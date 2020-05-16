President Trump gives remarks at Presidential Recognition Ceremony | USA TODAY

President Trump Delivers Remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony.

President Donald Trump's top health advisers – Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx – showed up at a White House event Friday with protective masks, though the president himself continued to spurn any kind of face covering.

