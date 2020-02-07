President Payback: Trump Fires Ukraine Witnesses Vindman And Sondland | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 7, 2020

 

Trump has fired two key officials who provided critical testimony during the House inquiry into the president's conduct with Ukraine. Peter Baker joins to discuss.

53 Comments on "President Payback: Trump Fires Ukraine Witnesses Vindman And Sondland | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. PDIDDYSWORLD | February 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Hey Sondland, 1 million lost but look on the brightside….cudve been the fall guy!

    • majtom58 | February 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      PDIDDYSWORLD Who says he won’t? Forget Trump. There’s Barr to deal with. These Trump folks don’t get it-bail out when you see it coming!

    • NO-ORWELLIAN Dystopia | February 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      He was refunded this million in tax return

    • Najee Tiller | February 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Ruthanne Perry I wouldn’t be surprised if the DOJ is building a case against Sondland. Even though, if not for Trump’s directions they wouldn’t have a case.

  2. James Persinger | February 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Not surprised. That’s how petulant and petty this fake president is.

  3. R V | February 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    United States of Russia

  4. PDIDDYSWORLD | February 7, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Oh Sen. Collins….you silly old lady! You haven’t been paying attention for the last 3 years have you?

  5. Power corrupts | February 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Cadet bone spurs continues to march on in his war against the truth.

  6. VB S | February 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    And so the purge begins… Welcome to the beginning of the monarchy/dictatorship.

  7. Joseph Rankin | February 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Susan Collins is a bad joke.

  8. Myxel Plix | February 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    So this draft dodging coward was talking about how a decorated officer wore his uniform?……..congrats republitards. This is your mess. How disrespectful trump is and you just go along with it. How is our military personnel suppose to feel about this? This is disgusting and every military person should consider what is going on.

  9. CHARLIE o | February 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Where will all this craziness end? So many cowards running this country. Get ready for Hsndmaids Tale 2.0.

  10. Don Johnson | February 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    And he fired Vindman’s brother for no reason. The President CANNOT FIRE PEOPLE AS RETRIBUTION, ITS ILLEGAL. That’s black letter law, folks. They have very good reason to pursue legal action.

    • thiskidkatits | February 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      The WB was Bidens point man for Ukraine. Two of Schiff’s staffers worked w the WB and Vindman while part of the NSC. FYI

  11. Renee Roveal | February 7, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Hope Sondland sues to get his million dollars back.. #VindictiveDonnie

  12. Leeanne Dowdell | February 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    He’s finally allowed to act like the dictators he admires.

  13. david white | February 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    There’s a simple solution to all this child’s tantrums, get up and vote 2020

    • kim clarke | February 7, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Eloy Pena last time we took the Congress. That’s how that worked out. Next……

    • Y B | February 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Vote until you’re blue in the face but Trump will be reelected in an epic landslide in November. Instead of voting, perhaps you should clean out your safe spaces.

    • Eloy Pena | February 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @kim clarke and what came of that? Not trying to dissuade people from participating but it’s clear that voting alone is not all that’s needed.

    • kim clarke | February 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Eloy Pena actually signings up people to vote. Helping those to get to polling stations by setting up ride sharing and knocking in doors and talking to people and finding out what worries them. This is not about me or you. It’s about all of us.

    • Y B | February 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @kim clarke – Don’t forget going to the cemeteries and bringing dead people to the polls. Also don’t forget the illegal aliens. They really like to vote for communist demnorats!

  14. Tom Koller | February 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Vote Susan Collins out of office.

  15. mrsweettater | February 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    It amazes me that those chest thumping, Jesus loving patriots, worship a fat little draft dodger named Donnie, as he fires a decorated war hero. What mindless, drooling imbeciles!

    • Y B | February 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Walk it off, you senile old manlet.

    • mrsweettater | February 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Y B I’m not mad. I’m just amazed at how beautiful pure, crystalline stupidity is. Are you one of the mindless drones? You must be proud.

    • Tawny Ulcer | February 7, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Y B You have to be a troll as no half intelligent person cannot see that this is an introduction of Stalinism into Trumpistan – have you ever read a book that wasn’t written by Harold Robbins?

    • Tawny Ulcer | February 7, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      And there are some vets who support this chicken-hawk leader – get rid of Trump in 2020 and Make America Great Again

  16. Don Johnson | February 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Get all of Lev’s evidence, all of Bolton’s book and impeach him again, and SUBPOENA all relevant parties.

  17. Toni Olson | February 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Who didn’t see this coming ? He’s going down His ENEMY LIST

  18. Gatsby Light | February 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    But, Nooooooo…. I’m sure that Trump has learned his lesson from the impeachment. Yeah, right.

  19. Carlos Duque | February 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Sonland was fired because he refused to perjure himself and lie for this president

  20. Ken Tinman | February 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    The poor orange baby got his wittow feewings hurt.
    Now he’s having a tantrum.
    It apears he learned his lesson.

