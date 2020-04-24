Prime Minister Trudeau addresses the nation amid COVID-19 pandemic

April 24, 2020

 

April 23: Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to Canadians about the mass killing in Nova Scotia and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as taking questions from reporters.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

36 Comments on "Prime Minister Trudeau addresses the nation amid COVID-19 pandemic"

  1. Big Steve The Ginger Goon | April 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    hi

  2. Jack Par | April 23, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Gopher boy likes it when he doesn’t have to go to work, Like he ever had too…

  3. 4330moss | April 23, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Wait for it…wait for it…wait for it..

  4. blue note | April 23, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    He’s the leader of the pack , a pack of lemmings Never felt so uninspired.

  5. Dominic D'Urzo | April 23, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    i’ve stopped listening to him

  6. oldn dayzd | April 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    The Annual Flu Vaccine Hasn’t Been Effective How on Earth can anyone Believe that a Covid Vaccine can be found Any Better 🤬😈🤯

    • Cobalt Fang | April 24, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      Polio and smallpox are two cases of extremely successful vaccines. Smallpox has been eradicated due to vaccination programs decades ago.

  7. F V | April 23, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    He’s doing an exquisite job.

  8. Colin Cooper | April 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    We did not elected 338 members to Parliment just to have Justin’s minority government dictator style press releases. OPEN PARLIMENT!

  9. Seal Dog | April 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Dr Shiva is exposing vaccines Right now. Check it out.

  10. Barbara C | April 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    we want tam to resign not cuz of r
    ace but she works 4 w ho.

    • James Ray | April 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      I want her to resigne because shes a chinese shill, and because shes Chinese. It’s not unreasonable or offensive to demand only stock population Canadian born should hold any position of power. Outsiders shouldn’t have a say in how we run things in Canada

    • Hotwings andbeer | April 24, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

      Trudeau hates Canadians! TRUDEAU OUT NOW!!!

  11. Adam tool | April 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Vaccine vaccine vaccine!

  12. Van-life Overland Canada Dogs matter. | April 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    I need a $40, 000 grant and a $40,000 loan

  13. Jim Logagianes | April 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Canadians are compassionate ,but are leaders have failed in so many ways.

  14. Amanda E | April 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    OPEN PARLIAMENT!!!!

  15. marcum exe | April 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Even the RCMP are going crazy..

  16. Isabel Satya | April 23, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Trudeau why don’t you are physically in the front lines, how can you speak about compassion when you are hiding in your home, whom tall you that life has more value than mine or the Canadians, what compassion when you are asking our young Canadians to volunteer physically in the front lines , to get sick and may died Trudeau step down in off BS is in off

  17. Darrell Birks | April 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    I just dropped my toast and it landed peanut butter side down, it’s truly a pandemic.

    Am I using this modern interpretation of the word “pandemic” correctly?

  18. KKX818 | April 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    Why do we have to look at his face every morning while he comes out of his hiding place and gives his dramatic soliloquy. Can’t he do this over the radio.

  19. Hotwings andbeer | April 24, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    Trudeau hates Canadians! TRUDEAU OUT NOW!!!

  20. MrMistrEnigma | April 24, 2020 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    Tam needs to be FIRED.
    That does not make me a racist Trudeau, like you accuse others of being! It shows that I’m untrusting of China’s propaganda that the W.H.O. and Dr. Tam have spread!

