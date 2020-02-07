President Payback: Trump Fires Ukraine Witnesses Vindman And Sondland | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Amnesty in effect from Wednesday, November 12, 2008 – Monday, January 12, 2009

Roseau, Dominica – November 18, 2008…….. Minister for National Security, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore has reiterated the commitment of the Government to ” jam the brakes on those persons who keep and use illegal firearms.

The Minister said that while Dominica is regarded as the most peaceful place in the entire region, he acknowledged that there exists “within our society a small minority of deviant and malicious persons who seem committed on perpetrating acts of criminality”.

