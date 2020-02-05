President Trump acquitted from impeachment | USA TODAY

February 5, 2020

 

The impeachment trial of President Trump is officially over and he has been acquitted.

16 Comments on "President Trump acquitted from impeachment | USA TODAY"

  1. fredo juniors 2x | February 5, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Noooooooooo

  2. Damian Francisco | February 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020 lets go!!! Ooorahh

  3. ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | February 5, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Trump and the complicit GOP is a threat to America and our democracy

  4. Mxyzptlk | February 5, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    Mormons -1

    Evangelical Christians- 0

  5. seekersofrhythm studio | February 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Mitt Romney I solute you

  6. douglas 51 | February 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    SO GOOD!

  7. First Last | February 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Democrats will pay dearly come November. They’ll lose the House for sure.

  8. peter lee | February 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    This shows that real patriotic Americans need to vote out all the Senators that voted to acquitted Trump, the most corrupted, lying and evil “president” in our Nation’s history, for putting themselves over our Nation’s laws and honor. Vote Trump and all Trumpers Republicans in the Senate and Congress out in 2020 and beyond!!!

    • Joe G | February 5, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      “Corrupted, lying and evil president in our Nations history”….. where have I heard that before. It’s a shame you don’t have any original thoughts or comments of your own. Have anymore recorded responses that you would like to share?

  9. douglas 51 | February 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    PELLOSI SHOWS THAT SHE DOESNT RESPECT THE USA GAVING TI COUNTRY A BIG TROUBLE, SPENDING A LOT OF MONEY IN THE LITTER, AND WHY? AND SHE DONT HAD SHAKING HANDS, MAY BE SHE LEARN HOW WHO HAD CARACTER DO!

  10. Atiya Walker | February 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Bull

  11. Bauss | February 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    love me some full on criminal cover up from the senate / republicans… haha dying breed they are , they sing their party death forever… #criminals

  12. sataniccookiemonster | February 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    *SOMETHING TELLS ME THAT CHUCK AND NANCY’S TRIALS AREN’T GOING TO GO AS WELL AS OUR PRESIDENT’S DID…*
    *SWEET!…*

  13. Joe G | February 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Congratulation….This is only one of the few times the media did its reporting job….just report the facts and only the facts. No opinion or commentary about the story. Great job. Keep it up USA TODAY.

