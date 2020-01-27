President Trump’s defense team continues opening arguments (LIVE) | USA TODAY

The Senate impeachment trial returns today with Trump's defense team.

RELATED: Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day

President Donald Trump's legal team presents the second day of its defense on Monday in the Senate impeachment trial after the Democratic House managers laid out their case last week charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. While the Democrats used almost all of the 24 hours allotted to them, Trump's lawyers went for short and sweet when they kicked off their defense Saturday taking only two hours to outline their case for exonerating the president. Trump's lawyers attacked House Democrats' credibility and accused them of omitting exculpatory evidence. They portrayed Trump as innocent of all charges and warned the senator-jurors against removing him from office – saying that would be an abuse of power and imploring them to let American voters determine Trump's fate in November.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.