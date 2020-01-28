President Trump’s defense team makes last day of arguments | USA TODAY

Trump's defense team will offer their final arguments in this phase of the trial, concluding the three days maximum of presentation time allowed under the rules for the first phase of the impeachment trial.

RELATED: Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day

President Donald Trump's defense team are set to make their final day of arguments in his impeachment trial. On Monday, the president's team slammed the impeachment process as partisan and argued Trump was justified in asking the Ukrainian government to open investigations into his political adversaries.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.