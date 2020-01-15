President Trump to sign ‘Phase One’ of China trade deal | USA TODAY

The U.S. and China will signal a truce in their nearly two-year trade war when President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He sign a limited trade agreement at the White House.

Trump boasts that the deal is “large and comprehensive” – a “big, beautiful monster” is how he described it last week in Toledo – and contends that it will open the door to further talks that could lead to an even broader agreement.

But analysts question how much the U.S. really got out of the initial agreement, other than a commitment from China to boost its purchase of American goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

