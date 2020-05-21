President Donald Trump visits Michigan Ford plant | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump will visit Michigan on Thursday, the home turf of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a frequent target of his attacks, as he looks to tout his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a pivotal battleground state.
Whitmer, who has emerged as one of Trump's most prominent foils in his bid to pressure states to reopen for business, has sparred with the president throughout the pandemic over the administration's handling of the crisis and protests in Michigan against stay-at-home restrictions.
A few notes regarding Trump’s appearance at the Ford plant in Michigan on May 21, 2020:
1) Thank you Ford and Ford team members for everything that you are doing! I really appreciate how all of the Ford team members wore masks. Great way to lead by example!
2) He was never awarded ‘man of the year’ in Michigan as he alludes to in this video. The award doesn’t exist.
3) The Ford Company has lost 12,000 jobs since Trump took office. In the video, Trump is touting the 2,000 jobs being brought to Ford. That’s still a 10,000 net job loss.
4) “Built Trump Tough”. Seriously! Why did he need to say that?
5) Trump claims that we are the best at testing. We are number 10 in the world when you look at it per capita. Spain is 65,000 per million people and the United States is 38,000 per million people. Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Russia, Belarus, Qatar, Italy, UK, and Switzerland are all doing better than us in testing.
6) He claims he is the “Most American Person”. Who says that? Does anyone on here really think they are less American than any other American?
7) Trump talks about foreign investment from Japan. Overall, foreign investment in our country is way down since 2016 because of our trade controversies. This is a big deal. Foreign investment is important to our economy. Donald, where are these new trade deals that you’ve been talking about for years? In business, you create a new solution before destroying a current one.
8) Trump takes credit for extending the ‘Chicken Tax’ which has been around since 1964 and had been extended many times. Now that is grasping at straws.
9) Trump claimed that the Mexico border is the strongest that it has ever been. Trump has seen a higher level of migrant apprehensions during his time in office than many years of the previous administration.
10) Trump continues to say that our fourth quarter will be a good quarter. I am hopeful of this but he never provides us with any data that supports his claim. This is a campaign strategy… by the time 4th quarter results come in, the election is done. Many well-respected economists disagree with his theory. Don’t fall for this folks. No economy recovers that quickly from something like this. It’s just not reality.
11) this is a quote from his speech. What kind of jibber-jabber is this?… “within the next year we are going to be exceeding any expectation and I’ve had a good gut feeling about a lot of things including running for president”
12) More jibber-jabber… “Bill was showing me some of those cars I want to buy one then I heard the price and I said forget it.”
And this was one of his better speeches.
Me, me, me, me, look at me, see me, I’m great, built Trump tough? Didn’t think the female could do the BIG job? Never vote for you again.