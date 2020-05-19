President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump holds a meeting with his cabinet among the press.

Trump told reporters earlier Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half to stave off infection from the coronavirus. The news stunned many health experts because the drug – normally prescribed for lupus, arthritis and as a prophylactic measure to prevent malaria – has not been thoroughly tested for use against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 90,000 Americans.

