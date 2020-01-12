President Trump, Justin Trudeau on Iran tensions | Week In Review

The world reacts to the tensions that are escalating within Iran. Remarks from President Trump, Nancy Pelosi, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

36 Comments on "President Trump, Justin Trudeau on Iran tensions | Week In Review"

  1. Ribit | January 12, 2020 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    This is days old lol

  2. 789 Ngô Yến Nhi | January 12, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    Ông giữ việt nam 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳

  3. Ms. Pamela | January 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    This is old news !

  4. All video | January 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    Obama best

  5. Trent Montgomery | January 12, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Eccl. 7:27-29 hey, my birthday 7/27, anyway. Eunuch brook.

  6. Hope and Grace | January 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    😈 speaks again!

  7. thavorn khun | January 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Que hipócritas!!

  8. Chum Khuvung | January 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Braggart

  9. Ricky Mchone | January 12, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    I think North Korea China and Russia are going to gang up on us Invading USA

  10. mohammed iqbal | January 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Trump is suffering from breathlessness

  11. Tanner Oz | January 12, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Necessary action was taken where inaction was not an option. I do not find it classy to turn this situation into a political debate.

  12. patar daniel | January 12, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    iran admits to shooting down the plane by mistake

    The democrats : “………………………..ehem in other news……..”

  13. Dembi Bro | January 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    He did a good thing my gosh why can’t people see that Donald did something good that the Democrats want to hide away make America weak like we are cowards when we aren’t Trump is a good president and if you all want to think he’s a terrible president you are all wrong and want to tell us lies screw you Democrats go sleep with your gay people!!!

    • John Smith | January 12, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      hes reasonable for 167 people losing their lives when the passenger plane was shot down….Hes a pos

    • JEBEDIAH KERMAN | January 12, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      John Smith Yeah that’s right. President Trump is responsible for IRANIAN OFFICIALS shooting down a civilian airline. You’re very smart. I wish I had the IQ of you.

  14. Lee H | January 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Pelosi if someone Killed the one,who tried to kill your sons, daughters, you will say the same today

  15. Journey of my soul | January 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Two hours 40 minutes is 100 years of this world time.
    The judge will judge accordingly in the hour.
    Wait we are waiting with you.

  16. Ze Me | January 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    World’s largest population country China… China love America.. God bless America..

  17. Valerie Paulsen | January 12, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    GRATEFUL?????

  18. Constructive Solutions | January 12, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    What about the Canadians and innocent Iranians?

  19. d | January 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is a clown and will not do anything important about the plane crash

  20. Muzerver B | January 12, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    OMG I cant believe people still like and supporting him after all the lies .

