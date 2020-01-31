President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Friday (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Trump's impeachment trial resumes with debate and vote on witnesses.

RELATED: Impeachment trial:

Friday is shaping up to be judgment day for President Donald Trump. The GOP-controlled Senate could wrap up the impeachment trial for Trump and acquit him, or decide to prolong the proceedings — possibly for weeks — by calling witnesses to testify depending on potential swing votes. That would postpone a final vote on whether to remove him from office. Democrats, who control 47 of the chamber's 100 seats, have been trying to convince at least four Republican senators to join them in demanding witnesses appear to discuss the president's conduct regarding Ukraine.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.