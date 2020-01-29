President Trump signs revamped USMCA trade agreement | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump will celebrate the completion of one of his top legislative priorities when he signs a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, rewrites the rules for trading agriculture, manufacturing and services with the nation's neighbors and closest trading partners.
The pact is the product of months of negotiations and replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which essentially eliminated tariffs on most goods traded among the three countries.
Great Job Mr. President!
