President Trump gives remarks at Presidential Recognition Ceremony | USA TODAY

May 16, 2020

 

President Trump Delivers Remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony.

President Donald Trump's top health advisers – Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx – showed up at a White House event Friday with protective masks, though the president himself continued to spurn any kind of face covering.

23 Comments on "President Trump gives remarks at Presidential Recognition Ceremony | USA TODAY"

  1. Anne-Elise Hansen | May 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    can you clarify what the hoking is ? I really doubt that was support for trump was it ? ….

    • Briarrose29 | May 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      It was a protest about wanting the Federal government to enforce more Brokerage Transparency or something like that. It wasn’t necessarily for or against Trump, just a good opportunity to get everyone’s attention. I certainly hope these truckers get what they need because we certainly need them!!! 🙂

  2. Thelincolnexpress 1865 | May 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    I love the truckers support for our 45th president.

  3. 7 diamond exp train Productions | May 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Hello I’m early

  4. Debbie L | May 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Trump trying to make him self feel better lol

  5. Anonymous | May 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  6. Slowbro | May 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Recognition for what? Being the slowest to act during a outbreak? Supporting bad sudo science? Letting 80k plus Americans die? The lack of avalable testing? The most medical and scientific professionals to dislike a single man?

    Honestly though thank you to all the people doing what they can to slow, stop, treat, and prevent the further spread of this virus you have my infinite support. You are the real Heros

    And a shootout to my fellow butchers. I see you and I know the risk and fears you have about the saftey and lack of protection.

  7. ZP Pierce | May 15, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    God get this “man” out of our lives

  8. Anthony Sutcliffe | May 15, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    The more he speaks the worse the world gets

  9. TodayIsWorseThanYesterday | May 15, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Worst audio job in USA Today’s history

  10. Briarrose29 | May 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Sure doesn’t seem like they respect the president much for them to keep blaring their horns during this ceremony.

  11. gamiezion | May 15, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    the sooner this orange stops talking at all the better.

  12. Fra4554wwf Medina | May 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Latinos with trump 2020. Suckers

  13. Momo Vess | May 15, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Trump guilty for 80,000 plus deaths. Lock him up!

  14. Richard Marchant | May 16, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    The enemies Not Invisible he’s big fat and Orange with the most ridiculous hair

  15. Mss Jamm | May 16, 2020 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    This is hella funny!!! Yaay to those amazing truckers!!

  16. sonu sonu | May 16, 2020 at 2:42 AM | Reply

  17. Vahid Əliyev | May 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

  18. Luv Provida | May 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    The circus is in town, Operation $hit $how about to commence!

  19. Mike Miller | May 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    Lock Trump up, lock Trump up, lock Trump up!!

  20. Lima Gibbs | May 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    If God be for you, who can be against you?

