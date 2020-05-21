President Donald Trump visits Michigan Ford plant | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump will visit Michigan on Thursday, the home turf of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a frequent target of his attacks, as he looks to tout his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a pivotal battleground state.

Whitmer, who has emerged as one of Trump's most prominent foils in his bid to pressure states to reopen for business, has sparred with the president throughout the pandemic over the administration's handling of the crisis and protests in Michigan against stay-at-home restrictions.

