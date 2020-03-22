Prime Minister Trudeau urges Canadians to continue donating blood

March 22, 2020

 

PM Trudeau says all the stops are being pulled out to keep Canadians safe. He also urges people to continue to donate blood.

30 Comments on "Prime Minister Trudeau urges Canadians to continue donating blood"

  1. Paul Busato | March 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Not all the stops. How many thousands of Canadians will die because you just stopped Chinese flights yesterday. After all China is the country and system you respect in the world the most

  2. Dave Gamble | March 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Roxham Road is still open Trudeau I thought you were closing the borders Trudeau

  3. john smith | March 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    all sports teams and politicians tested , hahah ,, me and you go pound rocks

  4. N J | March 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    he should go donate 10 pints right away.

  5. N J | March 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    WHY is he closing down legal crossings and leaving an illegal crossing open at roxham road ??? and maybe even others not as popular ?
    senselessness abounds in trudeauland.

  6. songofthemist | March 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    why the big push for blood donors when elective surgeries have been cancelled everywhere

  7. Haw Boy | March 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    I don’t listen to this clown . He’s NO leader . Not near smart enough ….

  8. JIMMY Xxx | March 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Can’t donate everyone popping vitamins to boost their immunity.

  9. Dan MacDonald | March 19, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Flights still coming in from China…Roxham rd still doing brisk business w/illegals…

    • N J | March 20, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      hey hey hey they are IRREGULARS. don’t you know how to be a leftist PC senseless twit ? just learn from trudeau and his cabinet.

  10. ria c | March 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Does he have a under bite?

  11. David McArthur | March 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Suddenly multiple billions and billions available after letting the.virus into canada

  12. Brian J | March 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Blood donations …. yes. I’ll get right on that one!!!! Make sure to hand out my corona to everyone?

  13. Calisthenicsnoob | March 19, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    I want to know what happens to small business rent Trudeau? You only pay 10% of salary, there will not be jobs when businesses close down

  14. Colin Cooper | March 19, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Cant he just stay inside.

  15. Avery Flath | March 19, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    This public health crisis is the perfect oppurtunity for Trudeau to avoid the responsibilities of that whole CN rail disaster, you can just see on his face that he is almost beaming with a smile, He’ll give back millions to the middle class right now which is probably only going to help him next election the liberals are probably loving this right now, this is the perfect situation for them to get a leg up, that’s the liberal mentality if you are losing votes just throw some money at the population for awhile maybe they will forget all of the negative things you have done to the economy.

  16. Jon Doe | March 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    If the wuhan virus doesnt kill you the economic recession will.

  17. Brian J | March 19, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Peoplekind are in trouble. Leadership is lacking. Know what he should really apologize for now????

  18. Pamela JMichelle | March 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Oh shut up already

  19. UFO TRAILERS | March 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

    Stop 🛑 trade with the third world! This is disease of liberals is destroying 🇨🇦!

  20. Robert Bennett | March 20, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    The states are going to use Quinine to treat the virus. It cures or suppresses the virus. When are you going to tell the public that there is a cure?

