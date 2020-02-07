President Payback: Trump Fires Ukraine Witnesses Vindman And Sondland | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Trump has fired two key officials who provided critical testimony during the House inquiry into the president's conduct with Ukraine. Peter Baker joins to discuss.
Hey Sondland, 1 million lost but look on the brightside….cudve been the fall guy!
PDIDDYSWORLD Who says he won’t? Forget Trump. There’s Barr to deal with. These Trump folks don’t get it-bail out when you see it coming!
He was refunded this million in tax return
Ruthanne Perry I wouldn’t be surprised if the DOJ is building a case against Sondland. Even though, if not for Trump’s directions they wouldn’t have a case.
Not surprised. That’s how petulant and petty this fake president is.
Trump is the epitome of what a human being should NOT BE.
I know, it’s hard to believe the fake president, Obeyme, would purge over 400 military personnel who would not bow and scrape before him!
United States of Russia
Oh Sen. Collins….you silly old lady! You haven’t been paying attention for the last 3 years have you?
Amen to that!
Cadet bone spurs continues to march on in his war against the truth.
Projection?
@Y B You don’t even know what that means do you?
@Dead End – LOL! Try harder.
Y B Deflection?
And so the purge begins… Welcome to the beginning of the monarchy/dictatorship.
I can’t wait until Trump calls for the rounding up of the communists living in America.
That began 3 nearly 4 years ago.
We can end it in November……VOTE!!!
Ah, what service the MAGA maggots and the spineless worms of the GOP have delivered to the once and former U.S. of A. Jeeeeezus.
@Y B You mean his family ?
Susan Collins is a bad joke.
She is a “moderate” drama queen.
And a lousy lay !!
@Richard Hunt Ewww!
So this draft dodging coward was talking about how a decorated officer wore his uniform?……..congrats republitards. This is your mess. How disrespectful trump is and you just go along with it. How is our military personnel suppose to feel about this? This is disgusting and every military person should consider what is going on.
Myxel Plix how many tour’s did Obama do and how many have you done cry baby
Where will all this craziness end? So many cowards running this country. Get ready for Hsndmaids Tale 2.0.
And he fired Vindman’s brother for no reason. The President CANNOT FIRE PEOPLE AS RETRIBUTION, ITS ILLEGAL. That’s black letter law, folks. They have very good reason to pursue legal action.
The WB was Bidens point man for Ukraine. Two of Schiff’s staffers worked w the WB and Vindman while part of the NSC. FYI
Hope Sondland sues to get his million dollars back.. #VindictiveDonnie
Silly brown girl.
@Y B she’s not brown turtles head!
He’s finally allowed to act like the dictators he admires.
Leeanne Dowdell
Dictators do not have term limits you moron.
Wish you could just love the truth.
There’s a simple solution to all this child’s tantrums, get up and vote 2020
Eloy Pena last time we took the Congress. That’s how that worked out. Next……
Vote until you’re blue in the face but Trump will be reelected in an epic landslide in November. Instead of voting, perhaps you should clean out your safe spaces.
@kim clarke and what came of that? Not trying to dissuade people from participating but it’s clear that voting alone is not all that’s needed.
Eloy Pena actually signings up people to vote. Helping those to get to polling stations by setting up ride sharing and knocking in doors and talking to people and finding out what worries them. This is not about me or you. It’s about all of us.
@kim clarke – Don’t forget going to the cemeteries and bringing dead people to the polls. Also don’t forget the illegal aliens. They really like to vote for communist demnorats!
Vote Susan Collins out of office.
It amazes me that those chest thumping, Jesus loving patriots, worship a fat little draft dodger named Donnie, as he fires a decorated war hero. What mindless, drooling imbeciles!
Walk it off, you senile old manlet.
@Y B I’m not mad. I’m just amazed at how beautiful pure, crystalline stupidity is. Are you one of the mindless drones? You must be proud.
@Y B You have to be a troll as no half intelligent person cannot see that this is an introduction of Stalinism into Trumpistan – have you ever read a book that wasn’t written by Harold Robbins?
And there are some vets who support this chicken-hawk leader – get rid of Trump in 2020 and Make America Great Again
Get all of Lev’s evidence, all of Bolton’s book and impeach him again, and SUBPOENA all relevant parties.
Who didn’t see this coming ? He’s going down His ENEMY LIST
But, Nooooooo…. I’m sure that Trump has learned his lesson from the impeachment. Yeah, right.
Sonland was fired because he refused to perjure himself and lie for this president
The poor orange baby got his wittow feewings hurt.
Now he’s having a tantrum.
It apears he learned his lesson.