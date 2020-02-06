President Trump delivers remarks at White House | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 6, 2020

 

President Trump delivers remarks a day after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit him.

29 Comments on "President Trump delivers remarks at White House | USA TODAY"

  1. WhereMyChicken | February 6, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    The most important part of this is at 6:50

  2. Travis Taylor | February 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    “It’s the only good headline I’ve ever had in the Washington Post.” FACTS and I love that he’s not afraid to say bullshit. Lol

  3. Auburn Tigers | February 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Celebrate good times.!!!! Come on.!!!! It’s time for celebration.!!!!!!

  4. madiha with kitchen | February 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    👍👍❤❤👍👇👇

  7. Angelia Wilds | February 6, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    I have never seen Trump wear a striped tie, never. WWG1WGA

  8. Glen Harnish | February 6, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    He’s so articulate!

  9. Ken Drex | February 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    There were many people on the call. You can’t ask them any questions though.

  10. Feras Alabasi | February 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    16:40😂😂😂

  11. Saint Michael | February 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    TEFLON DON !! #MAGA

  12. Olly | February 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    The best thing Trump could achieve after his 2020 win would be #TermLimits

  13. Chris Ellis | February 6, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    God bless our president. The amount of abuse he and his family withstood has been unprecedented. It was a disgrace.

  14. Hai Long | February 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Fast but not in a hurry

  15. Muldhoon | February 6, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Bloke looks knackered. Understandably so to

  16. We Be Tuckin | February 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Zoom out dude! Camera guy sucks

  17. Patricia Smiderle | February 6, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    ♥️🇱🇷♥️TRUMP 2020

  18. Cindy Thurston | February 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    The best president I have ever known! Thank you President Trump! TRUMP 2020

  19. Flower Pot | February 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    MAGA-KAG-2020!!!

