royal life"

  1. ladze77 | January 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    And Diana smiled.

  2. M Muneer | January 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    The burden has been lifted. Big decision. Took a great man to make such a decision. God be with you Harry and your family always.

    • Alfred Cohen | January 19, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      Why do you ppl always bring god into this?Are you some evangelical tRUMP supporter?

    • Love Wesly | January 19, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Brandi lord He should be whipped… It’s his wife.. lol

    • Journi2Me | January 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Real Fast Omg Dude please shut up. You are tsking this way too far.

    • Journi2Me | January 19, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Alfred Cohen God and trump should not be in the same sentence. Just because someone says they are Christian doesn’t mean they are! Even Jesus said their would be snakes/evil people claiming they are Christian during the last days and we are here!

  3. Ajax Ontario Canada | January 19, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    I don’t blame them not wanting the publicity & nagative judgment that killed Harry’s Mother. 🇨🇦 welcomes thier Family & Privacy👍

    • Reischa Parker | January 19, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Gigi – no one was in that tunnel except Diana ‘s car and all of that paparazzi chasing her. Don’t get it twisted.

    • Ajax Ontario Canada | January 19, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Pamela Morris the reason that would be, when they move in so does the 🇺🇸 AMERICAN MEDIA & AMERICA IDIOTS.

    • Greg S. | January 19, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      His mother was killed by her own refusal to obey France’s seatbelt law. Since she was in the back seat of a six ton Mercedes whose passenger chamber was not distorted in any way, she would have been totally uninjured had she been wearing one. Instead, she went flying through the glass. The only person in the car wearing a seat belt, her bodyguard, was the only one who lived although a slab of concrete came crashing through the car, destroying his jaw.

    • Hadley Pleasanton | January 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Just keep those fückers on your side of the border. Okay? 🤷‍♂️

  4. brenda mcdonall | January 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    And to that slimeball ” pseudo-journalist” Piers Morgan, may you rest in pieces.

  5. Judith Smith | January 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    I’m sure he will never miss the “duties” that involves being abused by the public.

  6. Arlene brown | January 19, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Loves Princess Diana, love Harry just as much,so much like his mom..God bless their family and their journey to happiness.

  7. KelZ X | January 19, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    I love it ! He is protective of his family as he should be. He said it was *his* decision. Bravo 👏 H&M !
    Diana would support H&M. Di only cared about her sons happiness. Very brave of Harry to walk away from what he’s known all of his life and to choose to be protective of his family’s mental health. I admire him

  8. Vanessa Whitehead | January 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    The People’s Prince.
    I wish Harry and his family the best of luck.

  9. Kristina Green | January 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    He reminds of his mother I’m proud of him🖤

  10. Rosario Longoria | January 19, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    What a brave young man!!
    We need more man like him in this world, man that put his wife and child first.
    God bless Henry and Megan!

  11. nshtx _j.z | January 19, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Damn he really like his mother, really humble and don’t care about fame

    • ryvr madduck | January 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Exactly, she could have gone gold digging in Hollywood instead of Merry Ol’ England. But there she is all princess and all, now wanting her “freedom,” but must have those millions no strings attached. She’s nothing but a cum bucket money grubber. I understand a lot of people love and admire her, which tells more about their character than the cum dumpster princess.

    • Redcoka Mixed | January 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      nshtx _j.z handsome young man

    • ryvr madduck | January 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      A handsome young man being led around by his woman. In other words, he ain’t got the balls to tell his wife what is the what for.

    • Journi2Me | January 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @g l You UK people are awful. I’m glad they are leaving you disrespectful psychos.

  12. Armando Alcala | January 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    He is such a role model, much love to harry

  13. Josh Hough | January 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Good for him. He seems like such a down to earth guy.

  14. APPLE & HAPPY x-files | January 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Wow, even tho it doesn’t matter on my life what he does , his mother was a beautiful person loved by everyone.. so from Mexico we wish you Harry&Megan and little Archie the best ,🤗

  15. Liz White | January 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    He couldn’t protect his mom, but he is damn sure going to do everything to protect his wife and child.

  16. Valley of the Rogue | January 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Good speech, and best of luck to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.

  17. M A | January 19, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Harry is a real prince and amazing husband.

  18. Bama_Born | January 19, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    The way people come for his wife and kid, and seeing what happened to his mom, I can’t blame him. Not one bit. I hope the best for him and his family.

  19. Just Trust | January 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Family first. Now, that is love. Who would not want a spouse like that? Best to him and his family.

  20. Frank L | January 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Such a wonderful man and model for strength and honesty. Bless him

