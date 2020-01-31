President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Friday (LIVE) | USA TODAY

January 31, 2020

 

President Trump's impeachment trial resumes with debate and vote on witnesses.

Friday is shaping up to be judgment day for President Donald Trump. The GOP-controlled Senate could wrap up the impeachment trial for Trump and acquit him, or decide to prolong the proceedings — possibly for weeks — by calling witnesses to testify depending on potential swing votes. That would postpone a final vote on whether to remove him from office. Democrats, who control 47 of the chamber's 100 seats, have been trying to convince at least four Republican senators to join them in demanding witnesses appear to discuss the president's conduct regarding Ukraine.

22 Comments on "President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Friday (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. R Leb | January 31, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Acquitted. FOREVER.
    Trump 2020

    • dbdevour | January 31, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Sounds like YOU are Anti-American, boy..
      THE AMERICAN PEOPLE all know he is Guilty and a Traitor..
      Why do you HATE the USA so much???…

    • R Leb | January 31, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      Dbvour, shut up you muslim anti american.
      We REAL Americans run the earth. Dont forget it. Boy

    • Addison Welsh | January 31, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @R Leb Leave the Muslims out of this. My best friend is Muslim, and he’s the one who convinced me to vote for Trump.

  2. Tashya M | January 31, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    #Yang2020 #HumanCenteredCapitalism
    #GoogleAndrewYang

    • dbdevour | January 31, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      Stop…the FAKE-Progressive Tech Clown has ZERO chance…

    • Larry Zilagy | January 31, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Yang might be cool, but why would you want to risk on an unknown when everything is going so well with Trump? Trump is more liberal than most of these ‘faux liberals’ you see these days. Trump is anti-war. REALLY anti-war. I don’t recall the last time a President didn’t start a hot war during his first term. Trump’s economy has helped most those who are historically the most disadvantaged. I’m a lifelong Dem who voted for Obama in the 1st term, after he showed his true colors. Trump is the President I’ve been waiting for all my life. SO yeah, get on the Trump Train with us. We’ll welcome you with open arms.

  3. R Leb | January 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Uncle fester wearing the wig can not speak correctly.

  4. trail mark | January 31, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    I am glad we are going to get another four years of the same old same old. More jobs and better judges Life just can’t get any better than this.

    • ARK GREENHOUSE | January 31, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      CALIFORNiA, Schiff and pelosi are up for reelection in 37 days! They need to be voted out. THE MILLIONS OF YOUR MONEY SPENT ON THIS CHARADE. COULD HAVE HELPED ALL THOSE HOMELESS KIDS ON STREETS OF CALIFORNIA, COMPLETELY WASTED.

  5. Tom Campbell | January 31, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    The never ending CLOWN SHOW starring Adan Schiff – auditioning for a job at CNN – is finally coming to an end……

    • ARK GREENHOUSE | January 31, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      CALIFORNiA, Schiff and pelosi are up for reelection in 37 days! They need to be voted out. THE MILLIONS OF YOUR MONEY SPENT ON THIS CHARADE. COULD HAVE HELPED ALL THOSE HOMELESS KIDS ON STREETS OF CALIFORNIA, COMPLETELY WASTED.

  6. Tom Campbell | January 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. Larry Zilagy | January 31, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    And THAT’s the game!!!! It’s ALLLLLL over! Dems fail again, and accomplished nothing over the last four years but to purposely stunt the growth, peace, and prosperity of the country for political reasons. The American people have been held hostage by these traitors for the last four years, and it’ll be wonderful to be rid of them in November.

  8. Spiritual Services God bless | January 31, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    This country will be better if Donald is not president.😮😨😷🥶🤒

  9. icdab ty | January 31, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    “Democrat”, the word even sounds like a disease.

    • ARK GREENHOUSE | January 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      WHAT A COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME AND OUR TAX PAYERS DOLLARS. CALIFORNiA, Schiff and pelosi are up for reelection in 37 days! They need to be voted out. THE MILLIONS OF YOUR MONEY SPENT ON THIS CHARADE. COULD HAVE HELPED ALL THOSE HOMELESS KIDS ON STREETS OF CALIFORNIA, COMPLETELY WASTED.

  10. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | January 31, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    There is nothing that will ever stop me from voting for my favorite president, and that is DONALD J TRUMP!:I hang on to that name FOREVER!!!🇺🇸🙂❤👍

  11. Bon Lued | January 31, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    🛑🛑 Stop the insane, crazy, foolish, lying, coup impeachment by the grandstanding Demoncrats. Enough wasting our money.

