Prince Harry addresses his decision to leave royal life

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, delivers his first public statement since the announcement that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will end their royal duties. #CNN #News
And Diana smiled.
I doubt she would smile at the chasm between her sons!
Jules Nagbunga for sure, but this is not about the brothers, it’s about Harry and his family, the brothers will be fine and this arrangement is for a year.
Anita Luca nope, but I know she wanted out too before she passed.
The burden has been lifted. Big decision. Took a great man to make such a decision. God be with you Harry and your family always.
Why do you ppl always bring god into this?Are you some evangelical tRUMP supporter?
@Brandi lord He should be whipped… It’s his wife.. lol
@Real Fast Omg Dude please shut up. You are tsking this way too far.
@Alfred Cohen God and trump should not be in the same sentence. Just because someone says they are Christian doesn’t mean they are! Even Jesus said their would be snakes/evil people claiming they are Christian during the last days and we are here!
I don’t blame them not wanting the publicity & nagative judgment that killed Harry’s Mother. 🇨🇦 welcomes thier Family & Privacy👍
Gigi – no one was in that tunnel except Diana ‘s car and all of that paparazzi chasing her. Don’t get it twisted.
@Pamela Morris the reason that would be, when they move in so does the 🇺🇸 AMERICAN MEDIA & AMERICA IDIOTS.
His mother was killed by her own refusal to obey France’s seatbelt law. Since she was in the back seat of a six ton Mercedes whose passenger chamber was not distorted in any way, she would have been totally uninjured had she been wearing one. Instead, she went flying through the glass. The only person in the car wearing a seat belt, her bodyguard, was the only one who lived although a slab of concrete came crashing through the car, destroying his jaw.
Just keep those fückers on your side of the border. Okay? 🤷♂️
And to that slimeball ” pseudo-journalist” Piers Morgan, may you rest in pieces.
Well done H+M❤️. Piers yes may you rest in pieces
@Marissa Campolet You have to respect Piers for his honesty.
brenda mcdonall Piers Morgan is a trash and a bully.
@William H Music 2020 your profile picture said it all!
@Y Gordon What does it say to you?
I’m sure he will never miss the “duties” that involves being abused by the public.
Judith Smith True 👍👍 The media that abused his mom and now his wife.
Yea flying around vacationing and receiving millions to do so while using 2.4 million of public funds to renovate his private residence is such hard work and terrible.. boo hoo…
@Richard Williams Im sure that’s why you’re divorced now right???
He’s richer than YOU
@Richard Williams Now the crystal ball is ceackimg?
Loves Princess Diana, love Harry just as much,so much like his mom..God bless their family and their journey to happiness.
So much love for Prince Harry. He reminds me a lot of his Mom. ♥️ Beautiful speech.
@Marie Berthiaume Shahab is a muslim from Iran you fucking idiot. Dont vote.
@Marie Berthiaume he’s the boss and we chose him.
@Woobie I’m Zoroastrian
I love it ! He is protective of his family as he should be. He said it was *his* decision. Bravo 👏 H&M !
Diana would support H&M. Di only cared about her sons happiness. Very brave of Harry to walk away from what he’s known all of his life and to choose to be protective of his family’s mental health. I admire him
I hope Meghan will never divorce Harry. He will not stand it!
KelZ X you know his father is Hewitt the polo player not Charles ! She had an affair with him !
@William Buick , DNA!
MA MF that’s one reason he’s leaving !
@Cosette Laplante Oh ha! Sure sure. Wonder why he even had to say it? ahum.
The People’s Prince.
I wish Harry and his family the best of luck.
No matter what Charles did, if Diana cheated on Charles that made her a cheater.
@Vanessa Whitehead Harry is not Charlie’s kid. No need to get all butthurt.
@elisabeth dakak ok she didn’t cheat she fucked another man while married to a cheater.
@elisabeth dakak Harry is not Charlie’s kid was my main point!
@Andy Jordan You can continue to shout this old, tired, false, bull shi* till the cows come home. You haters have been saying this for years then you idiot’s wonder why he has had enough.
He reminds of his mother I’m proud of him🖤
What a brave young man!!
We need more man like him in this world, man that put his wife and child first.
God bless Henry and Megan!
Damn he really like his mother, really humble and don’t care about fame
Exactly, she could have gone gold digging in Hollywood instead of Merry Ol’ England. But there she is all princess and all, now wanting her “freedom,” but must have those millions no strings attached. She’s nothing but a cum bucket money grubber. I understand a lot of people love and admire her, which tells more about their character than the cum dumpster princess.
nshtx _j.z handsome young man
A handsome young man being led around by his woman. In other words, he ain’t got the balls to tell his wife what is the what for.
@g l You UK people are awful. I’m glad they are leaving you disrespectful psychos.
He is such a role model, much love to harry
Good for him. He seems like such a down to earth guy.
Seems like a lying a hole to me.
@g l You must be from the UK
Wow, even tho it doesn’t matter on my life what he does , his mother was a beautiful person loved by everyone.. so from Mexico we wish you Harry&Megan and little Archie the best ,🤗
He couldn’t protect his mom, but he is damn sure going to do everything to protect his wife and child.
@Kel Conway no body know how many money Meghan on clothes ! The nasty Media said that! Fake facts!
👏👏👏👍
@Kel Conway Meagan is a multi millionaire before being married unlike Kate,to quick to judge!!
Ca-Ching! You know it. You the man Harry.
I don’t know about that.
Good speech, and best of luck to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.
Harry is a real prince and amazing husband.
The way people come for his wife and kid, and seeing what happened to his mom, I can’t blame him. Not one bit. I hope the best for him and his family.
Family first. Now, that is love. Who would not want a spouse like that? Best to him and his family.
Such a wonderful man and model for strength and honesty. Bless him